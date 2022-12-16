Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
Idaho State Journal
Navajo company sues BNSF Railway over coal transportation
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One of the largest coal producers in the United States has sued a major freight railroad, alleging it breached a contract to transport coal from Montana for use overseas. The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. alleges that major shortcomings in BNSF Railway service cost it $150...
KULR8
Construction of Billings Inner Belt Loop to start spring 2023
BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction of the Billings Inner Belt Loop is scheduled to start in the spring of 2023, according to Public Works Director Debi Meling. Meling said it may be finished as soon as fall 2023, although it could take up to 1 1/2 years to complete. Meling said...
yourbigsky.com
Don’t leave your house; -30 Possible Thursday in Billings
The NWS service is issuing an extreme cold warning for many cities in Montana including Billings. The forecast for Thursday morning has a probability of temps dropping to -30 degrees in select cities including Billings. The temperature forecast is dependent upon cloud cover because cloud cover keeps temps warmer but...
I Spent An Hour To Find The Best Oil Change Pricing in Billings
I'm honestly exhausted, mentally, after realizing I needed to get the oil changed in my car. Since moving to Billings, I haven't had this issue... as my last car came with free oil changes for 5 years from the dealer. After trading that vehicle in last year, my new ride (from Kia) didn't come with that luxury. So, I set off on the adventure to find the most reasonable pricing for an oil change.
KULR8
Water main break causes some flooding by Canyon and Wheatstone in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A water main break by Canyon Dr. and Wheatstone Dr. is causing flooding issues, police say. It happened at 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Sgt. Schwartz with the Billings Police Department told NonStop Local via text a water department crew member is responding to the break and a police officer is handling traffic control.
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
Montana eyeing new state child tax credit
While a child tax credit may not be reinstated on a federal level, here in Montana, the state government is looking at options to provide families with some much-needed financial support.
yourbigsky.com
How many motorcycle crashes occurred on Montana roadways in 2022?
Over the last year, roads and highways across the nation got plenty of use. Unfortunately, the roads are not always safe. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there have been close to 30 motorcyclists who lost their lives on the road in 2022. A total of 190 fatalities had happened on Montana’s roadways, which is down from this time in 2021 when there were 230 road fatalities. The 2022 crash data the Montana Highway Patrol provided is preliminary and subject to change.
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
yourbigsky.com
5 Billings restaurants to try in 2023
With the new year right around the corner, people want to try something new, including different foods and restaurants. Yourbigsky compiled a list of five local restaurants to try out in 2023. Here is the rundown:. Located on 1500 Poly Drive. Next to historic Rocky Mountain College. A landmark in...
School open tomorrow, Wednesday, in Billings during Extreme Cold
Billings Schools Superintendent Greg Upham just sent out a notice to parents concerning the weather conditions in the area. Edited for readability by Josh Rath. Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21st, the schools will operate with our cold weather protocols. The temperature in the morning is expected to be 17 below zero...
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You
The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
Q2 Area Forecast: Billings' coldest temperature in 25 years forecast this week
The last time a reading of -30°F was recorded at the Billings airport, it was 1997, one of only 4 times a reading that cold or colder has been recorded there. It could happen Thursday morning.
Billings schools to decide on cold-weather closure by Wednesday
With temperatures expected to possibly reach record lows this week, Billings schools are keeping a close eye on the forecast.
KULR8
Gas station in Billings robbed at gunpoint Friday night
BILLINGS, Mont. - A gas station on Broadwater Ave. was robbed Friday night. Billings police report that around 9:12 pm, a suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money before leaving on foot. It was not disclosed how much was taken. The suspect was wearing a bandanna at...
Early Morning Weapons Complaint Starts Off Holiday Week in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Early this morning, around 2:42 AM, Billings Police responded to the 3300 block of Winchell for a "Weapons Complaint". On arrival, Officers located approximately two bullet holes in a residence. No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing. As...
yourbigsky.com
Billings man arrested for two local burglaries
42-year-old Felix Larance a Billings local, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at both the Maverick Casino and the Sinclair Station in Billings. Both robberies happened in the past week. The robbery at the Maverick Casino happened on December 14th and Larance allegedly pointed a handgun at...
yourbigsky.com
Is it necessary to warm your car up during the winter?
Is starting your car in the morning really worth it for the few minutes you are in your car? Some experts say that it is unnecessary. According to Car and Driver, modern cars run more efficiently when the driver tries to warm them up. Some laws in the nation are in place for idling cars, and some people can even get tickets for leaving their cars unattended.
