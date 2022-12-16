Read full article on original website
Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 for their third straight win. It is the second time this season the Kings have won at least three in a row. Pheonix Copley made 24 saves and joined teammate Jonathan Quick in winning three consecutive starts this season. Frank Vatrano scored on the power play, Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on 41 shots, and the Ducks failed in their bid for their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Toffoli and Kadri both score twice, Flames beat Sharks 7-3
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube both scored in the first 30 seconds, Nazem Kadri got the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 7-3. Toffoli finished with two goals and an assist, and Kadri also scored twice. Trevor Lewis and Milan Lucic had the other goals for the Flames, who scored four unanswered in the final 9:56 after the game was tied at 3. Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm each had three assists. Lucic, who assisted on Kadri’s tiebreaking goal, has scored his first two goals of the season in the past two games. Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves for back-to-back wins over the Sharks.
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Final Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Thunder Game
Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Ja Morant has big trash talk for rest of Western Conference
When it comes to the rest of the Western Conference, consider Ja Morant to be unbothered. In an interview this week with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Morant was asked which teams in the NBA concerned him as potential roadblocks to an NBA title. The Memphis Grizzlies star replied with the Boston Celtics. But when Andrews mentioned... The post Ja Morant has big trash talk for rest of Western Conference appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bulls And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks have announced their starting lineups.
The next LT? Giants rookie rusher Thibodeaux has promise
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It’s unrealistic to think the New York Giants will ever find another Lawrence Taylor. But rookie linebacker and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux looked a little bit like LT last Sunday night at Washington. He had a strip-sack that he recovered for a touchdown and three tackles for losses. Thibodeaux was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The first-round pick out of Oregon is hoping he can prepare the same way he did for the Commanders game and produce similar results on Saturday against Minnesota.
EXPLAINER: Inside the proposed sale of the Suns and Mercury
Mat Ishbia’s career basketball statistics at Michigan State went like this: He averaged 0.6 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. Not exactly record-setting numbers. But this is the number he’s about to be known by in the game — $4 billion. Ishbia’s offer to buy the majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, valuing them at $4 billion, is the biggest such deal in NBA history. The agreement means that embattled owner Robert Sarver’s era leading those franchises is about to end, once the league signs off on the sale.
