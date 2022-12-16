Read full article on original website
Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of wintry weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ahead of Winter Storm Elliott, several airlines are offering travel waivers for fliers over the next few days. Southwest is allowing customers to change their ticket with no additional charge for anyone flying in or out of Memphis International Airport (MEM). Other airlines like American, Delta,...
‘It feels degrading’: Memphis woman demands landlords fix rat infestation problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Muriel Stallworth’s attic is marked by rat droppings, chewed-out insulation, and holes in the roof. “The rats are destroying the property,” the 60-year-old told FOX13. She takes great pride in the first floor of her Hickory Hill rental but is afraid to step foot...
MLGW provides steps to protect pipes in freezing temperatures
Customers urged to take measures to prevent frozen pipes from bursting. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing later this week, precautions should be followed to prevent pipes from bursting. Here are a few tips:. · Customers are encouraged to allow faucets to continuously trickle out water, open cabinet doors...
Got New Year's plans? Here are some things you can do with the kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the new year quickly approaching, a few key kid-friendly events are left in 2022. Here are a few things you’ll want to consider taking the kids to between now and the end of next week:. 'Gift of Green' at the Memphis Botanic Garden. The...
Memphis, Nashville tie for number of incidents where police fire guns
This year, the TBI has reported 48 incidents in Tennessee where police officers have fired their weapons at people. In total, 8 have taken place in Shelby County.
How to protect your home from freezing temperatures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arctic cold temperatures are heading our way, meaning it’s time to winterize and get your home ready to avoid expensive plumbing and heating repairs. Santa will feel right at home in Memphis and the Mid-South with it feeling more like the North Pole just before Christmas weekend. The frigid temperatures could increase […]
‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
Memphis Zoo cancels Zoo Lights Dec. 22 & 23 due to weather, cold temperatures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo has been canceled Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, due to forecasted inclement weather and cold temperatures, according to the Memphis Zoo's Facebook page. If you have tickets for those nights, you may use them on any of the...
Woman shares video of ‘Kia Boys’ stealing her car under 5 minutes in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Midtown woman continues to search for answers after her Kia Soul car was stolen and wrecked. The Memphis Police Department impound has hundreds of stolen cars – waiting to be claimed after being towed away. Kias and Hyundais are among the models that are...
Four burglars use sledgehammer to break into Memphis liquor store, steal alcohol, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four burglars are wanted after they used a sledgehammer to break into a Memphis liquor store and stole alcohol, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, the burglary happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at DeSoto Liquors on Waring Road. Surveillance footage showed four men...
Opinion | We need to do our best to keep Memphis youth out of harm's way | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was another weekend full of violence in Memphis – much of it deadly. Shootings all across the Bluff City kept police busy and the trauma center at Regional One Health constantly in emergency mode. One man – identified as an Atlanta resident – was...
Winter Weather: Dangerously cold temperatures headed into the Mid-South
Temps in the upper 40s low 50s usher in Winter Wednesday. An Arctic Blast comes in Thursday, bringing rain, then transitioning to all forms of winter weather. A dusting of snow is expected for most, more likely for those along and north of I-40, and less for N MS. Slick...
Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded Area
Pandora DuckettPhoto byTennessee Missing and Unsolved. On January 28, 2019, 85-year-old Pandora Duckett walked away from her house in Memphis, Tennessee. Pandora went to a local convenience store in town, and when she left, a resident, Radrika Settles, saw her walking alone on an unsafe backroad, and gave Pandora a ride. Pandora can be seen on surveillance video at the store.
Arctic blast coming with Christmas this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Santa had better bundle up. There is an Arctic blast on the way in the Memphis area this week. Bitterly cold and dry conditions are expected through the holiday weekend, with lows in the single digits and teens, and highs only in the 20s and near freezing through at least Christmas Day. […]
Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
Man found with stolen gun after carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after allegedly running from police in a stolen vehicle. On Dec. 18, Memphis Police responded to a carjacking in the 4700 block of Queens Lace Court. A man said he and another person were meeting an acquaintance to buy marijuana, according to...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 12-19
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: First Assembly Christian School […]
MPD officer injured during attempted car theft at Kroger; 3 suspects on the run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured during an attempted car theft at a local Kroger. Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at a Kroger at 3444 Plaza Ave. on Dec. 19 just after 3 p.m. Police were working a holiday detail patrol at the location...
‘It’s just awful’: U.S. Postal Service to replace blue mailbox as customers complain of theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers can’t drop off holiday letters at an East Memphis mailbox because the slot is obstructed by tape. “It’s just awful,” said Betty Boysaw, a disabled customer. “I’m crippled.. now I have to get out of the car.”. Anyone can drop...
As winter break is extended for students, here's what you can do to keep your child healthily engaged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students in Shelby County will get one more day of winter break than they might have thought. In order to "start the semester strong," an additional virtual instructional planning day will take place just for teachers on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Schools in the district will reopen specifically for students the following day, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
