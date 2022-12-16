ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WBOY

Nichols Leads WVU’s Second-Half Comeback to Defeat Georgia

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team used a second-half comeback to topple Georgia, 49-45, on Tuesday afternoon, at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida. After falling behind, 19-11, in the first quarter and, 34-22, at halftime, West Virginia...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

University’s Noah Braham inks with WVU football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Noah Braham has known West Virginia University football all his life. Not long from now, he’ll be a part of it. On Wednesday morning, the University High product inked his letter-of-intent to play for the Mountaineers, where Braham will follow in the footsteps of his father and former WVU legend Rich Braham.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Stony Brook at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts Stony Brook in its final non-conference game before Big 12 play begins. The Mountaineers have won three games in a row, and five of their last six overall. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Stony Brook at WVU hoops...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Mountaineers close strong to beat Buffalo, 96-78

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia continues to excel offensively throughout non-conference play. The Mountaineers, however, have yet to rectify issues defensively that were once again present Sunday. Tre Mitchell’s personal 8-0 run near the midway point of the second half allowed West Virginia to create separation in what had...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Report: Daniels bound for Rice; WV natives on the move

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported late Tuesday evening that former WVU quarterback JT Daniels has found a new home once again. Daniels has committed to play at Rice, making him the most high-profile recruit in the history of the Houston-based school. Daniels earned the starting spot...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Another Former Players Comes Forward About Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Two days ago, a former players for the West Virginia Mountaineers messaged me to share his experience with the team and with head coach Neal Brown in particular. Yesterday, another player – this time a former starter for the Mountaineers – validated what his former...
MORGANTOWN, WV
lootpress.com

Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover

If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Martins Ferry City Schools cleared by police, reopening Jan. 4

UPDATE: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, 3:30 p.m. Martins Ferry City Schools Superintendent Jim Fogle released a statement Tuesday afternoon that schools will reopen Jan. 4. Schools closed yesterday due to a written threat. Fogle said the Martins Ferry Police Department, with the assistance of the Wheeling Police Department K-9 unit, cleared the campus for re-entry. […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

All eyes on winter system at week’s end

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first half of the week will be calm with increasing temperatures under high pressure. An impactful system pushes rain into the region on Thursday, and with a cold front passage (likely early Friday), temperatures will rapidly drop, winds will gust at 40+mph, and rain will transition to snow. Snow totals are still very up in the air at this time, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on this system. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF

Lane Restriction on WV 2, Follansbee

Brooke County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, at the intersection with Allegheny Street, will have a lane restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
FOLLANSBEE, WV
Metro News

Pittsburgh man jailed for Preston County bank robbery

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — A Pittsburgh man is in custody charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called to an armed robbery in progress at the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Monday.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

