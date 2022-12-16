ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Body Released Two Days After Taking His Own Life

By Whitney Vasquez
 5 days ago
Mega

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss ' family is one step closer to closure. RadarOnline.com has confirmed the 40-year-old star's body was released on Thursday, two days after he shockingly took his own life and more than 24 hours after his autopsy was completed.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office determined tWitch's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. The manner was labeled "suicide," with police confirming to this outlet there were "no signs of foul play."

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported , the beloved So You Think You Can Dance alum was found dead at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, by the motel's maid after missing his check-out time on Tuesday. She entered his room and discovered the star in the bathroom.

Mega

Sadly, the motel was just a 14-minute walk from tWitch's Los Angeles home. The manager revealed Ellen 's beloved DJ showed up by himself on Monday without a vehicle and requested one night's stay.

According to reports, his wife, Allison Holker , went to the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday and told them that tWitch left their home abruptly without his car.

Law enforcement sources revealed Allison informed officers they weren't fighting before he walked out and said he wasn't answering her calls, which sparked even more fear as she said it was unlike her husband.

Cops reportedly went to Allison and tWitch's home to look for clues as to where he might have gone before receiving a call about an "ambulance death investigation" at the nearby motel.

tWitch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mega

His family – including his mother and brother — were photographed rushing to Allison's home to be by her side during the difficult time. With tWitch's family members in town and the autopsy completed with the case now declared closed, likely, funeral planning is underway.

Sources close to tWitch told us friends have not yet been informed about a service.

The talented dancer left behind his wife of nine years and three children. The couple had just celebrated their wedding anniversary over the weekend.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org .

