ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Navajo company sues BNSF Railway over coal transportation

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One of the largest coal producers in the United States has sued a major freight railroad, alleging it breached a contract to transport coal from Montana for use overseas. The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. alleges that major shortcomings in BNSF Railway service cost it $150...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Construction of Billings Inner Belt Loop to start spring 2023

BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction of the Billings Inner Belt Loop is scheduled to start in the spring of 2023, according to Public Works Director Debi Meling. Meling said it may be finished as soon as fall 2023, although it could take up to 1 1/2 years to complete. Meling said...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Don’t leave your house; -30 Possible Thursday in Billings

The NWS service is issuing an extreme cold warning for many cities in Montana including Billings. The forecast for Thursday morning has a probability of temps dropping to -30 degrees in select cities including Billings. The temperature forecast is dependent upon cloud cover because cloud cover keeps temps warmer but...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

I Spent An Hour To Find The Best Oil Change Pricing in Billings

I'm honestly exhausted, mentally, after realizing I needed to get the oil changed in my car. Since moving to Billings, I haven't had this issue... as my last car came with free oil changes for 5 years from the dealer. After trading that vehicle in last year, my new ride (from Kia) didn't come with that luxury. So, I set off on the adventure to find the most reasonable pricing for an oil change.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Water main break causes some flooding by Canyon and Wheatstone in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A water main break by Canyon Dr. and Wheatstone Dr. is causing flooding issues, police say. It happened at 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Sgt. Schwartz with the Billings Police Department told NonStop Local via text a water department crew member is responding to the break and a police officer is handling traffic control.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

How many motorcycle crashes occurred on Montana roadways in 2022?

Over the last year, roads and highways across the nation got plenty of use. Unfortunately, the roads are not always safe. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there have been close to 30 motorcyclists who lost their lives on the road in 2022. A total of 190 fatalities had happened on Montana’s roadways, which is down from this time in 2021 when there were 230 road fatalities. The 2022 crash data the Montana Highway Patrol provided is preliminary and subject to change.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

5 Billings restaurants to try in 2023

With the new year right around the corner, people want to try something new, including different foods and restaurants. Yourbigsky compiled a list of five local restaurants to try out in 2023. Here is the rundown:. Located on 1500 Poly Drive. Next to historic Rocky Mountain College. A landmark in...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You

The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Gas station in Billings robbed at gunpoint Friday night

BILLINGS, Mont. - A gas station on Broadwater Ave. was robbed Friday night. Billings police report that around 9:12 pm, a suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money before leaving on foot. It was not disclosed how much was taken. The suspect was wearing a bandanna at...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings man arrested for two local burglaries

42-year-old Felix Larance a Billings local, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at both the Maverick Casino and the Sinclair Station in Billings. Both robberies happened in the past week. The robbery at the Maverick Casino happened on December 14th and Larance allegedly pointed a handgun at...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Is it necessary to warm your car up during the winter?

Is starting your car in the morning really worth it for the few minutes you are in your car? Some experts say that it is unnecessary. According to Car and Driver, modern cars run more efficiently when the driver tries to warm them up. Some laws in the nation are in place for idling cars, and some people can even get tickets for leaving their cars unattended.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy