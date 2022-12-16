ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dotesports.com

New York wins a CDL Major but reportedly loses another

The New York Subliners are taking a Call of Duty League trophy home to New York City following their stunning victory over the Seattle Surge in the grand finals of CDL 2023 Major One last night. Unfortunately for NYSL and NYC, though, it appears the franchise may not get to host a Major later on in the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dotesports.com

Ranking VALORANT’s 2022 agent releases, from Manila to Mumbai

2022 was another fantastic year for VALORANT. The game celebrated its second birthday this year and has continued to do well for both casual and competitive players. The development team at Riot Games has put out an impressive amount of content for VALORANT this year, including one new map and three new agents, along with a wide variety of new cosmetic items.
dotesports.com

LCS team owners’ silence on new matchday schedule continues to astonish League fans

Since Riot Games introduced the new League of Legends esports schedule on Dec. 15, North American fans have been mystified. Many have expressed their disappointment with this new timetable with the LCS games now being scheduled to be played on weekdays. League fans are worried about this shift in schedule,...
dotesports.com

When does the 2023 LCS season start?

Following one of the most hectic offseasons in recent history, League of Legends action is coming back in January with the domestic leagues around the world kicking off their 2023 seasons. Among the major regions, North America’s LCS is set to start last with an updated schedule of games toward the end of January.
dotesports.com

Ludwig, Smash community raise $26,000 to offset Smash World Tour cancelation

The year might not be officially over for the Super Smash Bros. community yet, but its last Major is now in the books as Ludwig’s Scuffed World Tour crowned aMSa and Sparg0 as champions. But the event wasn’t just about seeing the top players in the world clash for one last time this year, it was also about supporting a grassroots tournament organizer that went through a rough patch.
dotesports.com

Long-standing Poppy bug leaves League players calling for changes

Poppy mains have been asking Riot Games to fix one major bug in League of Legends—but to no avail. A player posted a demonstration of the Poppy bug on League’s subreddit on Dec. 19. Poppy’s ultimate, Keeper’s Verdict, should have a knock-up of at least one second, but the player proved when it’s not charged, it lasts for around 0.65 seconds.
dotesports.com

Apex players spotlight massive flaw in ranked system by cheating in abandoned servers

Cheaters have always found a way around the system, and these Apex Legends cheaters have capitalized on dwindling gaming populations. Bahrain seems to be the cheating haven in Apex, as the lack of users in each server provides the perfect place for hackers to boost their accounts. The sheer lack of players in each Bahraini server allows cheaters to join, kill all their friends and revive them with another friendly squad to climb up the leaderboards. If you’re a regular player in these lobbies, hug the walls—you’ll want to stay out of the line of fire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy