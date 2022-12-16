Read full article on original website
Noles Compete Tough at Open Water National Championships
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Members of the No.16/RV Florida State swimming and diving teams competed at the CSCAA College National Open Water Championship on Sunday in Biscayne Bay in North Miami, Fla. Nearly 250 student-athletes competed in the event, representing over 40 teams across all NCAA divisions. The 16th-ranked...
Latson Wins Sixth Straight ACC Rookie of the Week Award
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – For the sixth consecutive week, freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has emerged as the ACC Rookie of the Week, announced on Monday by the conference. Her latest honor puts her three away from tying for the most selections in a single season, which is nine. That honor is co-anchored by Duke’s Elizabeth Marshall (2011-12) and Wake Forest’s Tracy Connor (1992-93).
