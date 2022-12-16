Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Apple Mac mini: Apple still prototyping M2 and M2 Pro-based mini-PCs
Over two years have passed since Apple introduced the current Mac mini, one of the company's first devices to launch with its in-house silicon. Since then, Apple has launched various Macs powered by in-house chipsets, as well as several iPads. However, the Mac mini remains on the Apple M1, which sits within a design that is over a decade old at this point.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Alienware AW2521H 24.5-inch 360 Hz gaming monitor now 27% off on Amazon
Packing an IPS panel with an extreme refresh rate of 360 Hz and NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, 1 ms GtG response time, as well as sRGB 99% color gamut, the 24.5-inch Alienware AW2521H gaming monitor has an MSRP tag that reads US$649.99. Amazon's current list price of US$627.89 is now down to US$457.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Tab M9: Tab M8 successor announced with a larger screen and an upgraded SoC
The long-awaited sequel to Lenovo's Tab M8 is finally here as the Lenovo Tab M9. It brings forth many QoL improvements over its predecessor, such as a larger screen and a faster SoC. However, it misses out on many nice-to-have features due to its affordable price tag. One can purchase it in February 2023 starting at 159 EUR (US$169).
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam announced with Microsoft Teams certification
Lenovo has launched a new 4K webcam to go with the many IdeaPad and ThinkPad laptops it announced today. The company claims it is "certified for Microsoft Teams". It will be available for purchase In July 2023 for EUR 119 (US$126). The Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam, as its name...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to support staggered HDR as Pixel Tablet Pro's existence is confirmed
Some new details about the potential Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphones have come to light thanks to some efficient code-scouring by developer Kuba Wojciechowski. Sharing the information on Twitter, Wojciechowski revealed that code for the Camera Go app contained mentions of “Husky” and “Shiba”, which are believed to be the codenames for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, respectively. It seems that the main camera in the 2023 flagship smartphones from Google will support a staggered HDR feature.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Lenovo 500 USB Type-C Universal Dock expands a PC's I/O with more speedy ports
Even the largest of the latest IdeaPads to debut during CES 2023 are still a little light on USB type-C counts. Then again, the OEM asserts that a user can get the best out of just 1 of these powerful ports by connecting it to the new 500 Universal Dock.
notebookcheck.net
Snappy Sony Xperia Ace IV supposedly takes Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 for a spin on Geekbench
An unknown Sony smartphone, which could end up being an Xperia Ace IV or similar, has allegedly been tested on Geekbench while sporting a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. Of course, it is possible the record is a fake, so fans of both Xperia devices and compact smartphones in general should remain skeptical for the time being. The Geekbench entry, shared by SumahoDigest, states a Model ID of SONY SM4375, with the latter part signifying the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OnePlus 11 sweeps past the 1.3 million mark on AnTuTu with high-end RAM and storage specs
OnePlus has once again chosen to zoom in on camera hump updates in teasing its upcoming Android flagship smartphone ahead of its early 2023 debut. Therefore, the 11's switch to a round outer housing for its triple rear shooters is very well known by now; however, the president of the OEM's Chinese division, Li Jie Louis, has started to fill in finer details direct from the source, such as the new, "starry" finish for its background, apparently inspired by the Milky Way, that shows up under oblique lighting.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Mac Pro: Analyst details reasons for delays and Apple M2 Extreme cancellation
Mark Gurman has shared new details about the long-awaited next-generation Mac Pro, one of the last Intel-based devices that Apple still sells. Until now, Apple had been expected to offer the Mac Pro in two SoC options that Gurman described previously as the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme. To recap, the pair were rumoured to contain the following hardware:
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkVision P32pz-30 and P27pz-30 mini-LED monitors introduced with 1,200 nits peak brightness, 1,152 local dimming zones and a KVM switch
Lenovo isn't the first name one thinks of when it comes to high-end, colour-accurate monitors, but that will change soon. The company has now announced two mini-LED monitors called the ThinkVision 272pz-30 and ThinkVision P32pz-30, both of which are targeted at professionals. They will be up for grabs in August 2023 at a starting price of $1,699 and $1,999, respectively.
