Nae’Qwan Tomlin leads Kansas State over Radford
Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored a season-high 26 points and Kansas State used a strong second half to pull away from Radford
NHL postpones game, colleges scramble as winter storm looms
A major winter storm projected to affect much of the eastern United States this week prompted the NHL on Wednesday to postponedthe Buffalo Sabres’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning two days before it was scheduled to be played. The decision was made in part because it backed into the league’s Christmas break, which begins on Saturday. The strength of the storm had the potential of cutting into Tampa Bay players’ mandated days off had the team been stranded in Buffalo on Friday, when the brunt of the storm is expected to hit the region. Tampa Bay will now travel home after playing at Detroit on Wednesday night. The Lightning’s game against the Sabres has been rescheduled to March 4. The Sabres were originally scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers that day. The NHL has instead moved the Flyers game at Buffalo to Jan. 9.
Florida St. 92, Miami 85
MIAMI (7-5) Harden 7-14 2-2 20, Pendande 2-7 2-2 6, Haley Cavinder 7-15 0-0 17, Erjavec 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 4-12 2-2 11, Oldacre 1-1 0-0 2, Spearman 0-1 0-2 0, Hanna Cavinder 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1 0-0 0, Salgues 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 7-11 8-9 23, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 31-73 14-17 85.
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mychal Givens on a one-year contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Carlos Rodon on a six-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with SS Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
West Virginia 82, Miami (Ohio) 51
WEST VIRGINIA (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.746, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Smith 3-6, Watson 1-3, Blacksten 0-1, Hemingway 0-3, Quinerly 0-3, Nichols 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Quinerly 1, Watson 1) Turnovers: 5 (Blacksten 1, Hemingway 1, Quinerly 1, Smith 1, Nichols 1) Steals: 10 (Quinerly 5, Hemingway 2, Diggs...
Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal
1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 20 points to tie the mark for the quickest Division I player in the men’s or women’s game to reach 2,000 career points on Wednesday in No. 13 Iowa’s 92-54 victory over Dartmouth. Clark reached the milestone in her 75th game, pulling even with former Delaware star and current WNBA standout Elena Delle Donne as the two people to have gotten to 2,000 so quickly since at least the 1999-2000 season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Clark did it in style, too, knocking down her 242nd career 3-pointer. Iowa coach Lisa...
USC signs tight end Kade Eldridge from Lynden Christian (Washington)
Lincoln Riley loves versatile players, and Kade Eldridge fits that mold. Eldridge, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound athlete from Lynden Christian (Washington) signed with the USC Trojans on Wednesday. He played out of the backfield in high school, but projects as a tight end in Riley’s offense. As a ...
Denver visits Oregon State after Taylor's 20-point showing
Denver Pioneers (9-4, 0-1 Summit) at Oregon State Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -7.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points in Oregon State's 65-56 win against the Green Bay Phoenix. The Beavers are...
Kentucky 95, Ohio 86
OHIO (2-8) Garnett 4-4 3-3 11, Pope 2-4 1-1 5, Dennis 3-7 0-0 7, Felder 7-11 6-7 20, Kroll 5-8 2-2 16, Jasmine Hale 2-2 1-2 5, McClure 5-10 2-2 15, Kendall Hale 3-4 0-0 7, Totals 31-50 15-17 86. KENTUCKY (8-4) Leveretter 0-0 0-0 0, Benton 8-22 2-2 22,...
Drake 124, St. Ambrose 48
ST. AMBROSE (0-1) Mason 2-6 4-4 8, Morrissey 1-8 0-0 3, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Wills 6-12 3-4 15, Farrell 0-3 0-0 0, Moeller 1-4 0-0 2, Spriggs 3-9 1-2 7, White 3-12 0-1 6, Born 0-3 0-0 0, Burgert 1-4 0-0 3, Steiner 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-67 8-11 48.
Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing
Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -11; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond's 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Spiders have gone 4-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 in...
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m. Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m. Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m. Friday's Games. Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Knoxville at Macon, 7:30...
LIBERTY 88, MID-ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN 50
Percentages: FG .353, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Colburn 3-6, Lambert 1-1, Richardson-Keys 1-2, Hinton 0-1, Totten 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hinton). Turnovers: 13 (Colburn 5, Richardson-Keys 3, Hinton, Jones, Lambert, Totten, Wellons). Steals: 4 (Richardson-Keys 2, Colburn, Hinton). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Astros sign veteran OF Brantley to 1-year deal
HOUSTON (AP) — Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley has signed a one-year deal to remain with the Houston Astros after missing more than half of last season with a shoulder injury. Terms of the deal announced Wednesday weren't revealed. The 2023 season will be Brantley's fifth with the Astros. Last...
Kansas St. 77, Morgan St. 46
MORGAN ST. (7-5) Addison 0-4 0-0 0, McCrae 7-12 0-4 14, Shepherd 5-12 6-7 16, Henson 3-13 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Shianne Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Gabrielle Johnson 1-3 1-3 3, Oduah 0-2 0-0 0, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Black 1-3 0-0 2, Butler 0-2 2-2 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bumbray 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 9-16 46.
Mississippi 75, Temple 55
MISSISSIPPI (11-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Davis 2-2, Baker 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Collins 0-1, Singleton 0-3, Eaton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 3, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 13 (Singleton 3, Baker 2, Eaton 2, Scott 2, Collins 1, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1,...
