Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
dotesports.com
Apex Legends Global Series heads to London for its next $1 million LAN—and more
The next major Apex Legends LAN is coming soon and fans got the news today where that LAN will take place. The Split One Playoffs, which will feature 40 of the best Apex teams from around the world, will be held in London, England from Feb. 2 to 5 in the new year.
dotesports.com
NYSL won’t host a CDL Major this season ‘due to a variety of circumstances’
The New York Subliners confirmed today that it will not play host to Major Four as part of the 2023 Call of Duty League season “due to a variety of circumstances,” confirming a report from yesterday. NYSL, the CDL team operated by the NYXL organization, was originally scheduled...
dotesports.com
New York wins a CDL Major but reportedly loses another
The New York Subliners are taking a Call of Duty League trophy home to New York City following their stunning victory over the Seattle Surge in the grand finals of CDL 2023 Major One last night. Unfortunately for NYSL and NYC, though, it appears the franchise may not get to host a Major later on in the season.
dotesports.com
Ranking VALORANT’s 2022 agent releases, from Manila to Mumbai
2022 was another fantastic year for VALORANT. The game celebrated its second birthday this year and has continued to do well for both casual and competitive players. The development team at Riot Games has put out an impressive amount of content for VALORANT this year, including one new map and three new agents, along with a wide variety of new cosmetic items.
dotesports.com
New York Subliners shock CoD world, outplay Seattle to win CDL Major One
The New York Subliners knocked off the Seattle Surge to claim the Call of Duty League’s first major championship of the 2023 season, winning the CDL Major I with a 4-1 victory in the Grand Finals. In the series’ first map in the best of seven match, Hotel Hardpoint...
dotesports.com
San Francisco Shock to show off 2023 OWL roster for the first time in offseason LAN battle against rivals Dallas Fuel
The 2022 Grand Finals between the San Francisco Shock and the Dallas Fuel was the most competitive in Overwatch League history, drawing massive viewership and thrilling fans with a 4-3 series that ended in the Fuel’s favor. To spice up the offseason, the teams will be running it back in a new way.
dotesports.com
LCS team owners’ silence on new matchday schedule continues to astonish League fans
Since Riot Games introduced the new League of Legends esports schedule on Dec. 15, North American fans have been mystified. Many have expressed their disappointment with this new timetable with the LCS games now being scheduled to be played on weekdays. League fans are worried about this shift in schedule,...
dotesports.com
When does the 2023 LCS season start?
Following one of the most hectic offseasons in recent history, League of Legends action is coming back in January with the domestic leagues around the world kicking off their 2023 seasons. Among the major regions, North America’s LCS is set to start last with an updated schedule of games toward the end of January.
dotesports.com
Ludwig, Smash community raise $26,000 to offset Smash World Tour cancelation
The year might not be officially over for the Super Smash Bros. community yet, but its last Major is now in the books as Ludwig’s Scuffed World Tour crowned aMSa and Sparg0 as champions. But the event wasn’t just about seeing the top players in the world clash for one last time this year, it was also about supporting a grassroots tournament organizer that went through a rough patch.
dotesports.com
Long-standing Poppy bug leaves League players calling for changes
Poppy mains have been asking Riot Games to fix one major bug in League of Legends—but to no avail. A player posted a demonstration of the Poppy bug on League’s subreddit on Dec. 19. Poppy’s ultimate, Keeper’s Verdict, should have a knock-up of at least one second, but the player proved when it’s not charged, it lasts for around 0.65 seconds.
dotesports.com
Apex players spotlight massive flaw in ranked system by cheating in abandoned servers
Cheaters have always found a way around the system, and these Apex Legends cheaters have capitalized on dwindling gaming populations. Bahrain seems to be the cheating haven in Apex, as the lack of users in each server provides the perfect place for hackers to boost their accounts. The sheer lack of players in each Bahraini server allows cheaters to join, kill all their friends and revive them with another friendly squad to climb up the leaderboards. If you’re a regular player in these lobbies, hug the walls—you’ll want to stay out of the line of fire.
Comments / 0