Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Related
wspa.com
Man plays saw to raise money for Salvation Army
The Yard, an outdoor food and entertainment venue, …. The Yard, an outdoor food and entertainment venue, is expected to occupy 210 and 216 N.E. Main Street in Simpsonville next yea. SC official says Alex Murdaugh will not face death …. SC official says Alex Murdaugh will not face death...
wspa.com
Veterans board hopes to build Heroes Plaza for first responders, service members
Veterans board hopes to build Heroes Plaza for first responders, service members. Veterans board hopes to build Heroes Plaza for first …. Veterans board hopes to build Heroes Plaza for first responders, service members. SC official says Alex Murdaugh will not face death …. SC official says Alex Murdaugh will...
wspa.com
Holiday Issue of Upstate Parent is Here
The holiday issue of Upstate Parent is here!!! We have Lindley here with us this morning to tell us all about it.
wspa.com
The Yard, an outdoor food and entertainment venue, is expected to occupy 210 and 216 N.E. Main Street in Simpsonville next year
The Yard, an outdoor food and entertainment venue, is expected to occupy 210 and 216 N.E. Main Street in Simpsonville next yea. The Yard, an outdoor food and entertainment venue, …. The Yard, an outdoor food and entertainment venue, is expected to occupy 210 and 216 N.E. Main Street in...
wspa.com
Vets Helping Vets Greenville chapter gets resources to Veterans in need
Vets Helping Vets Greenville chapter gets resources to Veterans in need. Vets Helping Vets Greenville chapter gets resources …. Vets Helping Vets Greenville chapter gets resources to Veterans in need. SC official says Alex Murdaugh will not face death …. SC official says Alex Murdaugh will not face death penalty.
wspa.com
New process SC United Methodist Churches could allow them to separate
New process SC United Methodist Churches could allow them to separate. New process SC United Methodist Churches could allow …. New process SC United Methodist Churches could allow them to separate. Top 7 holiday scams and how to avoid them. The holiday season may be whizzing by, but there has...
wspa.com
Spartanburg County deputies host "Shop with the Sheriff"
The ten children who participated are victims of a violent crime and were recommended by a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputy or they are a part of the Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver program. Spartanburg County deputies host “Shop with the Sheriff”. The ten children who participated are victims...
wspa.com
Big News For Local History Buffs
We have big news for you local history buffs out there. Spartanburg’s largest local history artifact and document collections were broken up in the 1990s but will be reuniting through an agreement between Spartanburg County Public Libraries and the Spartanburg County Historical Association. We have Brad Steinecke here with us this morning to tell us all about this.
wspa.com
Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/unborn-child-dead-2-injured-in-greenwood-shooting/. Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting. GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood....
wspa.com
Murder suspect denied bond
A Spartanburg County man will stay behind bars. He is accused of shooting and killing a woman at an Upstate hotel last night. A Spartanburg County man will stay behind bars. He is accused of shooting and killing a woman at an Upstate hotel last night. Tuesday’s high school basketball...
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: NC Arboretum Winter Lights
I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
wspa.com
Monster Jam 2022 Ticket Giveaway
The winner will receive One (1) winner will receive a Family Four Pack of tickets to see Monster Jam at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, January 7 or 8, 2023, (show time determined on availability). Tickets must be claimed in person in the WSPA Spartanburg Office (250 International Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303) no later than January 6, 2023 at 5:00pm EST. The approximate retail value of the prize(s) is $150.00. Entrants can win only once.
Comments / 0