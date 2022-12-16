Read full article on original website
WBOY
Nichols Leads WVU’s Second-Half Comeback to Defeat Georgia
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team used a second-half comeback to topple Georgia, 49-45, on Tuesday afternoon, at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida. After falling behind, 19-11, in the first quarter and, 34-22, at halftime, West Virginia...
Metro News
University’s Noah Braham inks with WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Noah Braham has known West Virginia University football all his life. Not long from now, he’ll be a part of it. On Wednesday morning, the University High product inked his letter-of-intent to play for the Mountaineers, where Braham will follow in the footsteps of his father and former WVU legend Rich Braham.
WBOY
Stony Brook at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts Stony Brook in its final non-conference game before Big 12 play begins. The Mountaineers have won three games in a row, and five of their last six overall. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Stony Brook at WVU hoops...
Metro News
Mountaineers close strong to beat Buffalo, 96-78
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia continues to excel offensively throughout non-conference play. The Mountaineers, however, have yet to rectify issues defensively that were once again present Sunday. Tre Mitchell’s personal 8-0 run near the midway point of the second half allowed West Virginia to create separation in what had...
Metro News
Report: Daniels bound for Rice; WV natives on the move
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported late Tuesday evening that former WVU quarterback JT Daniels has found a new home once again. Daniels has committed to play at Rice, making him the most high-profile recruit in the history of the Houston-based school. Daniels earned the starting spot...
Metro News
Despite President’s comments from Baker’s introduction, new AD says Gee ‘not happy’ with 5-7 record
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two weeks ago, West Virginia University introduced Wren Baker as the school’s 13th Director of Athletics after the position had been vacant for little more than two weeks. Only a few hours after it announced Baker’s hiring on November 30, West Virginia revealed it would...
voiceofmotown.com
Another Former Players Comes Forward About Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Two days ago, a former players for the West Virginia Mountaineers messaged me to share his experience with the team and with head coach Neal Brown in particular. Yesterday, another player – this time a former starter for the Mountaineers – validated what his former...
lootpress.com
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
‘Extended delays’ expected on Goshen Road in Mon County
Drivers should continue to expect delays on Goshen Road until well into the new year.
Martins Ferry City Schools cleared by police, reopening Jan. 4
UPDATE: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, 3:30 p.m. Martins Ferry City Schools Superintendent Jim Fogle released a statement Tuesday afternoon that schools will reopen Jan. 4. Schools closed yesterday due to a written threat. Fogle said the Martins Ferry Police Department, with the assistance of the Wheeling Police Department K-9 unit, cleared the campus for re-entry. […]
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
WTAP
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg attorney and Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber is facing charges from the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board for his part in the Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County, West Virginia. The charges stem from two clients of Raber’s, according...
WDTV
All eyes on winter system at week’s end
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first half of the week will be calm with increasing temperatures under high pressure. An impactful system pushes rain into the region on Thursday, and with a cold front passage (likely early Friday), temperatures will rapidly drop, winds will gust at 40+mph, and rain will transition to snow. Snow totals are still very up in the air at this time, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on this system. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WTRF
Lane Restriction on WV 2, Follansbee
Brooke County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, at the intersection with Allegheny Street, will have a lane restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Metro News
Pittsburgh man jailed for Preston County bank robbery
ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — A Pittsburgh man is in custody charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called to an armed robbery in progress at the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Monday.
Vehicle crashes into Clarksburg porch
A single vehicle has crashed into a porch on Milford Street in Clarksburg just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.
connect-bridgeport.com
Monongalia County to be Site of WVU Medicine's New $50 Million, 350,000 SF Medical Distribution Center
According to MetroNews, if all goes as planned, WVU Medicine and Owens & Minor will have a staff of 100 in a 350,000-square foot distribution center valued at $50 million in Morgantown by February 2024. WVU Medicine Chief Supply Chain Officer Paul Gallagher said crews will excavate the site at...
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
WDTV
Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
