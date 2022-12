Community members take food during Thursday night’s remembrance service hosted by Freudenthal Hospice and Grief Share at Brookdale Presbyterian Church. All 33 of the participants were present from Grief Share’s recent support group program. Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Feelings of grief after losing loved ones can increase during the holidays, which inspires efforts like that of Freudenthal Hospice’s annual Celebration of Life service Thursday.

The remembrance memorial at Brookdale Presbyterian Church this year featured a joint effort from Grief Share and Freudenthal.