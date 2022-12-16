Read full article on original website
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Visit Washington D.C. to address Congress, meet BidenReynold AquinoWashington, DC
NASA's Artemis Crew III Visits Local DC Elementary SchoolMatthew KoehlerWashington, DC
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
The next LT? Giants rookie rusher Thibodeaux has promise
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It’s unrealistic to think the New York Giants will ever find another Lawrence Taylor. But rookie linebacker and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux looked a little bit like LT last Sunday night at Washington. He had a strip-sack that he recovered for a touchdown and three tackles for losses. Thibodeaux was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The first-round pick out of Oregon is hoping he can prepare the same way he did for the Commanders game and produce similar results on Saturday against Minnesota.
Toffoli and Kadri both score twice, Flames beat Sharks 7-3
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube both scored in the first 30 seconds, Nazem Kadri got the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 7-3. Toffoli finished with two goals and an assist, and Kadri also scored twice. Trevor Lewis and Milan Lucic had the other goals for the Flames, who scored four unanswered in the final 9:56 after the game was tied at 3. Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm each had three assists. Lucic, who assisted on Kadri’s tiebreaking goal, has scored his first two goals of the season in the past two games. Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves for back-to-back wins over the Sharks.
Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 for their third straight win. It is the second time this season the Kings have won at least three in a row. Pheonix Copley made 24 saves and joined teammate Jonathan Quick in winning three consecutive starts this season. Frank Vatrano scored on the power play, Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on 41 shots, and the Ducks failed in their bid for their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Final Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Thunder Game
Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Nets' Kyrie Irving (calf tightness) misses Warriors game
Kyrie Irving was a late scratch for Wednesday's home game against the Warriors because of right calf tightness.
EXPLAINER: Inside the proposed sale of the Suns and Mercury
Mat Ishbia’s career basketball statistics at Michigan State went like this: He averaged 0.6 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. Not exactly record-setting numbers. But this is the number he’s about to be known by in the game — $4 billion. Ishbia’s offer to buy the majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, valuing them at $4 billion, is the biggest such deal in NBA history. The agreement means that embattled owner Robert Sarver’s era leading those franchises is about to end, once the league signs off on the sale.
Experience grows in women’s game, a test for young teams
Women’s college basketball has long had players stick around compared to men’s players making frequent early exits to the pros. Now there are more fifth- and sixth-year players thanks to extra eligibility granted because of the pandemic. No. 11 UCLA had the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class headlined by point guard Kiki Rice. They’ve made quick gains even though coach Cori Close says there’s a wider gap “between the newbies and the vets” in the game. She is trying to play her freshman as much as she can to get them the experience they need.
