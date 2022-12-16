Read full article on original website
Wyoming bullishly courts crypto, even after collapse of FTX
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — For decades, Wyoming has sought to escape the boom-and-bust cycles of its fossil-fuel-driven economy. Now, many see hope in a new industry to smooth out those ups and downs: crypto. The recent fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX hasn’t dissuaded the state’s “fintech” cheerleaders. Crypto is here to stay, they say, and the state that gets out front with the tech is one that will win. With a suite of new laws and regulations, Wyoming as positioned itself as arguably the friendliest state for crypto companies. The result: crypto banks, exchanges and businesses that build crypto mining rigs are setting up in the least-populated state.
Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 3:04AM CST until December 23 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Springfield MO
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, light to moderate snow. expected with low visibility. Total snow accumulations between 1. and 3 inches with localized amounts to 4 inches. Winds gusting as. high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind. chills expected. Wind chills as low...
Tracking potential widespread snowfall on Thursday with dangerous cold following
The official start to winter comes Wednesday with the winter solstice and Mid-Missouri will be heading into the new season in full force. A late week system threatens to bring widespread snowfall and plummeting temperatures just before the Christmas holiday. SETUP. Conditions are already winter-like across the midwest to start...
Tracking snow beginning Thursday morning and dangerous wind chills
Today: Afternoon highs top out near the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies and a north wind sustained at 5-10 mph. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the upper 20s with overcast skies. Winds switch from the north to the east still sustained at 5-10 mph. Extended: Early Thursday morning after 4...
