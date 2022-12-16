Read full article on original website
BREAKING - THREE-WAY TRADE SEES TRIO OF PLAYERS SHUFFLED AROUND
A three-way trade between the Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings, and Florida Panthers has been initiated on Monday afternoon, seeing three players shuffled around the NHL. Michael Del Zotto has 10 points in 25 AHL games for the Charlotte Checkers so far this season. Givani Smith has 5 points and...
PLAYER SAFETY HANDS TOMAS HERTL MULTI-GAME SUSPENSION FOR HIGH-STICKING
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has suspended San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl for two games after high-sticking Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm on Sunday night:. Hertl's offense was nearly identical to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall's recent indiscretion, and the punishment was also identical. George Parros is clearly sending the message that using one's stick to inflict damage to opposing players' faces is unacceptable.
OILERS REPORTEDLY HAVE A BLUE JACKETS DEFENCEMAN ON THEIR RADAR
There's no question that the Edmonton Oilers are on the look out for some help on the blue line and general manager Ken Holland will been scouring the market leading up to the trade deadline on March 3rd. In his recent '32 Thoughts' article, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said that the...
CALE MAKAR GETS PENALTY OVERTURNED IN RARE DISPLAY OF SPORTSMANSHIP
This one play (combined with yet another dominant season) could have the Lady Byng Trophy locked up for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. He could have kept his mouth shut and taken the powerplay in a scoreless hockey game, but he did the honorable thing and made sure the referee made the right call.
GERARD GALLANT FURIOUS AFTER MISSED CALL IN DYING SECONDS OF TUESDAY'S DEFEAT
New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant was furious after Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins. With under a minute to go, Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin tripped Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad, fairly obviously to most. Dumoulin never made contact with the puck and clearly swept the charging Ranger off...
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
ECHL GAME STARTS WITH 70 PIMS DISHED OUT IN FIRST TWO SECONDS
There's a reason the East Coast Hockey League is commonly referred to as 'The Jungle' by former players. Fights are sometimes as common as the hockey itself. In Sunday's action between the Atlanta Gladiators and the Savannah Ghost Pirates, 70 PIMs were handed out in the first two seconds of the game, as three different fights broke out. 6 players were handed 5-minute fighting majors, and 4 players received 10-minute misconduct penalties for 'secondary altercations.'
MINNESOTA WILD REPORTEDLY HAVE ZERO INTENTION OF KEEPING LONG-TIME DEFENSEMAN
According to The Athletic's Michael Russo - correspondent for the Minnesota Wild - GM Bill Guerin has no intention of retaining defenseman Matt Dumba after his contract expires at the end of the season. Dumba, drafted 7th overall in 2012, has been a mainstay on the Wild's blue-line since 2013, amassing 231 points in 550 games so far. With a cap-hit of $6 million, it could prove difficult to trade him without retaining a big chunk of his salary.
COACH ATTACKS OPPOSING PLAYER ON THE ICE AFTER BIG HIT TO HIS PLAYER
Some things, you simply do not do in sports. One of those is - as a coach - jumping onto the field of play (in this case, the ice) and physically engaging an opposing player. Cue this guy from Quebec, who jumped on the ice and attacked an opposing player who apparently threw a big hit, injuring one of his players. On one hand, gotta love a coach who stands up for his guys. On the other, you can't assault children; you just can't.
MIKHAIL SERGACHEV FINED FOR SLASHING MAPLE LEAFS' BUNTING
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has issued a $5,000 fine to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev for Slashing Toronto forward Michael Bunting. This incident eventually led to a scrum which saw Bunting aggressively removed from the ice by linesman Dan Kelly, which spread quickly across social media Tuesday night.
FLYERS' TORTORELLA TO MEDIA, 'YOU GUYS ARE TRYING TO PIT KEVIN HAYES AGAINST ME'
We are a few short days removed from John Tortorella's puzzling decision to healthy scratch the Flyers' leading scorer, Kevin Hayes. Since then, former Flyer Keith Yandle spoke out about it, Hayes himself expressed dissatisfaction, and Tortorella's decision still doesn't make sense to most folks. Asked about his choice to...
DENIS GURIANOV GRANTED LEAVE OF ABSENCE BY DALLAS STARS
The Dallas Stars will be without forward Denis Gurianov for a while. Stars GM Jim Nill announced Wednesday that the 25-year-old Russian has been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team. Nill would only say that the leave was for "family reasons" and that Dallas would have no...
BLACKHAWKS DEFENSEMAN TAKES A PUCK TO THE FACE, LEAVES AN UGLY TRAIL BEHIND HIM
These types of plays can only be described as a occupational hazards for NHL players, but any one of them will tell you they don't mind the risk. After all, hockey players are among the toughest athletes on the planet. The Chicago Blackhawks had a rough night as it was...
SENATORS SIGN DEFENCEMAN ARTEM ZUB TO MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Ottawa Senators announced on Wednesday that they've agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension, beginning in 2023-24, worth $18.4 million ($4.6 million AAV) with defenceman Artem Zub. Zub's contract will see him earn $4 million in the first year and $4.8 in the three years to follow. It...
KEVIN HAYES DISAGREES WITH TORTORELLA, DOESN'T BELIEVE HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED ON SATURDAY
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella made a bold decision on Saturday to scratch the team's point leader, Kevin Hayes, for their game against the New York Rangers. "It's kind of a big picture in my mind as far as team concept. Again, I don't want to get into a long conversation about it, but it's a legitimate question. I can't keep looking at things because we're worried about scoring. I've got to worry about the big picture of what this team is going to be, what the standard is, of how we have to play. So that far outweighs losing some offense in a particular game." Tortorella said regarding the move to scratch Hayes.
ECHL NETMINDER SCORES FIRST GOALIE GOAL IN TEAM'S HISTORY (VIDEO)
Scoring a goalie goal at any level is fun, but becoming the first goaltender to do it in your team's history makes it even that much more special. Francois Brassard has become the first goalie to get his name in the goal section of the scoresheet of the ECHL's Maine Mariners following a perfect shot from his own net against the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday. His goal increased the score to 5-2. This was Brassard's second attempt at a goal in this game, and he made it count.
FLYERS ANNOUNCE CAM ATKINSON REQUIRES SURGERY AND WILL MISS ENTIRE SEASON
After not yet suiting up for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23, the team has announced that Cam Atkinson will miss the entire season. According to reports, Atkinson requires neck surgery. Flyers coach John Tortorella told reporters that Atkinson is confident the surgery will correct the issue and he'll be able to resume his hockey career once he recovers.
CANUCKS UNWILLING TO GO OVER A FIXED NUMBER IN SIGNING CAPTAIN HORVAT
The Vancouver Canucks have a long, long list of objects to sort out as their disastrous 2022-23 season drags on. Due to cap constraints and a dire short-term outlook, they have all-but confirmed that they are trading players like Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, and captain Bo Horvat, among others. The...
TRADE: AVALANCHE AND MAPLE LEAFS SWAP BOTTOM-SIX FORWARDS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Denis Malgin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Dryden Hunt. The move comes as the National Hockey League's holiday roster freeze comes into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight. Malgin, 25, returned to the NHL this season...
739-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS IN SWITZERLAND FOR REST OF 2022-23 SEASON
After a successful trial period with EV Zug in Switzerland's National League, former Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader has signed with the team for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Abdelkader, 35, joined EV Zug earlier this year on a contract that was set to expire on December 31st....
