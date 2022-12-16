ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ST. THOMAS 78, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 68

Percentages: FG .531, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (White 4-9, T.Miller 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Wheeler-Thomas 1-2, Skunberg 1-7, Waddles 0-1, Yoder 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Nelson 2, Morgan). Turnovers: 12 (Nelson 4, Morgan 3, Wheeler-Thomas 3, Skunberg, White). Steals: 5 (Nelson 2, Streit,...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
St. Thomas (MN) 78, N. Dakota St. 68

N. DAKOTA ST. (3-11) Morgan 5-8 1-5 11, Nelson 5-7 4-7 15, T.Miller 1-2 0-0 3, Skunberg 5-12 1-1 12, Wheeler-Thomas 3-6 1-1 8, White 5-10 1-2 15, Yoder 1-2 0-0 2, Hastreiter 0-0 0-0 0, Streit 0-0 0-0 0, Waddles 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-49 8-16 68. ST. THOMAS...
NORTHEASTERN 73, DAVIDSON 70

Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Turner 3-4, McClintock 2-2, Telfort 2-4, King 1-2, Stucke 1-3, Pridgen 0-1, Troutman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Telfort). Turnovers: 16 (Telfort 5, McClintock 3, Nwagha 3, Cormier, King, Pridgen, Troutman, Woods). Steals: 5 (Doherty, King,...
Davis and Memphis host Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (1-10) at Memphis Tigers (9-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -30.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Kendric Davis scored 23 points in Memphis' 83-79 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Memphis is fourth...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Florida St. 92, Miami 85

MIAMI (7-5) Harden 7-14 2-2 20, Pendande 2-7 2-2 6, Haley Cavinder 7-15 0-0 17, Erjavec 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 4-12 2-2 11, Oldacre 1-1 0-0 2, Spearman 0-1 0-2 0, Hanna Cavinder 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1 0-0 0, Salgues 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 7-11 8-9 23, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 31-73 14-17 85.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Knicks lose 2nd-round pick for tampering in Brunson pursuit

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks will lose a draft pick for getting started too soon with their Jalen Brunson pursuit. The NBA penalized the Knicks a second-round selection in the 2025 draft on Wednesday after finding that the Knicks began free-agency discussions involving Brunson before the date when they were allowed. Brunson was the Knicks’ big acquisition in the summer — a four-year, $104 million deal — and the point guard has been terrific, leading them to an eight-game winning streak that is the longest current one in the league. The Knicks were the favorites to land the New Jersey native all along if he decided to leave the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks had hired his father, Rick, as an assistant coach under Tom Thibodeau. Rick Brunson had played for the Knicks and his agent was Leon Rose, who is now the Knicks president.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GEORGIA STATE 91, TOCCOA FALLS 52

Percentages: FG .364, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Parker 4-7, Comer 2-8, McKinney 1-1, Chamberlain 1-2, Cepress 0-1, Smith 0-1, Freeman 0-2, McKenzie 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 11 (Glover 3, McKenzie 2, Parker 2, Seals 2, Cepress, Smith). Steals: 3 (Parker 2,...
ATLANTA, GA
LIBERTY 88, MID-ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN 50

Percentages: FG .353, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Colburn 3-6, Lambert 1-1, Richardson-Keys 1-2, Hinton 0-1, Totten 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hinton). Turnovers: 13 (Colburn 5, Richardson-Keys 3, Hinton, Jones, Lambert, Totten, Wellons). Steals: 4 (Richardson-Keys 2, Colburn, Hinton). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
COPPIN STATE 107, JAMES MADISON 100, 2OT

Percentages: FG .457, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Morse 3-8, Sule 2-7, Edwards 1-1, Amadi 0-1, Ihenacho 0-1, Strickland 0-2, Wooden 0-2, Freidel 0-3, Molson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ihenacho 2, Sule 2). Turnovers: 19 (Molson 6, Edwards 4, Ihenacho 3, Strickland 2,...
BALTIMORE, MD
MOREHEAD STATE 66, ALICE LLOYD 50

Percentages: FG .333, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Slone 3-10, Worrix 2-6, Strickland 1-3, Keathley 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Philpot 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sturgill 2). Turnovers: 9 (Slone 4, Caudill 2, Philpot, Sturgill, Tobler). Steals: 4 (Anderson, Sturgill, Tobler, Tolson). Technical...
MOREHEAD, KY
Kentucky 95, Ohio 86

KENTUCKY (8-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.826, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Benton 4-9, Russell 2-3, Green 1-4, Scherr 0-4, Walker 0-2, King 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Petty 1) Turnovers: 11 (Leveretter 3, Scherr 2, Petty 2, Benton 1, Walker 1, Russell 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Walker 3, Russell 2,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Drake 124, St. Ambrose 48

ST. AMBROSE (0-1) Mason 2-6 4-4 8, Morrissey 1-8 0-0 3, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Wills 6-12 3-4 15, Farrell 0-3 0-0 0, Moeller 1-4 0-0 2, Spriggs 3-9 1-2 7, White 3-12 0-1 6, Born 0-3 0-0 0, Burgert 1-4 0-0 3, Steiner 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-67 8-11 48.
DES MOINES, IA
Kansas St. 77, Morgan St. 46

MORGAN ST. (7-5) Addison 0-4 0-0 0, McCrae 7-12 0-4 14, Shepherd 5-12 6-7 16, Henson 3-13 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Shianne Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Gabrielle Johnson 1-3 1-3 3, Oduah 0-2 0-0 0, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Black 1-3 0-0 2, Butler 0-2 2-2 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bumbray 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 9-16 46.
MANHATTAN, KS
West Virginia 82, Miami (Ohio) 51

WEST VIRGINIA (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.746, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Smith 3-6, Watson 1-3, Blacksten 0-1, Hemingway 0-3, Quinerly 0-3, Nichols 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Quinerly 1, Watson 1) Turnovers: 5 (Blacksten 1, Hemingway 1, Quinerly 1, Smith 1, Nichols 1) Steals: 10 (Quinerly 5, Hemingway 2, Diggs...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Associated Press

Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 20 points to tie the mark for the quickest Division I player in the men’s or women’s game to reach 2,000 career points on Wednesday in No. 13 Iowa’s 92-54 victory over Dartmouth. Clark reached the milestone in her 75th game, pulling even with former Delaware star and current WNBA standout Elena Delle Donne as the two people to have gotten to 2,000 so quickly since at least the 1999-2000 season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Clark did it in style, too, knocking down her 242nd career 3-pointer. Iowa coach Lisa...
IOWA CITY, IA
Denver visits Oregon State after Taylor's 20-point showing

Denver Pioneers (9-4, 0-1 Summit) at Oregon State Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -7.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points in Oregon State's 65-56 win against the Green Bay Phoenix. The Beavers are...
CORVALLIS, OR

