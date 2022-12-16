ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

wspa.com

Man plays saw to raise money for Salvation Army

The Yard, an outdoor food and entertainment venue, is expected to occupy 210 and 216 N.E. Main Street in Simpsonville next year.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Vets Helping Vets Greenville chapter gets resources to Veterans in need

Vets Helping Vets Greenville chapter gets resources to Veterans in need.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

New process SC United Methodist Churches could allow them to separate

New process SC United Methodist Churches could allow them to separate.
GREENWOOD, SC
wspa.com

Spartanburg County deputies host "Shop with the Sheriff"

The ten children who participated are victims of a violent crime and were recommended by a Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputy or they are a part of the Sheriff's Office Project Lifesaver program.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Big News For Local History Buffs

We have big news for you local history buffs out there. Spartanburg’s largest local history artifact and document collections were broken up in the 1990s but will be reuniting through an agreement between Spartanburg County Public Libraries and the Spartanburg County Historical Association. We have Brad Steinecke here with us this morning to tell us all about this.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, SC
wspa.com

Murder suspect denied bond

A Spartanburg County man will stay behind bars. He is accused of shooting and killing a woman at an Upstate hotel last night.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road: NC Arboretum Winter Lights

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Monster Jam 2022 Ticket Giveaway

The winner will receive One (1) winner will receive a Family Four Pack of tickets to see Monster Jam at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, January 7 or 8, 2023, (show time determined on availability). Tickets must be claimed in person in the WSPA Spartanburg Office (250 International Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303) no later than January 6, 2023 at 5:00pm EST. The approximate retail value of the prize(s) is $150.00. Entrants can win only once.
SPARTANBURG, SC

