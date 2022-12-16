ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

St. Thomas (MN) 78, N. Dakota St. 68

N. DAKOTA ST. (3-11) Morgan 5-8 1-5 11, Nelson 5-7 4-7 15, T.Miller 1-2 0-0 3, Skunberg 5-12 1-1 12, Wheeler-Thomas 3-6 1-1 8, White 5-10 1-2 15, Yoder 1-2 0-0 2, Hastreiter 0-0 0-0 0, Streit 0-0 0-0 0, Waddles 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-49 8-16 68. ST. THOMAS...
Porterville Recorder

ST. THOMAS 78, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 68

Percentages: FG .531, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (White 4-9, T.Miller 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Wheeler-Thomas 1-2, Skunberg 1-7, Waddles 0-1, Yoder 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Nelson 2, Morgan). Turnovers: 12 (Nelson 4, Morgan 3, Wheeler-Thomas 3, Skunberg, White). Steals: 5 (Nelson 2, Streit,...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

West Virginia 82, Miami (Ohio) 51

WEST VIRGINIA (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.746, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Smith 3-6, Watson 1-3, Blacksten 0-1, Hemingway 0-3, Quinerly 0-3, Nichols 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Quinerly 1, Watson 1) Turnovers: 5 (Blacksten 1, Hemingway 1, Quinerly 1, Smith 1, Nichols 1) Steals: 10 (Quinerly 5, Hemingway 2, Diggs...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Porterville Recorder

Kansas St. 77, Morgan St. 46

MORGAN ST. (7-5) Addison 0-4 0-0 0, McCrae 7-12 0-4 14, Shepherd 5-12 6-7 16, Henson 3-13 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Shianne Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Gabrielle Johnson 1-3 1-3 3, Oduah 0-2 0-0 0, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Black 1-3 0-0 2, Butler 0-2 2-2 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bumbray 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 9-16 46.
MANHATTAN, KS
Porterville Recorder

Florida St. 92, Miami 85

FLORIDA ST. (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.724, FT .920. 3-Point Goals: 9-15, .600 (Valenzuela 3-4, Gordon 2-2, Howard 1-2, Bejedi 1-1, Latson 1-3, O'Brien 1-1, Massengill 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Timpson 4, Gordon 1, Howard 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bejedi 7, Latson 3, Gordon 2, Massengill 2, Timpson 1, Valenzuela 1) Steals:...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Penn St. 79, Cornell 48

PENN ST. (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Ciezki 2-4, Camden 2-3, Marisa 1-3, Thompson 1-2, Kapinus 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Brigham 1, Cash 1, Marisa 1) Turnovers: 25 (Kapinus 6, Cash 4, Brigham 3, Dia 3, Thompson 3, Marisa 2, Pinto 2, Camden 1, Ciezki...
Porterville Recorder

GEORGIA STATE 91, TOCCOA FALLS 52

Percentages: FG .364, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Parker 4-7, Comer 2-8, McKinney 1-1, Chamberlain 1-2, Cepress 0-1, Smith 0-1, Freeman 0-2, McKenzie 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 11 (Glover 3, McKenzie 2, Parker 2, Seals 2, Cepress, Smith). Steals: 3 (Parker 2,...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

NORTHEASTERN 73, DAVIDSON 70

Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Turner 3-4, McClintock 2-2, Telfort 2-4, King 1-2, Stucke 1-3, Pridgen 0-1, Troutman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Telfort). Turnovers: 16 (Telfort 5, McClintock 3, Nwagha 3, Cormier, King, Pridgen, Troutman, Woods). Steals: 5 (Doherty, King,...
Porterville Recorder

LIBERTY 88, MID-ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN 50

Percentages: FG .353, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Colburn 3-6, Lambert 1-1, Richardson-Keys 1-2, Hinton 0-1, Totten 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hinton). Turnovers: 13 (Colburn 5, Richardson-Keys 3, Hinton, Jones, Lambert, Totten, Wellons). Steals: 4 (Richardson-Keys 2, Colburn, Hinton). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
The Associated Press

Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 20 points to tie the mark for the quickest Division I player in the men’s or women’s game to reach 2,000 career points on Wednesday in No. 13 Iowa’s 92-54 victory over Dartmouth. Clark reached the milestone in her 75th game, pulling even with former Delaware star and current WNBA standout Elena Delle Donne as the two people to have gotten to 2,000 so quickly since at least the 1999-2000 season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Clark did it in style, too, knocking down her 242nd career 3-pointer. Iowa coach Lisa...
IOWA CITY, IA
Porterville Recorder

Coppin St. 107, James Madison 100, 2OT

JAMES MADISON (9-4) Sule 8-18 3-4 21, Ihenacho 1-2 2-2 4, Molson 6-17 6-9 18, Morse 5-13 2-4 15, Edwards 7-10 2-3 17, Strickland 3-7 2-3 8, Wooden 3-6 3-4 9, Amadi 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Freidel 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-81 20-29 100. COPPIN ST. (5-9)
BALTIMORE, MD
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi 75, Temple 55

MISSISSIPPI (11-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Davis 2-2, Baker 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Collins 0-1, Singleton 0-3, Eaton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 3, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 13 (Singleton 3, Baker 2, Eaton 2, Scott 2, Collins 1, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Porterville Recorder

Drake 124, St. Ambrose 48

ST. AMBROSE (0-1) Mason 2-6 4-4 8, Morrissey 1-8 0-0 3, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Wills 6-12 3-4 15, Farrell 0-3 0-0 0, Moeller 1-4 0-0 2, Spriggs 3-9 1-2 7, White 3-12 0-1 6, Born 0-3 0-0 0, Burgert 1-4 0-0 3, Steiner 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-67 8-11 48.
DES MOINES, IA
Porterville Recorder

Morehead St. 66, Alice Lloyd 50

ALICE LLOYD (0-2) Philpot 6-13 2-2 14, Tobler 0-4 0-0 0, Sturgill 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 1-7 0-0 2, Slone 6-13 0-0 15, Strickland 1-5 2-4 5, Caudill 1-4 0-1 2, Nelson 2-3 0-0 4, Keathley 0-1 0-0 0, Worrix 2-7 0-0 6, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Rasnick 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Tolson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 4-7 50.
MOREHEAD, KY
Porterville Recorder

Kentucky 95, Ohio 86

KENTUCKY (8-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.826, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Benton 4-9, Russell 2-3, Green 1-4, Scherr 0-4, Walker 0-2, King 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Petty 1) Turnovers: 11 (Leveretter 3, Scherr 2, Petty 2, Benton 1, Walker 1, Russell 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Walker 3, Russell 2,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

DUQUESNE 74, WINTHROP 57

Percentages: FG .375, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Lane 3-8, Harrison 1-2, McMahon 1-5, McKelvy 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Hightower 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Lane 2, Harrison, Moore, Talford). Turnovers: 14 (Harrison 4, Hightower 4, Fleming 3, Lane, Talford, Whiteside). Steals: 2 (Harrison, McKelvy).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

LOUISIANA TECH 108, JARVIS CHRISTIAN 52

Percentages: FG .333, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Robertson 2-3, Dill 1-3, Cargo 1-5, Jackson 0-1, L.Smith 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Womack 0-1, Holifield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Holifield, Nwogu). Turnovers: 20 (Cargo 3, Jackson 3, Nwogu 3, Robertson 3, Anderson 2, Lewis 2,...
RUSTON, LA
Porterville Recorder

Denver visits Oregon State after Taylor's 20-point showing

Denver Pioneers (9-4, 0-1 Summit) at Oregon State Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -7.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points in Oregon State's 65-56 win against the Green Bay Phoenix. The Beavers are...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy