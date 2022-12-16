ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX59

Pedestrian struck and killed on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Indy’s south side on Tuesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Madison Avenue near E. Stop 11 Road, not far from Southport. Investigators believe a driver was traveling northbound on Madison and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Here's what we know about Eli Dicken and his actions during Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — On July 17, 2022, a man opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall food court. The planned attack killed three people in a few moments. Those killed by the shooter include 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez. Also wounded that day in the food court of the mall were a 22-year-old woman, who was hit in the leg, and a 12-year-old girl hit in the back by a bullet fragment.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest man for robbing 6 businesses on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say is responsible for holding up six businesses in less than two months. Since mid-October, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives have been investigating six armed robberies on the city’s north side. Detectives identified Damon Smithson as a suspect...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side. IMPD responded to a shooting on E. 21st Street near N. Ritter Avenue around 3:35 a.m. A man was found inside an apartment in the area. He was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested in shooting on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested for a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday. It was one of several shootings that occurred throughout the day Monday, following a weekend with more than a dozen other shootings across the city. According to IMPD, 46-year-old Richelle Hughes was arrested...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Man found dead in pond behind assisted living center in Carmel

Carmel police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly before 9 a.m. Dec. 20. First responders pronounced the adult male dead after recovering the body. According to police, no foul play is suspected. Police did not...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Male body pulled from Carmel pond

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police say they found a male body in a pond in Carmel Tuesday morning. Police say he was found at 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy. That’s near the intersection of North Pennsylvania Street and Fairfax Manor Drive. Police say they’re working to confirm the identity...
CARMEL, IN
shelbycountypost.com

One person injured as car runs into East Michigan Road home

A car ran though a house on East Michigan Road Monday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department reports Terrie Brown, 63, of Shelbyville, was driving a 2010 Toyota Rav 4 about 10:45 a.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the road and ran through a house. Brown...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police say person injured by pellet gun on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was injured Sunday morning on the east side in an incident involving a pellet gun. Officers responded to the 2100 block of N. Shadeland around 7 a.m., where they found a person had been shot with a pellet gun. Investigators believe the incident happened in the 5400 block of E. 16th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Overnight Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Schroder was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker. Trooper Schroder attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The Honda failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. Trooper Schroder continued to pursue the Honda northbound to the 175 mile marker, where the Honda ran off the east side of the road and began to drive parallel with I-65. The Honda ran off an embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of State Road 25, and hit another embankment on the north side of State Road 25. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

IMPD arrests man accused of robbing 6 businesses while on work release

INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted armed robber is behind bars after police claim he robbed a half dozen businesses around Indianapolis while on work release. IMPD robbery detectives believe 53-year-old Damon Smithson robbed all six businesses over a two-month span before he was arrested last week. Based on their investigation, IMPD said Smithson is a suspect […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

6 shot, 1 injured in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation six different shootings that happened early Sunday morning. 1 shot at Marathon Gas, found at different location. LATEST: According to IMPD, Further investigation revealed this incident occurred with a pellet gun. It was not considered a person shot, but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