notebookcheck.net
Nubia Z50 launches as China's cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android smartphone
The Motorola Moto X40 is now officially no longer the world's most affordable new Android smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, now that Nubia has unveiled its Z50 flagship in full. Then again, the X40 retains the higher display refresh rate of the 2 at 165Hz, with the...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Dragon Knight G7: New 32-inch, 4K and 144 Hz gaming monitor launches with Tizen OS
Samsung has announced a new gaming monitor in China, where it appears to be an exclusive for now. Sold as the Dragon Knight G7, the gaming monitor resembles the Odyssey series that it offers in other markets. Hence, the Dragon Knight G7 may provide a glimpse into what Samsung has planned for a forthcoming 32-inch Odyssey monitor.
notebookcheck.net
Sony developed PSVR2 for a PlayStation 5 cable connection as it warns original VR games will be difficult to port
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Console Gaming. Scheduled for a February 22, 2023 release, the US$549 PlayStation VR2 headset's development has begun concurrently with the PlayStation 5 hence it won't feel as an afterthought like its predecessor which uses multiple cables to connect. According to Sony's SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino, the company started developing the PSVR2 about six years ago when it started work on the PlayStation 5 with the goal to craft the perfect match of console and virtual reality device.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Tablet: Prototype unit leaks with wireless charging speaker dock
An unreleased Pixel device has turned up on Facebook Marketplace again, a few months after Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prototypes emerged. This time, someone is attempting to sell the Pixel Tablet, which Google last previewed in October. As we discussed at the time, Google will offer the Pixel Tablet with a wireless charging speaker dock, which is also included in the listing.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 officially confirmed for February 7 launch event
The OnePlus 11 is coming. After a series of teasers and leaks, OnePlus has finally announced its plans for the release of its next-gen flagship phone, the OnePlus 11. As shared on its official pages a short while ago, OnePlus has now confirmed a launch event for the OnePlus 11. "Cloud 11. A OnePlus Launch Event," the teaser image reads. "February 7. New Delhi. Witness the Shape of Power". It's safe to say that the OnePlus 11 will be making its grand debut on that date.
notebookcheck.net
Raspberry Pi CEO outlines 'very ginger' approach to introducing Rasberry Pi 5 Model B
Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading, has offered some insights into the whereabouts of a Raspberry Pi 5, with the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B having reached its third anniversary during the summer. Building on a blog post published last week, Upton outlines that 2023 will be a 'recovery year' for Raspberry Pi, the details of which we have covered separately.
notebookcheck.net
Teclast P30S: Budget Android 12 tablet with 12 nm Mediatek chipset available for US$109.99
Teclast is now selling the P30S globally, another budget Android tablet that arrives barely a month after the M40 Plus. For reference, the Teclast P30S debuted last month in China for CNY 599 (~US$86). Incidentally, Teclast also released the M40 Air, M40S and P30 Air this summer, all running Android 12.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Dictionary Pen with 8 MP camera and 15 million word vocabulary unveiled
The Xiaomi Mijia Dictionary Pen is now crowdfunding in China. You can use the multifunctional gadget to translate text by scanning a document. Multiple scanning angles allow you to translate line by line with laser-assisted positioning or a paragraph at a time using an 8 MP camera on the back of the product. You can also use a voice translator and convert recordings to text on the device or in the accompanying app.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola ThinkPhone: Leakers reveal more details and high-quality renders
Evan Blass has leaked more renders for the ThinkPhone, a ThinkPad-inspired smartphone that Lenovo will sell through Motorola. The ThinkPhone is expected to be available with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage too, among other features. Android Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Evan Blass has revealed...
Comments / 0