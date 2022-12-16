Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press updateAugusta, GA
wfxg.com
Warming centers in Augusta prepare ahead of holiday weekend freeze
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is making preparations to help residents brave the cold weather. Residents in need of shelter should call 706-826-7933. No-cost transportation to these locations can be scheduled by calling Augusta Transit at 706-821-1719 before 8 p.m. The city also wants to remind residents...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: How well can you wrap a gift?
AUGUSTA (WFXG)- Our FOX54 Morning Team tested their skills to see who could wrap a present the best. You be the judge, and see who did the best.
wfxg.com
Tips on how to beat the holiday blues
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR. BUT FOR SOME, IT CAN ALSO BE THE MOST DIFFICULT. HAVE YOU EVER FELT THE HOLIDAY BLUES? FAMILY TROUBLES, GRIEF OR EVEN ABUSE CAN MANIFEST DURING THE CHRISTMAS SEASON, LEADING MANY TO FEEL DEPRESSED. eXPERTS FROM SERENITY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEMS SPOKE WITH fox54 ABOUT THE WAYS TO ADVOCATE FOR PEOPLE IN YOUR LIFE THIS SEASON.
wfxg.com
Richmond County schools hosting job fair for bus drivers, mechanics
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County School System is looking for persons interested in becoming bus drivers or mechanics. The school system will host a job fair Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Transportation Department, located at 2950 Mike Padgett Hwy. The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school system says no experience is necessary and it will provide commercial drivers license (CDL) training for qualified driver candidates.
wfxg.com
CSRA braces for freezing temperatures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - As temperatures are expected to dip into the teens this week, FOX54 has some cold-weather guidelines to help you prepare for winter weather. Of course, it is always advisable to keep an emergency kit in your home. Stock it with non-perishable foods, bottled water, blankets, batteries, a manual can opener, and any prescription medications you may require.
wfxg.com
Augusta-Richmond County swears in Garnett Johnson as 85th Mayor
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta-Richmond County's new leader has big plans and high hopes for the city, as he took oath of office today as the 85th mayor of his hometown. "I was born in east Augusta, now I live in west Augusta, operate a business in the central business district, and spent a lot of time in south Augusta. I am part of every facet of this city.” Johnson explained.
wfxg.com
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
wfxg.com
2023 Masters Tournament invitations will go to those eligible under current criteria
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta National Golf Club is inviting golfers eligible under current criteria to participate in the 2023 Masters Tournament, Chairman Fred Ridley explained in a statement released Tuesday. Chairman Ridley is addressing a question about the eligibility of former PGA golfers who have since left for the LIV Golf Tour.
wfxg.com
Woman injured, suspect detained in Greenville St. NW shooting
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A woman is being treated at a local hospital and police have a suspect in custody after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Aiken. According to Aiken Public Safety, officers responded to a disturbance on the 300 block of Greenville St. NW shortly before 3 p.m. When they arrived, officers heard shots coming from inside the home. Police found a woman who had been shot at least once. She has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
wfxg.com
Augusta man hospitalized after being tased by deputy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A man was hospitalized Dec. 16 after being tased by a Richmond County deputy. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 1900 block of George Rd. for a call about a disturbance. The sheriff's office says the man had an outstanding mental evaluation petition and threatened to harm his family.
