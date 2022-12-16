ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – December 16

By PA Reporter
The nation’s papers continue to be led by widespread strike action, as well as reaction to the latest bombshell claims from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Guardian and Daily Express report senior Tories have joined calls urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to open pay talks with nurses in an effort to bring the strike action to an end.

The Daily Mirror and Metro both carry a story on striking nurses leaving the picket line to aid a man who had collapsed on the pavement.

Meanwhile, The Sun , The Times and Daily Mail all carry reaction to the latest episodes of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series, with The Sun writing the fresh accusations made in the episodes amount to a declaration of “all-out war” on the royal family.

The Daily Star also covers the new episodes.

The Telegraph reports the NHS is bracing for a sharp rise in hospital admissions as a result of the latest flu outbreak.

A winter surge in 999 calls has put every ambulance trust in England under “extreme pressure”, according to the i .

The Independent says new figures have shown one in four private rented properties is “unfit for living in”.

And the Financial Times leads with the European Central Bank and Bank of England both raising borrowing costs to their highest level in 14 years.

