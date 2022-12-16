Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Pardons board cannot consider whether to commute Nevada death sentences, judge rules
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Carson City judge ruled Monday that the Nevada Board of Pardons cannot consider whether to commute all death sentences in Nevada to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In his ruling, Judge James Wilson agreed with the...
Michele Fiore elected as new Pahrump Justice of the Peace
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has been selected to fill the vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat for Department B. Nye County commissioners made the announcement on Tuesday night. The Board of County Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday evening for her appointment, which expires...
Washoe County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations
The Washoe County Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Friday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
Washoe County gas prices higher than California state average, AAA finds
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — While gas prices are falling nationally, some Northern Nevada residents are noticing that's not the case in Washoe County. As of Monday, gas is more expensive in Washoe County with an average of $4.60/gallon compared to a $4.37/gallon average for the state of California, according to AAA.
NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'
RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
Season of Giving: Join Together Northern Nevada
Over the course of December, News 4-Fox 11 will highlight various nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. Join Together Northern Nevada or JTNN was founded on a mission to create a healthy drug-free community by building successful partnerships to support prevention, education and outreach.
Mirage sale to Hard Rock closes for more than $1 billion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The sale of The Mirage Hotel & Casino to Hard Rock International has closed as of Monday morning, the company announced, marking the official change in ownership of the first city's first mega-resort. Hard Rock assumed control of operations of the property as of 6...
Jewish groups asks for community support during Hanukkah amid rise in antisemitism
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Jewish people around the world celebrated the first night of Hanukkah Sunday. "Each night we had an additional light every night and it reminds us even in the darkest moments you start with one light and it can banish a lot of darkness," said Rabbi Michael Fel in Rhode Island.
