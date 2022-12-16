ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken an old school approach to the big changes in the college football world. He isn’t a transfer portal guy, nor does he think name, image and likeness rules are a positive. But Swinney does say his program has been positively influenced by NIL. While speaking with reporters on... The post Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEMSON, SC
Pro Football Rumors

Texas RB Bijan Robinson declares for NFL Draft

Robinson was an immediate contributor for the Longhorns in his freshman campaign, rushing for 703 yards and four touchdowns. He also displayed a dual-threat ability by adding 196 yards and a pair of scores through the air. That production continued the following year, when the 6-foot, 215-pounder topped 1,000 rushing yards and recorded double-digit touchdowns for the first time.
AUSTIN, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Colts to start Nick Foles in Week 16

For a second straight year, Nick Foles will make his first start of the season in Week 16. A year after a Bears one-off, the former Super Bowl MVP will move into the Colts’ starting lineup. Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday that Foles will take the reins in the team’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard facing multi-week absence

The Bengals have won six straight games and now sit atop the AFC North after the weekend’s action, but their defense will be missing a key player for the immediate future. Defensive end Sam Hubbard suffered a calf injury, and is now expected to miss multiple weeks (Twitter link via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network).
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings sign former first-round QB to practice squad

This deal makes Minnesota the seventh franchise which Rosen has been a member of in his relatively brief NFL career. The 10th overall pick in 2018, his time in Arizona only lasted one season. That campaign saw him put up underwhelming numbers (55.2% completion percentage, 11:14 touchdown-to-interception ratio) as the Cardinals finished at the bottom of the NFL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Football Rumors

How will RB David Montgomery fare in free agency?

Bears running back David Montgomery will soon experience the challenges of a free-agent running back in today’s NFL. A third-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Montgomery is currently in a contract year for a team that may not have reason to commit to him long-term. The final few games of the season could determine how the next stage of Montgomery’s career plays out.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor likely to be shut down

The Colts were without their lead running back for nearly the entire game during their historic loss to the Vikings on Saturday, and they now face the prospect of finishing the season without him. Jonathan Taylor has a high ankle sprain, and is “highly unlikely” to play again in 2022, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (Twitter link).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris dies at 72

Former Steelers running back Franco Harris, a Hall of Famer who helped Pittsburgh win four Super Bowls during the 1970s, has died. He was 72. While Harris is best remembered for authoring perhaps the NFL’s signature play — 1972’s “Immaculate Reception” — he finished his career third on the all-time rushing list and was one of the most celebrated players of his era. The Associated Press confirms Harris died in his sleep overnight; no cause of death was provided.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Packers releasing veteran WR Sammy Watkins

Watkins, 29, has bounced around in recent years while struggling to stay healthy. He spent last season in Baltimore after signing a one-year deal to provide the Ravens with a veteran pass-catcher while rebuilding his free agent value. He was unable to replicate his more productive campaigns with the Bills, however, leading him to join Green Bay in April on another one-year contract.
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Ron Rivera: Commanders to stick with QB Taylor Heinicke

After sitting through the first six weeks of the season, Taylor Heinicke has quarterbacked the Commanders back into the playoff race. The 29-year-old undrafted quarterback out of Old Dominion has cashed in on his second-chance opportunity in the NFL and appears to be unready to give it up yet, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pro Football Rumors

Bears RB Khalil Herbert expected to return in Week 16

Herbert has been sidelined for the past four games due to a hip injury. The timing of his IR placement made him eligible to be activated in Week 15 at the earliest, which did not take place. The team made it clear that his injury was not expected to be season-ending, however, so a return in time for their Christmas Eve contest against the Bills would not come as a surprise.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Jerry Jones backs off Odell Beckham Jr. signing proclamation

Twists keep coming in the Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. saga. Days after proclaiming the free-agent wide receiver would join the Cowboys, Jerry Jones is backing off. This lengthy courtship has gone from the Cowboys being the runaway favorites to rumblings of OBJ’s health scuttling a deal to Jones being OK with Beckham’s playoffs-only plan to now the owner indicating time is slipping away regarding a deal.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Saints place G Cesar Ruiz on IR

Although Ruiz played all 55 of New Orleans’ offensive snaps against Atlanta in Week 15, the former first-round pick will be shut down with a foot injury. He would not be able to return until the divisional round of the playoffs. The Saints are still vying for the NFC South title, even at 5-9, but this transaction will probably end Ruiz’s third season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

