Palouse Land Trust presents Winter Solstice Stroll at Idler’s Rest
Palouse Land Trust presents a Winter Solstice Stroll this Wednesday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Idler’s Rest just North of Moscow at the bottom of Moscow Mountain. There will be hot cocoa and cider and information about the history, animals, and plants that inhabit the preserve. This...
WSU students take top prizes at Northwest regional Design-Build competition
Student teams from WSU’s School of Design and Construction took top prizes at the Northwest regional Design-Build Institute of America student competition. Two multidisciplinary teams including students from construction engineering, architecture, construction management, and civil engineering took first and second prize in the competition held earlier this fall. The...
Idaho Fish And Game Captures And Kills Thee Young Mountain Lions In Kendrick
Idaho Fish and Game Officers captured and killed three young mountain lions in Kendrick over the weekend. The agency issued an update on the discovery of the big cats on Monday afternoon. The mountain lions were found under a deck at a home in Kendrick on Saturday. Fish and game officers trapped and killed the young lions that were likely seeking new territory to settle in.
Winter Storm Warning & Wind Chill Watch Issued For The Palouse
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and a Wind Chill Watch for the Palouse. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1:00 Wednesday morning. Up to 6 inches of snow is possible. The Wind Chill Watch runs from late tonight through Thursday night. Wind chills...
Moscow Police Chief James Fry Responds To Concerns About His Department’s Leadership Investigating Murders Of UI Students
Moscow Police Chief James Fry is responding to concerns from some people about this department’s leadership investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students. Chief Fry issued a statement on Tuesday on YouTube. You can watch the statement here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IDx5sByKeY. Chief Fry reports that detectives are working through...
Name Of Man Killed In Thursday Morning’s Officer-Involved Shooting In Pullman Released
The Whitman County Coroner has released the name of the man who was killed in last week’s officer-involved shooting in Pullman. 36-year-old Brent Lee Kopacka died from a gunshot wound early Thursday morning during the incident on Latah Street near the Washington State University campus. Coroner Annie Pillers has ruled the manner of death of homicide.
