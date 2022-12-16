Ashland Regional Ballet to perform 'The Nutcracker' this weekend

For over a century, audiences have delighted in the music, dance, and drama that is "The Nutcracker."

This year marks the 31st annual presentation of the beloved ballet by Ashland Regional Ballet (ARB). The company will take the stage at Ashland’s Archer Auditorium on the campus of Ashland High School at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are available at ashlandregionalballet.com/ticket-information.

The full cast boasts 104 dancers from the Ashland/Mansfield area and surrounding counties. Principal roles will be danced by members of Ashland Regional Ballet with the role of Clara being danced by Allie Wentworth of Ashland.

She will be partnered by guest dancer, Lex Zorich, son of ARB Alumna Jackie Zorich, who will dance the role as Nutcracker Prince. Brian Murphy, a professional dancer will reprise his role as the Cavalier. They will join with the Sugar Plum Fairy, Ashland Regional Ballet alumna and professional dancer, Christina Lindhout.