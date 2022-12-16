ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision

A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy