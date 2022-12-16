ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

WAFB

LSU adds 3 defensive lineman through transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly and company have been busy as they have added three new players through the NCAA Transfer Portal to the defensive line. One player who is very familiar with Louisiana is returning home leaving Florida in defensive tackle Jalen Lee from Live Oak.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Electric WR Kyle Parker Signs with LSU

Texas native Kyle Parker has signed his letter of intent with LSU, adding another electrifying wideout to this receiving corps. Parker, an under the radar prospect, is fresh off of a monster senior campaign. Shattering record after record, the 4-star wide receiver woke up everybody who was sleeping on him in a matter of weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern’s Eric Dooley to serve as coach for HBCU Legacy Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University football coach Eric Dooley will be one of the head coaches for the second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl. Dooley will be one of the coaches for Team Robinson. The team is named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson and will be made up of players from the SIAC and SWAC. Chennis Berry (Benedict University) will be the other coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter

A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Pennington, BRCC

-- Baton Rouge Community College recently made several key leadership appointments. Sarah Barlow is now provost/vice chancellor for workforce and student development. Barlow has spent more than 12 years at BRCC, most recently as vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. She earned a bachelor's and a master's in English from the University of Toledo and a doctorate in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Louisiana

Sometimes a special occasion calls for a celebration at a special restaurant, a place where you can treat yourself to an expensive meal and experience the unique atmosphere of a fine dining establishment. Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best expensive restaurants around, compiling a list...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge woman found guilty of scamming FEMA with stolen information

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 41-year-old Baton Rouge woman will serve time in federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Shawnda Augustus admitted to attempting to defraud FEMA by submitting 40 disaster unemployment assistance applications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission in her name and in the names of other victims without their consent or knowledge after the 2016 flood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito died Monday

PORT ALLEN - Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito had a heart attack and died Monday. West Baton Rouge Parish President Peewee Berthelot said first responders were called to Zito's house Monday for a medical issue. Zito died at his home. Zito's term was set to end at the beginning...
PORT ALLEN, LA

