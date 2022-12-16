Over the last year, roads and highways across the nation got plenty of use. Unfortunately, the roads are not always safe. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there have been close to 30 motorcyclists who lost their lives on the road in 2022. A total of 190 fatalities had happened on Montana’s roadways, which is down from this time in 2021 when there were 230 road fatalities. The 2022 crash data the Montana Highway Patrol provided is preliminary and subject to change.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO