Sugar Taint
5d ago
don't ever say its the democrats are the party of excessive spending. after the fat cats line their pockets. there will be nothing left to help the ones who need it.
WSET
$842,000 announced to help Virginia Veterans find affordable housing
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — On Wednesday, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced $842,140 in federal funding to help homeless veterans in Virginia access affordable housing. The funding is awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program (VASH), which allows...
k12dive.com
OCR probe leads to changes in restraint, seclusion practices in Virginia program
Virginia's Southeastern Cooperative Educational Programs has agreed to change its restraint and seclusion procedures, which affected primarily students with disabilities, after a five-year investigation by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights into inappropriate use of the practices, OCR announced Dec. 16. The OCR investigation found that during...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces new regulatory transparency plans
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Office of the Governor just released a first-of-its-kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue.
Virginia stores, pharmacies feeling impacts of cold and flu medicine shortage
Whether it's COVID, a cold or the flu, you might be out of luck if you're trying to relief for whatever ails you. However, cold medicine is hard to come due to a nationwide shortage.
tysonsreporter.com
FCPS ‘assessing’ impact after Virginia settles lawsuit over end of universal masking
When Fairfax County Public Schools resumes classes in January, students and staff may once again be required to wear face masks — but only around students with disabilities who request the accommodation. Virginia settled a lawsuit last week with parents of 12 immunocompromised students who argued that the end...
'Relatively rare' | Hampton Roads doctor shares guidance on concerns over invasive strep infections
NORFOLK, Va. — Health leaders across the country want to know what’s next for a rare, but still-serious diagnosis. This December, the Centers for Disease Control announced it’s looking into a "possible increase" of invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections in kids across the country. “These invasive...
cardinalnews.org
Some of Virginia’s poorest localities help pay for their students’ community college tuition
Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap recently announced...
Virginia commission objects to proposed transgender student policies
(The Center Square) – A commission of Virginia state lawmakers voted Monday to file an objection to the Virginia Department of Education’s proposed 2022 model policy for schools, which outlines new rules for how schools handle a student's gender identity that have been labeled anti-trans by opponents. In a 5-4 vote, lawmakers on the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules voted to file an objection to the policy that outlines new rules for a parent’s role in a student’s gender identity. ...
WSET
$1.2 Million to go to childcare access in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made an announcement Monday morning about a grant which would impact childcare access in Southwest Virginia. $1.2 million in funding will be going to the Ready SWVA project that targets workforce expansion. The project will help create a new early childhood system...
NBC 29 News
College students in Virginia are leaving the state soon after getting a diploma
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Every year, thousands of college students around Virginia are leaving the state not long after graduating. “The governor is concerned that more people are moving out of Virginia than are moving into Virginia, and more specifically, more college graduates are moving out of the state than into the state,” Executive Director of Cardinal News Dwayne Yancey said.
Virginia minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour.
cardinalnews.org
Studies show highly processed foods may have addictive qualities, according to Virginia Tech researcher
A recent article from professors at Virginia Tech and University of Michigan has shed new light on the addictive nature of highly processed foods, likening them to tobacco. Alex DiFeliceantonio, associate director of the Center for Health Behaviors Research at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion Health Sciences and Technology campus, co-authored the article with Ashley Gearhardt, associate professor of psychology at University of Michigan, comparing highly processed foods (HPFs) to tobacco products in their dopamine-inducing, addictive properties.
shoredailynews.com
Applications open for 2022 United Way Funding
The 2023 application for funding from the 2022 Campaign of the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore is now available on their website www.esunitedway.org. The application is open to all 501c3 organizations who serve the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The dateline for the application is February 9, 2023. According...
Virginia mother, health officials warn of ‘septa-demic’ as respiratory illnesses surge
Following surging cases of COVID-19, influenza and RSV, health officials are warning of a so-called "septa-demic" ahead of the holiday season.
thenewsprogress.com
New polling: Virginia voters reject tough on crime policies, show widespread support for evidence-informed criminal justice reforms. Advocates push forward.
Civil rights advocates say fear-mongering hasn’t blocked voter support for efforts to build a more just, equitable, and humane criminal legal system in Virginia. December 13, 2022 – Despite attempts by reform opponents to promote harmful criminal justice policies, voters aren’t buying in. New polling of Virginia voters finds widespread support for criminal justice reforms. Data for Progress reports that a majority of Virginia voters feel safe after past criminal justice reforms and support policies that prioritize community safety over prisons and jails. 76% of likely Virginia voters support funding crime prevention programs over state prisons and jails–83 percent of Democrats, 72 percent of Independents, and 73 percent of Republicans.
loudounnow.com
Amid ER Surge, Health Officials Urge Respiratory Virus Precautions
With hospitals in the region experiencing continued, severe capacity shortages because of respiratory illnesses such as the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, health officials are urging people to take precautions. “COVID mitigation strategies taken over the past few years were also helpful at reducing infections from other common respiratory viruses. These...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. who was killed in the line of duty. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 21st day of December 2022.
WSET
Electoral Board addresses concerns over quick Special Election in 24th District
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A special election will be held in just four weeks to fill the vacant Delegate seat in Virginia's 24th District. Virginia's 24th District encompasses Amherst, Augusta, Bath, and Rockbridge Counties. Governor Youngkin and Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert announced Friday that the special election...
WSET
VSP says take time to reflect & improve driving habits this holiday season
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — VSP is saying to take time to reflect and improve driving habits this holiday season. "The holidays are typically a time of joy and gathering with loved ones, but this year far too many will be missing from these gatherings," VSP said. As 2022 comes...
NBC 29 News
New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
