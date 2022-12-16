Read full article on original website
Related
dailygalaxy.com
Strange Objects Orbiting Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole
Avi Shporer, Research Scientist, MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research via Nico Hamaus, ESO and Quanta. “It’s mind-boggling to actually witness material orbiting a massive black hole at 30% of the speed of light,” marveled Oliver Pfuhl, a scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics.
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
Comments / 0