Pedestrian struck and killed on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Indy’s south side on Tuesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Madison Avenue near E. Stop 11 Road, not far from Southport. Investigators believe a driver was traveling northbound on Madison and […]
Here's what we know about Eli Dicken and his actions during Greenwood Park Mall shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — On July 17, 2022, a man opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall food court. The planned attack killed three people in a few moments. Those killed by the shooter include 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez. Also wounded that day in the food court of the mall were a 22-year-old woman, who was hit in the leg, and a 12-year-old girl hit in the back by a bullet fragment.
Police arrest man for robbing 6 businesses on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say is responsible for holding up six businesses in less than two months. Since mid-October, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives have been investigating six armed robberies on the city’s north side. Detectives identified Damon Smithson as a suspect...
IMPD: Man missing from east side of Indianapolis has been located
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said Wednesday morning that a man reported missing from the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday has been located. Police had asked for the public's help in locating 43-year-old Keith Standeford, who had last been seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the 1900 block of North Post Road.
2 men, 17-year-old arrested in connection with armed robberies over 72 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested two men and a teen for a series of armed robberies in a 72-hour period. They are 19-year old Mark Solis-Lopez, 20-year old Juan Mendoza, and a 17-year old boy, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Police also recovered two handguns. The robberies...
Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side. IMPD responded to a shooting on E. 21st Street near N. Ritter Avenue around 3:35 a.m. A man was found inside an apartment in the area. He was […]
Woman arrested in shooting on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested for a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday. It was one of several shootings that occurred throughout the day Monday, following a weekend with more than a dozen other shootings across the city. According to IMPD, 46-year-old Richelle Hughes was arrested...
IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
Man found dead in pond behind assisted living center in Carmel
Carmel police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly before 9 a.m. Dec. 20. First responders pronounced the adult male dead after recovering the body. According to police, no foul play is suspected. Police did not...
IMPD arrests woman after shooting on city’s west side
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.
Police: Male body pulled from Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police say they found a male body in a pond in Carmel Tuesday morning. Police say he was found at 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy. That’s near the intersection of North Pennsylvania Street and Fairfax Manor Drive. Police say they’re working to confirm the identity...
One person injured as car runs into East Michigan Road home
A car ran though a house on East Michigan Road Monday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department reports Terrie Brown, 63, of Shelbyville, was driving a 2010 Toyota Rav 4 about 10:45 a.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the road and ran through a house. Brown...
IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
Police say person injured by pellet gun on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was injured Sunday morning on the east side in an incident involving a pellet gun. Officers responded to the 2100 block of N. Shadeland around 7 a.m., where they found a person had been shot with a pellet gun. Investigators believe the incident happened in the 5400 block of E. 16th Street.
Police arrest 3 in connection with series of 5 armed robberies
Police have three people in custody after they say the trio committed five robberies in the span of three days.
Overnight Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash
Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Schroder was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker. Trooper Schroder attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The Honda failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. Trooper Schroder continued to pursue the Honda northbound to the 175 mile marker, where the Honda ran off the east side of the road and began to drive parallel with I-65. The Honda ran off an embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of State Road 25, and hit another embankment on the north side of State Road 25. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
Man claiming to be Indy DoorDash driver shot by shotgun Sunday morning
A man claiming to be an Indianapolis-area DoorDash driver was shot Sunday morning, according to an IMPD police report.
IMPD arrests man accused of robbing 6 businesses while on work release
INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted armed robber is behind bars after police claim he robbed a half dozen businesses around Indianapolis while on work release. IMPD robbery detectives believe 53-year-old Damon Smithson robbed all six businesses over a two-month span before he was arrested last week. Based on their investigation, IMPD said Smithson is a suspect […]
6 shot, 1 injured in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation six different shootings that happened early Sunday morning. 1 shot at Marathon Gas, found at different location. LATEST: According to IMPD, Further investigation revealed this incident occurred with a pellet gun. It was not considered a person shot, but...
Death investigation underway after shooting near 21st and German Church
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person died after being shot Friday night. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Autumn Creek Drive around 5 p.m. That's near E. 21st Street and N. German Church Road. The victim was taken to the hospital but...
