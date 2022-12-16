Read full article on original website
NASDAQ Composite Over 4% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 4.64% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,652.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 721529626, 88.86% below its average volume of 6481355641.5. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
CBOE Down Momentum With A 6% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.56% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.07. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.35 and 14.19% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.39.
DouYu Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) jumped by a staggering 16.67% in 5 sessions from $1.26 at 16.67, to $1.47 at 13:29 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.75% to $10,732.17, following the last session’s upward trend. DouYu’s last close...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Down By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.8% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,813.79. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 46152610, 88.71% below its average volume of...
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.97% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:07 EST on Monday, 19 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.67. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.286% up from its 52-week low and 2.489% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Nikkei 225 Drops By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 4.89% for the last 5 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 19 December, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,587.84. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.72% up from its 52-week low and 9.53% down from its 52-week high.
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 24% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped by a staggering 24.46% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at -24.46, to $2.81 at 13:26 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.75% to $10,732.17, following the last session’s upward trend.
Silver Futures Is 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 13.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, Silver (SI) is $24.24. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 63610, 99.99% below its average volume of 15610636812.47. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Liberty Broadband Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) slid by a staggering 21.8% in 10 sessions from $88.66 at 2022-12-05, to $69.33 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 4% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 4.27% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,878.89. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.99% up from its 52-week low and 14.78% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE FANG Falls By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 17.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,485.05. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.49% up from its 52-week low and 1.19% down from its 52-week high.
Palladium Futures Down Momentum With A 11% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:54 EST on Monday, 19 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,680.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1590, 99.99% below its average volume of 5813200946.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Virgin Galactic Stock Down Momentum With A 20% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) dropped by a staggering 20.38% in 10 sessions from $4.72 to $3.76 at 13:08 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.32% to $14,986.24, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Nikola Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.36% to $2.47 at 15:28 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,699.96, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Charter Comm Stock Is 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Charter Comm (NASDAQ: CHTR) fell by a staggering 21.93% in 5 sessions from $392.66 at -21.93, to $306.55 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.12% to $10,558.72, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 9.53% Rise On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FibroGen (FGEN) rising 9.53% to $15.74 on Wednesday while NASDAQ jumped 1.54% to $10,709.37. FibroGen’s last close was $14.37, 21.52% below its 52-week high of $18.31. Is FibroGen Stock a Good Investment?. FibroGen Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company that...
SmileDirectClub Stock Was Up By 19.57% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SmileDirectClub (SDC) rising 19.57% to $0.42 on Wednesday while NASDAQ jumped 1.54% to $10,709.37. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.35, 88.65% below its 52-week high of $3.10. About SmileDirectClub. SmileDirectClub, Inc., an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The...
Niu Technologies Stock Was Up By 14.85% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies (NIU) rising 14.85% to $5.49 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 1.54% to $10,709.37. Niu Technologies’s last close was $4.78, 71.62% under its 52-week high of $16.84. About Niu Technologies. Niu Technologies manufactures and sells electric scooters. NQi (MQi),...
Viking Therapeutics Stock Was Up By 11.11% On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) jumping 11.11% to $7.99 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 1.54% to $10,709.37. Viking Therapeutics’s last close was $7.19, 38.27% above its 52-week high of $5.20. About Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company at the...
SNDL Inc. Stock Slides 9% As Session Comes To An End On Monday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) slid 9.47% to $2.06 at 15:43 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.86% to $10,506.20, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
