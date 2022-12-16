Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
ECHL GAME STARTS WITH 70 PIMS DISHED OUT IN FIRST TWO SECONDS
There's a reason the East Coast Hockey League is commonly referred to as 'The Jungle' by former players. Fights are sometimes as common as the hockey itself. In Sunday's action between the Atlanta Gladiators and the Savannah Ghost Pirates, 70 PIMs were handed out in the first two seconds of the game, as three different fights broke out. 6 players were handed 5-minute fighting majors, and 4 players received 10-minute misconduct penalties for 'secondary altercations.'
markerzone.com
BREAKING - THREE-WAY TRADE SEES TRIO OF PLAYERS SHUFFLED AROUND
A three-way trade between the Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings, and Florida Panthers has been initiated on Monday afternoon, seeing three players shuffled around the NHL. Michael Del Zotto has 10 points in 25 AHL games for the Charlotte Checkers so far this season. Givani Smith has 5 points and...
markerzone.com
PLAYER SAFETY HANDS TOMAS HERTL MULTI-GAME SUSPENSION FOR HIGH-STICKING
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has suspended San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl for two games after high-sticking Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm on Sunday night:. Hertl's offense was nearly identical to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall's recent indiscretion, and the punishment was also identical. George Parros is clearly sending the message that using one's stick to inflict damage to opposing players' faces is unacceptable.
markerzone.com
OILERS REPORTEDLY HAVE A BLUE JACKETS DEFENCEMAN ON THEIR RADAR
There's no question that the Edmonton Oilers are on the look out for some help on the blue line and general manager Ken Holland will been scouring the market leading up to the trade deadline on March 3rd. In his recent '32 Thoughts' article, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said that the...
markerzone.com
MIKHAIL SERGACHEV FINED FOR SLASHING MAPLE LEAFS' BUNTING
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has issued a $5,000 fine to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev for Slashing Toronto forward Michael Bunting. This incident eventually led to a scrum which saw Bunting aggressively removed from the ice by linesman Dan Kelly, which spread quickly across social media Tuesday night.
markerzone.com
MINNESOTA WILD REPORTEDLY HAVE ZERO INTENTION OF KEEPING LONG-TIME DEFENSEMAN
According to The Athletic's Michael Russo - correspondent for the Minnesota Wild - GM Bill Guerin has no intention of retaining defenseman Matt Dumba after his contract expires at the end of the season. Dumba, drafted 7th overall in 2012, has been a mainstay on the Wild's blue-line since 2013, amassing 231 points in 550 games so far. With a cap-hit of $6 million, it could prove difficult to trade him without retaining a big chunk of his salary.
markerzone.com
GERARD GALLANT FURIOUS AFTER MISSED CALL IN DYING SECONDS OF TUESDAY'S DEFEAT
New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant was furious after Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins. With under a minute to go, Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin tripped Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad, fairly obviously to most. Dumoulin never made contact with the puck and clearly swept the charging Ranger off...
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR GETS PENALTY OVERTURNED IN RARE DISPLAY OF SPORTSMANSHIP
This one play (combined with yet another dominant season) could have the Lady Byng Trophy locked up for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. He could have kept his mouth shut and taken the powerplay in a scoreless hockey game, but he did the honorable thing and made sure the referee made the right call.
markerzone.com
DENIS GURIANOV GRANTED LEAVE OF ABSENCE BY DALLAS STARS
The Dallas Stars will be without forward Denis Gurianov for a while. Stars GM Jim Nill announced Wednesday that the 25-year-old Russian has been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team. Nill would only say that the leave was for "family reasons" and that Dallas would have no...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS DEFENSEMAN TAKES A PUCK TO THE FACE, LEAVES AN UGLY TRAIL BEHIND HIM
These types of plays can only be described as a occupational hazards for NHL players, but any one of them will tell you they don't mind the risk. After all, hockey players are among the toughest athletes on the planet. The Chicago Blackhawks had a rough night as it was...
