As I famous lately, AWS appears to be getting faith about “integration as a vital product function.” There’s loads of progress to be made, nevertheless it appears like the precise proper factor for AWS to do. The query is why isn’t everybody doing it? As I mentioned, “The tech trade has spent many years watching Apple, Microsoft, and others ignore aggressive merchandise outdoors their very own walled gardens.” That’s on the buyer facet (privileging first-party browsers, apps, and many others.), however the identical holds true for the enterprise.

1 DAY AGO