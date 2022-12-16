Read full article on original website
Nasty Winter Storm Set to Arrive in Minnesota Wednesday Evening
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Officials are already advising that travel conditions could become very dangerous and even impossible over the next several days. The Rochester area is included in what is now a Winter Storm Warning from 6 PM on Wednesday through 6 AM on Saturday. The warning area covers much of the southern two-thirds of Minnesota, while a blizzard warning this posted for portions of south-central and western Minnesota.
Blizzard Warning Issued for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Communities in southeast Minnesota, including Rochester, will be under a Blizzard Warning Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting 3-7 inches of light powdery snow to fall on the region Wednesday night and taper off Thursday morning. Forecasters then expect wind speeds to increase Thursday afternoon which will cause the snow to blow and drift and create white-out conditions.
Much of Iowa Now Included in Both Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings
[UPDATE December 21, 12:10 p.m.] Ready or not, it's almost time and things aren't looking any better. The National Weather Service now has issued a Blizzard Warning, on the backside of the Winter Storm Warning. The Winter Storm Warning for eastern Iowa is in effect for 24 hours, beginning at...
Rochester in Crosshairs of Major Winter Storm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that has its sights set on Rochester and the surrounding communities. A Winter Storm Watch begins in Rochester late Wednesday night and is scheduled to last through Saturday morning. The watch issued Monday afternoon says the storm is predicted to bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds capable of creating blizzard or whiteout conditions.
Stay Safe: Items to Have in Your Car During Minnesota’s Snow Storm
You've probably seen the list of the 16 items to have in your car in the winter, especially if you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or Wisconsin. That's not the items I'm talking about. Well, some of them are on that list but it's not 16 items, it's less than that and these seem really manageable to me.
“Dangerously Cold” Wind Chills Expected in Rochester This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- National Weather Service forecasters are anticipating what’s being described as “dangerously cold” wind chills for Rochester and the surrounding area this week. The combination of wind and cold temperatures predicted for the middle to end of the work week could produce wind chill...
Proposal For Former Seneca Site in Rochester Appears Dead
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears it is back to "square one" for the Olmsted County Board concerning the future of the former Seneca Foods property in southeast Rochester. Back in August, the commissioners voted to authorize staff to begin negotiations on the potential development agreement with Rochester-based Titan...
The Truth About Yellow Speed Signs on Minnesota Roads
It has been so long since I have taken my permit or driver’s test, and most of you can say the same. We all know the basic rules of driving on roads, but I swear the questions referring to specific signs can get so confusing!. I know I have...
Where to See the Amazing Winning House for Light Up Southeast Minnesota
We had so many amazing holiday light displays sent in for Light Up Southeast Minnesota! As the Christmas fanatic in the office, I thoroughly enjoyed looking through all of them. But there can only be one winner, and you'll definitely want to check out this house this week if you can.
People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names
I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
Multi Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester (Update)
Update: 12/20 12:25 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the names of the two people involved in an injury crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday morning. The state crash report says a Toyota Sienna, driven by 54-year-old Tabitha Hanson of Rochester, and a Honda Civic,...
Take a Festive Tour of Mayo Clinic’s Popular Holiday Lights in Minnesota
They've been a holiday tradition in Rochester, Minnesota for many years. They're the festive Christmas lights and decorations located in and around the Mayo Clinic campus downtown. The holiday season is full of traditions in Rochester, Minnesota. The holiday season is the time of year when we observe many different...
Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota
While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
Do Minnesotans Call In Sick More Than Other States?
I'm not one to call in sick to work. I think in the last 30 years, I've had to call in sick twice and both times I was in the hospital. Once, when I was working an overnight shift at a rock radio station in Orlando, I had a bad case of the flu but didn't want to miss work. So, I threw on a bathrobe and a pair of high top sneakers and went to work. I didn't worry about getting anyone else sick because I was the only one there.
How ‘The Siberian Express’ Could Affect Christmas in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
If you've looked at the forecast recently, I'm sorry. It looks brutal this week and into next week as well. Just in time for Christmas... yay. This burst of super cold air coming to Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and many other states is actually thanks to another country and it could cause a major blizzard in some states.
Cold? Take an Indoor Tour of Haunted Mansions in Minnesota
St Paul, one of Minnesota's oldest cities, is no stranger to strange things. Paranormal things. And Summit Avenue in St. Paul has quite a few places to tour that are said to be haunted. And since this is a guided tour, you will be assured to get the full stories along the way.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
Police Investigating Two South Rochester Businesses Burglaries
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating burglaries reported at two Rochester businesses this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the first burglary report around 7:15 a.m. Monday at Kreofsky Building supplies in the 3700 block of Enterprise Dr. Southwest. Employees who reported for work Monday morning noticed the office had been ransacked.
