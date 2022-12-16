Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Every team Shroud has played for professionally
Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is a former CS:GO and VALORANT professional player and one of the most popular gaming content creators in the world. The Canadian-Polish player rose to popularity in his CS:GO days when he showcased an aggressive and eye-catching way of playing. As a pro, he had some deep tournament runs and even won trophies along the way.
dotesports.com
The 5 best Dota 2 teams of 2022
Each DPC season is an opportunity for Dota 2 teams to prove themselves and make it to The International. 2022 marked the 11th edition of Dota 2’s premiere event, and despite some production issues, TI11 went down in the game’s history books as one of the most memorable events.
dotesports.com
San Francisco Shock to show off 2023 OWL roster for the first time in offseason LAN battle against rivals Dallas Fuel
The 2022 Grand Finals between the San Francisco Shock and the Dallas Fuel was the most competitive in Overwatch League history, drawing massive viewership and thrilling fans with a 4-3 series that ended in the Fuel’s favor. To spice up the offseason, the teams will be running it back in a new way.
dotesports.com
The top 5 Dota 2 players of 2022
Another year is in the books for competitive Dota 2 fans, and it’s been another great season that immortalized the best players in the world. Throughout the 2022 DPC season, countless teams from all around the world performed to the best of their abilities to reach the summit of the Dota 2 mountain, and only a handful succeeded.
dotesports.com
The 8 best Ezreal skins in League of Legends
Ezreal is the face of the AD carry role in League of Legends. Since he was introduced in 2010, he hasn’t received a major rework to his kit for one simple reason—it works perfectly. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. For years Ezreal has found himself in the meta, being one of the most popular picks in both solo queue and pro play.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
dotesports.com
XSET exits Siege but reloads with Rocket League and more ‘new esports teams’ in 2023
XSET is officially stepping back from Rainbow Six Siege as a whole, the organization announced today. But the org is in the midst of preparing for 2023 with potentially a new Rocket League team, its freshly signed Apex Legends roster, and three “new esports teams.”. The organization will officially...
dotesports.com
Most disappointing League of Legends roster moves of 2023
For any professional League of Legends organization, the goal remains the same: win their respective league and perform well at international tournaments. As a result, these teams make major changes in the offseason to increase their chances of success for the next year. Some teams strike gold during free agency,...
dotesports.com
When does the 2023 LCS season start?
Following one of the most hectic offseasons in recent history, League of Legends action is coming back in January with the domestic leagues around the world kicking off their 2023 seasons. Among the major regions, North America’s LCS is set to start last with an updated schedule of games toward the end of January.
dotesports.com
Here’s the patch schedule for League of Legends in 2023
League of Legends has built up a culture of regular updates, with Riot Games releasing new patches chock full of changes, fixes, and new content every second week—and it’s a tradition that’s continuing in 2023. The biweekly updates include everything from solo queue tweaks to sweeping pro...
dotesports.com
CS:GO fans get more critical matches in new ESL Pro League with extra underdog teams
Get ready for some major updates to the competition. ESL is introducing some major changes to the ESL Pro League starting with season 17, which is scheduled to begin in January 2023. The organizer is expanding the number of teams in the group stage from 24 to 32. In season...
dotesports.com
How will the new-look 100 Thieves stack up against the competition in 2023?
On Nov. 8, 100 Thieves introduced its League of Legends roster for the upcoming 2023 season, confirming rumors that had circulated the scene for weeks. The announcement included the return of legendary AD carry Doublelift, who will reunite with Bjergsen after their last stint together on TSM. The LCS GOATS will be joined by rookie talents Milan “Tenacity” Oleksij and Alan “Busio” Cwalina, and the only returning member from the 2022 lineup, jungler Can “Closer” Çelik.
dotesports.com
Former VALORANT game director joins Bungie, ramping up new competitive shooter speculation
Former VALORANT game director Joe Ziegler, one of the first and most prominent figures behind the successful multiplayer shooter’s development, has joined Destiny 2 developer Bungie as a game director and could potentially lead the development in Bungie’s next competitive shooter project. Ziegler is credited with coming up...
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Go trainers crack massive walking milestone as Pokémon TCG kicks off raffle contest
Forget about the usual introductions you’ve come to expect from these news wraps. This Pokémon columnist will jump right into it with a mindblowing statistic to set the pace: Niantic says Pokémon Go trainers have spent 7.2 billion hours walking around while playing the game this year. That is a huge number and proves gaming doesn’t need to be sedentary.
dotesports.com
Long-standing Poppy bug leaves League players calling for changes
Poppy mains have been asking Riot Games to fix one major bug in League of Legends—but to no avail. A player posted a demonstration of the Poppy bug on League’s subreddit on Dec. 19. Poppy’s ultimate, Keeper’s Verdict, should have a knock-up of at least one second, but the player proved when it’s not charged, it lasts for around 0.65 seconds.
dotesports.com
Cr1t calls for Dota 2 players to take a stand against cheaters, smurfs, and boosters after latest Valve ban wave
Virtus Pro player Kamil “Koma`” Biktimirov was named and shamed as one of several players who has been permanently banned from all PGL and Valve events for impersonating others and secretly playing for their teams to help them win in the Open Qualifiers. Koma owned up to it...
dotesports.com
New York Subliners shock CoD world, outplay Seattle to win CDL Major One
The New York Subliners knocked off the Seattle Surge to claim the Call of Duty League’s first major championship of the 2023 season, winning the CDL Major I with a 4-1 victory in the Grand Finals. In the series’ first map in the best of seven match, Hotel Hardpoint...
dotesports.com
Shopify’s v1c poised to take over NA VALORANT Challengers after superb performance at Knights Freezeout
Fresh off Shopify Rebellion’s brilliant grand finals run at the Game Changers Championship, the team’s main roster is seeking their own glory at the NA VALORANT Challengers League level. Their newest addition, Victor “v1c” Truong, could be the one that drives the team to Ascension as a rising star.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players have wild ideas for buffs that would make Reinhardt break the meta
Reinhardt gets used in competitive play, but he’s far from the strongest tank in the current Overwatch 2 meta. While his shield is useful, he’s somewhat of a one-trick-pony, paling in comparison when placed against a Doomfist or Roadhog. If you use him right, you can do wonders,...
dotesports.com
Storylines we wish had come true in competitive League of Legends in 2022
Throughout this past year, the competitive League of Legends scene thrilled fans all across the globe, boasting incredible new champions, brilliant storylines, and one of the greatest tournaments in the history of the esport. But even though fans witnessed the bright lights and trophies of each event, there is an equal amount of shadows left in their wake.
Comments / 0