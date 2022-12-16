(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.56% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.07. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.35 and 14.19% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.39.

2 HOURS AGO