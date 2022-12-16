TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – For the sixth consecutive week, freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has emerged as the ACC Rookie of the Week, announced on Monday by the conference. Her latest honor puts her three away from tying for the most selections in a single season, which is nine. That honor is co-anchored by Duke’s Elizabeth Marshall (2011-12) and Wake Forest’s Tracy Connor (1992-93).

