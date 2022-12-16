ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

mynews4.com

Michele Fiore elected as new Pahrump Justice of the Peace

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has been selected to fill the vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat for Department B. Nye County commissioners made the announcement on Tuesday night. The Board of County Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday evening for her appointment, which expires...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

Washoe County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations

The Washoe County Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Friday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'

RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
mynews4.com

Season of Giving: Join Together Northern Nevada

Over the course of December, News 4-Fox 11 will highlight various nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. Join Together Northern Nevada or JTNN was founded on a mission to create a healthy drug-free community by building successful partnerships to support prevention, education and outreach.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Mirage sale to Hard Rock closes for more than $1 billion

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The sale of The Mirage Hotel & Casino to Hard Rock International has closed as of Monday morning, the company announced, marking the official change in ownership of the first city's first mega-resort. Hard Rock assumed control of operations of the property as of 6...
LAS VEGAS, NV

