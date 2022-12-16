Read full article on original website
Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal
1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing
Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -11; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond's 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Spiders have gone 4-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 in...
Knicks lose 2nd-round pick for tampering in Brunson pursuit
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks will lose a draft pick for getting started too soon with their Jalen Brunson pursuit. The NBA penalized the Knicks a second-round selection in the 2025 draft on Wednesday after finding that the Knicks began free-agency discussions involving Brunson before the date when they were allowed. Brunson was the Knicks’ big acquisition in the summer — a four-year, $104 million deal — and the point guard has been terrific, leading them to an eight-game winning streak that is the longest current one in the league. The Knicks were the favorites to land the New Jersey native all along if he decided to leave the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks had hired his father, Rick, as an assistant coach under Tom Thibodeau. Rick Brunson had played for the Knicks and his agent was Leon Rose, who is now the Knicks president.
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mychal Givens on a one-year contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Carlos Rodon on a six-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with SS Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed...
Denver visits Oregon State after Taylor's 20-point showing
Denver Pioneers (9-4, 0-1 Summit) at Oregon State Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -7.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points in Oregon State's 65-56 win against the Green Bay Phoenix. The Beavers are...
Astros sign veteran OF Brantley to 1-year deal
HOUSTON (AP) — Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley has signed a one-year deal to remain with the Houston Astros after missing more than half of last season with a shoulder injury. Terms of the deal announced Wednesday weren't revealed. The 2023 season will be Brantley's fifth with the Astros. Last...