Yardbarker
The case for the NHL to use pond hockey 'rules' in overtime
Tradition went out the window long ago: it’s time for the NHL to institute pond hockey in overtime. That’s right. No blue line. No center red line. No offside rule. No icing. Just drop the puck and let the best players in the world take over. Now, I...
markerzone.com
SENATORS SIGN DEFENCEMAN ARTEM ZUB TO MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Ottawa Senators announced on Wednesday that they've agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension, beginning in 2023-24, worth $18.4 million ($4.6 million AAV) with defenceman Artem Zub. Zub's contract will see him earn $4 million in the first year and $4.8 in the three years to follow. It...
markerzone.com
ECHL NETMINDER SCORES FIRST GOALIE GOAL IN TEAM'S HISTORY (VIDEO)
Scoring a goalie goal at any level is fun, but becoming the first goaltender to do it in your team's history makes it even that much more special. Francois Brassard has become the first goalie to get his name in the goal section of the scoresheet of the ECHL's Maine Mariners following a perfect shot from his own net against the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday. His goal increased the score to 5-2. This was Brassard's second attempt at a goal in this game, and he made it count.
markerzone.com
KEVIN HAYES DISAGREES WITH TORTORELLA, DOESN'T BELIEVE HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED ON SATURDAY
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella made a bold decision on Saturday to scratch the team's point leader, Kevin Hayes, for their game against the New York Rangers. "It's kind of a big picture in my mind as far as team concept. Again, I don't want to get into a long conversation about it, but it's a legitimate question. I can't keep looking at things because we're worried about scoring. I've got to worry about the big picture of what this team is going to be, what the standard is, of how we have to play. So that far outweighs losing some offense in a particular game." Tortorella said regarding the move to scratch Hayes.
markerzone.com
FLYERS' TORTORELLA TO MEDIA, 'YOU GUYS ARE TRYING TO PIT KEVIN HAYES AGAINST ME'
We are a few short days removed from John Tortorella's puzzling decision to healthy scratch the Flyers' leading scorer, Kevin Hayes. Since then, former Flyer Keith Yandle spoke out about it, Hayes himself expressed dissatisfaction, and Tortorella's decision still doesn't make sense to most folks. Asked about his choice to...
markerzone.com
OILERS SIGN GOALTENDER STUART SKINNER TO MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, the Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension worth $7.8 million ($2.6 million AAV) with goaltender Stuart Skinner. Skinner, 24, was drafted by the Oilers in the third round in 2017 and has worked his way up through...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS TO HONOUR FORMER DEFENCEMAN P.K. SUBBAN PRIOR TO GAME NEXT MONTH VS NASHVILLE
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that they will be honouring former defenceman P.K. Subban prior to their game against the Nashville Predators on January 12th. "We are thrilled to welcome P.K. back to his first NHL home this January. We look forward to giving our fans a chance to celebrate his career and the impact he had - and continues to have - on the Montreal community." Canadiens owner Geoff Molson said.
markerzone.com
LINESMAN PUSHES MAPLE LEAFS' BUNTING OFF THE ICE AFTER SCRUM
This was an unusual scene. If roles were reversed and a player pushed an official like this, there would be a massive uproar from the league. Yet, linesman Dan Kelly shoved Maple Leafs' forward Michael Bunting off the ice pretty aggressively after a scrum, and Bunting was clearly bothered by it.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN ALEX BIEGA ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT
After 243 career games across parts of eight seasons in the National Hockey League, defenceman Alex Biega has announced his retirement. "My dream was to play in the NHL and I accomplished that dream. It was an honor and privilege to step on the ice every time I had the opportunity to do so. The last 12 years have been nothing short of incredible and I never took a single moment for granted." Biega said in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday.
markerzone.com
EDMONTON OILERS REPORTEDLY EYEING PAIR OF FORWARDS VIA TRADE
Ever since the gruesome injury to forward Evander Kane, the Edmonton Oilers' offensive depth has been much less potent. With Kane in the lineup, the Oil have an 8-6-0 record with a +4 goal differential; without him, they have a 9-8-1 record with a +2 goal differential. So far this...
