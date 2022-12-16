Read full article on original website
Crash south of Lubbock leaves 3 injured, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 87 near County Road 7500 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The call came in around 1:53 p.m. According to DPS, a vehicle headed southbound on US 87 crashed with a vehicle that was eastbound on CR […]
‘Caring and loving person’: Family asks for community’s help after Lubbock man found dead in backyard
A GoFundMe account for the family of 40-year-old Patrick Jones raised more than $4,000 as of Tuesday evening. The Lubbock Police Department said Jones was found dead in his backyard just before 4:25 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
Two hurt in serious crash with 18-wheeler in East Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries, and another was moderately hurt after a crash near East Loop 289 and Southeast Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 12:53 p.m. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck, according to police. LPD said […]
Injury reported in hit and run on 98th near University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a hit-and-run involving a white passenger car and a black Dodge. LPD is reporting the black Dodge left the scene. LPD received the call around 5:30 p.m. The driver of the white passenger car sustained moderate injuries. This story is...
Two vehicle crash at Frankford and West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289 in front of Alliance Credit Union. LPD received the call at 2:46 p.m. Two minor injuries have been reported. It was initially reported that one of the occupants was trapped in their vehicle, though LPD confirms that the occupant has been extricated.
Metro Unit called after deadly vehicle collision with pedestrian south of Lubbock
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle collision with a pedestrian near Lubbock-Cooper High School Tuesday morning. The Metro Unit was also called to investigate.
Man wanted for fraud arrested in Central Lubbock, jail records show
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Daniel Lopez Jr., 43, was arrested on Tuesday after asking for the public’s help locating him. UPDATED COVERAGE: Wanted man took dead father’s money, Lubbock arrest warrant said Lopez was charged with Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse of the Elderly, according to online jail […]
One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship
Officials released information Wednesday about the arrest of a teacher in the Hale Center, Texas ISD -- Amy Gilly, 46.
Lubbock man tried to run from DWI crash with infant, police report said
Micheal Garcia, 32, was arrested on Sunday and accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing with an infant in the vehicle, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Army dad surprises Irons Middle School student
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Irons Middle Schooler received a surprise just in time for the holidays. The student’s father, U.S. Army Private Christian Salinas surprised her with a return to Lubbock after spending the past four months in Virginia for training. Private Salinas was able to visit his...
Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, Vet school in Amarillo closed due to winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, will be closed on Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, due to dangerously cold wind chills, which are forecasted to be as low as 15 degrees below zero. Only essential personnel...
Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously
I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
‘It’s never going to be the same’: Hockley Co. fire victim remembered at local Pizza Hut
WOLFFORTH, Texas — Last week, 75-year-old Edith Ostrander lost her life in a house fire in Hockley County. It turns out, she had worked at the Wolfforth Pizza Hut at for 13 years. Now, her work family is raising money to support her funeral expenses. Those closest to Edith knew her as Elaine. They described […]
Once homeless woman gets new home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tina Valdez used to spend her nights on the streets of Lubbock, not knowing where she would lay her head for the night. Valdez says losing her children was the final straw. She knew it was time to turn her life around. “Before you can fix...
Lubbock Halloween party murder: Case ends with plea deal
Joshua Angel Rosales, 31, appeared in court in Lubbock, Texas and took a plea deal for murder on Tuesday.
Cause of fire ‘undetermined’ after 1 found dead in apartment
Lubbock Fire Rescue on Monday provided an update on the weekend fire Sunday morning after one person was found dead.
Lubbock professional plumber gives tips on protecting your pipes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock plumber is urging Lubbockites to make necessary home preparations with extremely cold temperatures just around the corner. Kye Moore with Black Plumbing says a few dollars spent in preparation could save thousands later. If pipes freeze, they could burst, causing damage to plumbing which...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Darla
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Darla KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter two months waiting for her forever home. Darla is very sweet and loves to cuddle. She is also very well-behaved and enjoys...
Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. south of Woodrow near County Road 2300 and County Road 7700. Troopers are investigating the crash, according to DPS officials. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit...
