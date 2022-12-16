Read full article on original website
High School Basketball: Woodlan boys, Dwenger girls win at home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Woodlan boys and Bishop Dwenger girls basketball teams both picked up home victories over nonconference foes on Tuesday night. The Warriors defeated Fremont 72-64 behind 18 points from Trey Yoder and 17 points from Braden Smith. Woodlan improves to 8-1 with the win, while Fremont falls to 6-2.
Girls High School Basketball: Columbia City rolls past Concordia
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Columbia City girls basketball team rolled to a 76-50 victory over Concordia on Monday night. The Eagles improved to 12-1 behind 18 points from Kyndra Sheets, 15 from Molly Baker, 12 from Faith Frey and 10 from Addy Baxter. Concordia was led by Alivia Bolinger's game-high 24 points as they fell to 5-10.
Jazzlyn Linbo collects career-high 10 rebounds in loss to Indiana State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team fell to Indiana State 64-56 in a foul-ridden contest on Sunday (Dec. 18) in the Hulman Center. There were 57 combined fouls called, resulting in four Mastodons and three Sycamores fouling out. This caused both teams to struggle find any kind of offensive rhythm all afternoon. Shayla Sellers was the beneficiary of 10 of the fouls called on Indiana State. She scored 19 points with a 12-of-13 effort from the free throw line. Indiana State went 29-of-37 from the stripe, which was the difference in the game, as the 'Dons went 20-of-29.
Bellmont's Brown signs with Tiffin to golf
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- Bellmont senior Winston Brown signed his letter of intent to continue his golf career at Tiffin University on Tuesday afternoon. As a junior during the 2022 season, Brown helped the Braves to a second straight sectional title, finishing in second place as an individual. Brown says...
Komets down Indy Fuel to continue win streak
The Fort Wayne Komets sealed a 5-4 victory over the Indy Fuel, improving them to a five-game win streak. The Fort Wayne Komets sealed a 5-4 victory over the Indy Fuel, improving them to a five-game win streak.
Komets shift Friday's game to Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Due to inclement weather forecasted for the area, Friday night’s scheduled home game versus the Kalamazoo Wings will be played Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. “Out of an abundance of caution for fans and players with a significant...
Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
Tracking a late week winter storm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — After a cold start Wednesday, afternoon highs reach into the middle 30s under a cloudy sky. Wednesday is the calm before the storm. A strong winter storm brings rain, wind, snow and dangerously cold temperatures to the Midwest late Thursday through Sunday. Temperatures at...
Power outage hits roughly 6,000 Fort Wayne I&M customers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Close to 6,000 customers of Indiana Michigan Power were without power, following an outage in Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. I&M was reporting 19 outages affecting more than 5,980 residents, as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Most of those affected are in Downtown Fort Wayne. The company...
Woman in critical condition after Wednesday morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman is in critical condition after a crash around 10:10 a.m. at North Clinton Street and Spy Run extended. Police say the woman was heading southwest across Clinton and ran the stop sign. Her car crashed into a northbound work van, throwing her into...
Former Fort Wayne radio personality joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - A former Fort Wayne radio personality will be the new Fund Development Specialist for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. Diane Current, former WOWO and WGL promotions director, and on-air personality will be working with committees, staff, and a voluntary board to organize events at the Sanctuary. Current...
Fort Wayne preparing for winter weather event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne is getting ready for a weather system predicted to bring rain, freezing rain, and snow to the area. Leaf pick-up trucks are being converted to salt and plow trucks. The Street Department has a full stock of salt and brine. Residents are asked...
Home explosion injures officer after Angola OWI car crash
Angola Police responded to 601 North Wayne Street just before 4:30 p.m. where they say 66-year-old Jose Salud Gonzalez crashed his car into the corner of Lot 21. Home explosion injures officer after Angola OWI car crash. Angola Police responded to 601 North Wayne Street just before 4:30 p.m. where...
FWPD seeks help identifying man wanted for armed robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for armed robbery. Police say the man shown in these photos robbed the Dollar General store on 1915 East Tillman Road Sunday evening around 8:27. Anyone with information is asked to call...
IU Health Foundation gifts $1 million each to FWCS, Boys and Girls Clubs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana University Health Foundation is making big waves throughout Fort Wayne. Two check presentations Monday afternoon - each geared towards improving public health - could impact the futures of thousands of children. The first ceremony took place at the Boys and Girls Club’s Jim...
Protestors shout "justice" for 13-year-old killed in an October hit-and-run
Protestors outside the Steuben County Courthouse shouting "justice for Wayden" Monday. Inside the courtroom doors, a judge holding the initial hearing for 45-year-old Hope Richmond. Protestors shout "justice" for 13-year-old killed in an October hit-and-run Protestors outside the Steuben County Courthouse shouting "justice for Wayden" Monday. Inside the courtroom doors,...
80 jobs coming to the Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dozens of new jobs are coming to the Fort Wayne area. ALG Health, a domestic producer of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be opening a manufacturing plant in Antwerp, Ohio. Antwerp is about 30 minutes northeast of Fort Wayne. ALG plans to hire 80 new...
Avilla warming shelters available for holiday weekend
AVILLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Avilla will have two warming shelters available over the holiday weekend in anticipation of extreme weather. Those needing shelter or heat should call 211 or (260) 897-3555 for location details. This number is non-emergency Avilla police. Shelters will not have pre-set hours and...
Kids Who Care: Aspen Meadow students collect food, raise clothing money for needy families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In the last week before Winter Break, Aspen Meadow Elementary is ready for the holidays. "They've been putting up a Christmas Tree and getting in the Christmas spirit," said 4th-grader Connor Dombkowski about his school. This year, that spirit is a generous one. "We’re going...
Arp wants to see unedited video of Mayor Tom Henry's arrest, citing threats against officers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp says Mayor Tom Henry's behavior during his September drunk driving arrest was inappropriate and that the council should review all of the unedited body camera video. "Intimidation of city employees is something that we must take seriously, especially...
