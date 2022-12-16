ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

dotesports.com

Every team Shroud has played for professionally

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is a former CS:GO and VALORANT professional player and one of the most popular gaming content creators in the world. The Canadian-Polish player rose to popularity in his CS:GO days when he showcased an aggressive and eye-catching way of playing. As a pro, he had some deep tournament runs and even won trophies along the way.
dotesports.com

The 5 best Dota 2 teams of 2022

Each DPC season is an opportunity for Dota 2 teams to prove themselves and make it to The International. 2022 marked the 11th edition of Dota 2’s premiere event, and despite some production issues, TI11 went down in the game’s history books as one of the most memorable events.
dotesports.com

The top 5 Dota 2 players of 2022

Another year is in the books for competitive Dota 2 fans, and it’s been another great season that immortalized the best players in the world. Throughout the 2022 DPC season, countless teams from all around the world performed to the best of their abilities to reach the summit of the Dota 2 mountain, and only a handful succeeded.
dotesports.com

The 8 best Ezreal skins in League of Legends

Ezreal is the face of the AD carry role in League of Legends. Since he was introduced in 2010, he hasn’t received a major rework to his kit for one simple reason—it works perfectly. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. For years Ezreal has found himself in the meta, being one of the most popular picks in both solo queue and pro play.
dotesports.com

Most disappointing League of Legends roster moves of 2023

For any professional League of Legends organization, the goal remains the same: win their respective league and perform well at international tournaments. As a result, these teams make major changes in the offseason to increase their chances of success for the next year. Some teams strike gold during free agency,...
dotesports.com

When does the 2023 LCS season start?

Following one of the most hectic offseasons in recent history, League of Legends action is coming back in January with the domestic leagues around the world kicking off their 2023 seasons. Among the major regions, North America’s LCS is set to start last with an updated schedule of games toward the end of January.
dotesports.com

Here’s the patch schedule for League of Legends in 2023

League of Legends has built up a culture of regular updates, with Riot Games releasing new patches chock full of changes, fixes, and new content every second week—and it’s a tradition that’s continuing in 2023. The biweekly updates include everything from solo queue tweaks to sweeping pro...
dotesports.com

How will the new-look 100 Thieves stack up against the competition in 2023?

On Nov. 8, 100 Thieves introduced its League of Legends roster for the upcoming 2023 season, confirming rumors that had circulated the scene for weeks. The announcement included the return of legendary AD carry Doublelift, who will reunite with Bjergsen after their last stint together on TSM. The LCS GOATS will be joined by rookie talents Milan “Tenacity” Oleksij and Alan “Busio” Cwalina, and the only returning member from the 2022 lineup, jungler Can “Closer” Çelik.
dotesports.com

Former VALORANT game director joins Bungie, ramping up new competitive shooter speculation

Former VALORANT game director Joe Ziegler, one of the first and most prominent figures behind the successful multiplayer shooter’s development, has joined Destiny 2 developer Bungie as a game director and could potentially lead the development in Bungie’s next competitive shooter project. Ziegler is credited with coming up...
dotesports.com

Latest Pokémon News: Go trainers crack massive walking milestone as Pokémon TCG kicks off raffle contest

Forget about the usual introductions you’ve come to expect from these news wraps. This Pokémon columnist will jump right into it with a mindblowing statistic to set the pace: Niantic says Pokémon Go trainers have spent 7.2 billion hours walking around while playing the game this year. That is a huge number and proves gaming doesn’t need to be sedentary.
dotesports.com

Long-standing Poppy bug leaves League players calling for changes

Poppy mains have been asking Riot Games to fix one major bug in League of Legends—but to no avail. A player posted a demonstration of the Poppy bug on League’s subreddit on Dec. 19. Poppy’s ultimate, Keeper’s Verdict, should have a knock-up of at least one second, but the player proved when it’s not charged, it lasts for around 0.65 seconds.
dotesports.com

Storylines we wish had come true in competitive League of Legends in 2022

Throughout this past year, the competitive League of Legends scene thrilled fans all across the globe, boasting incredible new champions, brilliant storylines, and one of the greatest tournaments in the history of the esport. But even though fans witnessed the bright lights and trophies of each event, there is an equal amount of shadows left in their wake.

