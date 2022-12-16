TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team fell to Indiana State 64-56 in a foul-ridden contest on Sunday (Dec. 18) in the Hulman Center. There were 57 combined fouls called, resulting in four Mastodons and three Sycamores fouling out. This caused both teams to struggle find any kind of offensive rhythm all afternoon. Shayla Sellers was the beneficiary of 10 of the fouls called on Indiana State. She scored 19 points with a 12-of-13 effort from the free throw line. Indiana State went 29-of-37 from the stripe, which was the difference in the game, as the 'Dons went 20-of-29.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO