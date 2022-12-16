Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella made a bold decision on Saturday to scratch the team's point leader, Kevin Hayes, for their game against the New York Rangers. "It's kind of a big picture in my mind as far as team concept. Again, I don't want to get into a long conversation about it, but it's a legitimate question. I can't keep looking at things because we're worried about scoring. I've got to worry about the big picture of what this team is going to be, what the standard is, of how we have to play. So that far outweighs losing some offense in a particular game." Tortorella said regarding the move to scratch Hayes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO