ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of wintry weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ahead of Winter Storm Elliott, several airlines are offering travel waivers for fliers over the next few days. Southwest is allowing customers to change their ticket with no additional charge for anyone flying in or out of Memphis International Airport (MEM). Other airlines like American, Delta,...
MEMPHIS, TN
mlgw.com

MLGW provides steps to protect pipes in freezing temperatures

Customers urged to take measures to prevent frozen pipes from bursting. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing later this week, precautions should be followed to prevent pipes from bursting. Here are a few tips:. · Customers are encouraged to allow faucets to continuously trickle out water, open cabinet doors...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How to protect your home from freezing temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arctic cold temperatures are heading our way, meaning it’s time to winterize and get your home ready to avoid expensive plumbing and heating repairs. Santa will feel right at home in Memphis and the Mid-South with it feeling more like the North Pole just before Christmas weekend. The frigid temperatures could increase […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
HORN LAKE, MS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded Area

Pandora DuckettPhoto byTennessee Missing and Unsolved. On January 28, 2019, 85-year-old Pandora Duckett walked away from her house in Memphis, Tennessee. Pandora went to a local convenience store in town, and when she left, a resident, Radrika Settles, saw her walking alone on an unsafe backroad, and gave Pandora a ride. Pandora can be seen on surveillance video at the store.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arctic blast coming with Christmas this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Santa had better bundle up. There is an Arctic blast on the way in the Memphis area this week. Bitterly cold and dry conditions are expected through the holiday weekend, with lows in the single digits and teens, and highs only in the 20s and near freezing through at least Christmas Day. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 12-19

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: First Assembly Christian School […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

As winter break is extended for students, here's what you can do to keep your child healthily engaged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students in Shelby County will get one more day of winter break than they might have thought. In order to "start the semester strong," an additional virtual instructional planning day will take place just for teachers on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Schools in the district will reopen specifically for students the following day, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy