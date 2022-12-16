ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Florida St. 92, Miami 85

MIAMI (7-5) Harden 7-14 2-2 20, Pendande 2-7 2-2 6, Haley Cavinder 7-15 0-0 17, Erjavec 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 4-12 2-2 11, Oldacre 1-1 0-0 2, Spearman 0-1 0-2 0, Hanna Cavinder 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1 0-0 0, Salgues 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 7-11 8-9 23, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 31-73 14-17 85.
MIAMI, FL
Kansas St. 77, Morgan St. 46

MORGAN ST. (7-5) Addison 0-4 0-0 0, McCrae 7-12 0-4 14, Shepherd 5-12 6-7 16, Henson 3-13 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Shianne Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Gabrielle Johnson 1-3 1-3 3, Oduah 0-2 0-0 0, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Black 1-3 0-0 2, Butler 0-2 2-2 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bumbray 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 9-16 46.
MANHATTAN, KS
Davis and Memphis host Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (1-10) at Memphis Tigers (9-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -30.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Kendric Davis scored 23 points in Memphis' 83-79 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Memphis is fourth...
MONTGOMERY, AL
DUQUESNE 74, WINTHROP 57

Percentages: FG .375, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Lane 3-8, Harrison 1-2, McMahon 1-5, McKelvy 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Hightower 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Lane 2, Harrison, Moore, Talford). Turnovers: 14 (Harrison 4, Hightower 4, Fleming 3, Lane, Talford, Whiteside). Steals: 2 (Harrison, McKelvy).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mississippi 75, Temple 55

MISSISSIPPI (11-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Davis 2-2, Baker 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Collins 0-1, Singleton 0-3, Eaton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 3, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 13 (Singleton 3, Baker 2, Eaton 2, Scott 2, Collins 1, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NORTHEASTERN 73, DAVIDSON 70

Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Turner 3-4, McClintock 2-2, Telfort 2-4, King 1-2, Stucke 1-3, Pridgen 0-1, Troutman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Telfort). Turnovers: 16 (Telfort 5, McClintock 3, Nwagha 3, Cormier, King, Pridgen, Troutman, Woods). Steals: 5 (Doherty, King,...
Drake 124, St. Ambrose 48

ST. AMBROSE (0-1) Mason 2-6 4-4 8, Morrissey 1-8 0-0 3, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Wills 6-12 3-4 15, Farrell 0-3 0-0 0, Moeller 1-4 0-0 2, Spriggs 3-9 1-2 7, White 3-12 0-1 6, Born 0-3 0-0 0, Burgert 1-4 0-0 3, Steiner 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-67 8-11 48.
DES MOINES, IA
LOUISIANA TECH 108, JARVIS CHRISTIAN 52

Percentages: FG .333, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Robertson 2-3, Dill 1-3, Cargo 1-5, Jackson 0-1, L.Smith 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Womack 0-1, Holifield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Holifield, Nwogu). Turnovers: 20 (Cargo 3, Jackson 3, Nwogu 3, Robertson 3, Anderson 2, Lewis 2,...
RUSTON, LA
MOREHEAD STATE 66, ALICE LLOYD 50

Percentages: FG .333, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Slone 3-10, Worrix 2-6, Strickland 1-3, Keathley 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Philpot 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sturgill 2). Turnovers: 9 (Slone 4, Caudill 2, Philpot, Sturgill, Tobler). Steals: 4 (Anderson, Sturgill, Tobler, Tolson). Technical...
MOREHEAD, KY
Penn St. 79, Cornell 48

PENN ST. (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Ciezki 2-4, Camden 2-3, Marisa 1-3, Thompson 1-2, Kapinus 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Brigham 1, Cash 1, Marisa 1) Turnovers: 25 (Kapinus 6, Cash 4, Brigham 3, Dia 3, Thompson 3, Marisa 2, Pinto 2, Camden 1, Ciezki...
Kentucky 95, Ohio 86

OHIO (2-8) Garnett 4-4 3-3 11, Pope 2-4 1-1 5, Dennis 3-7 0-0 7, Felder 7-11 6-7 20, Kroll 5-8 2-2 16, Jasmine Hale 2-2 1-2 5, McClure 5-10 2-2 15, Kendall Hale 3-4 0-0 7, Totals 31-50 15-17 86. KENTUCKY (8-4) Leveretter 0-0 0-0 0, Benton 8-22 2-2 22,...
LEXINGTON, KY
SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m. Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m. Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m. Friday's Games. Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Knoxville at Macon, 7:30...

