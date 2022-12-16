Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Motorola ThinkPhone: Leakers reveal more details and high-quality renders
Evan Blass has leaked more renders for the ThinkPhone, a ThinkPad-inspired smartphone that Lenovo will sell through Motorola. The ThinkPhone is expected to be available with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage too, among other features. Android Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Evan Blass has revealed...
Infinix Zero Ultra launches in India as the country's first 180W ThunderCharge smartphone
2022 has seen the launch of numerous smartphones that drive wired charging times to the edge; however, few are overcome by Infinix and its inaugural 180W ThunderCharge device. The Zero Ultra is rated to charge its 4,5000mAh in as little as 12 minutes thanks to its new in-house technology. Even...
Xiaomi 13 Ultra to launch with periscope camera that 'will shock everyone'
According to leaker Kartikey Singh, Xiaomi is planning some big changes for its next 'Ultra' smartphone, which remains elusive for now. With Xiaomi bringing the Sony IMX989 from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra across to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, arguably one of the former's standout features, it should come as no surprise that Singh believes will turn to camera improvements again with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
Robo & Kala: Surface Pro 9 5G competitor lands with AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and versatile magnetic keyboard
The Robo & Kala is a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3-based 2-in-1 with an AMOLED display. Running Windows 11, the Robo & Kala also contains a magnetic keyboard that you can use via Bluetooth or a physical connection. The Robo & Kala starts at US$799 with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.
Cancelled Nvidia Titan Ada graphics card smiles for the camera in leaked renders
Rumours about Nvidia planning to bring back the now-dormant Titan line with an 800 Watt graphics card showed up well before the official Ada Lovelace release. Subsequent reports stated Nvidia had to cancel it due to melting PSUs and other peripherals. The SKU might never see the light of day, but one can gaze at the behemoth thanks to renders obtained by Moore's Law is Dead.
Apple iPhone SE 4: Analyst claims 2024 postponement or cancellation of iPhone SE 2023
Ming-Chi Kuo has shared new thoughts on a next-generation iPhone SE, approximately two months after FrontPageTech leaked high-quality device renders. While the latter also provided specifications for the so-called iPhone SE 4, Kuo now claims that Apple may have postponed the project or cancelled it altogether. For reference, the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone SE (2023) was expected to launch for approximately US$500 with a 6.1-inch IPS display and an A15 Bionic chipset.
Snappy Sony Xperia Ace IV supposedly takes Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 for a spin on Geekbench
An unknown Sony smartphone, which could end up being an Xperia Ace IV or similar, has allegedly been tested on Geekbench while sporting a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. Of course, it is possible the record is a fake, so fans of both Xperia devices and compact smartphones in general should remain skeptical for the time being. The Geekbench entry, shared by SumahoDigest, states a Model ID of SONY SM4375, with the latter part signifying the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.
Apple Mac Pro: Analyst details reasons for delays and Apple M2 Extreme cancellation
Mark Gurman has shared new details about the long-awaited next-generation Mac Pro, one of the last Intel-based devices that Apple still sells. Until now, Apple had been expected to offer the Mac Pro in two SoC options that Gurman described previously as the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme. To recap, the pair were rumoured to contain the following hardware:
Rumor | OnePlus 11 sweeps past the 1.3 million mark on AnTuTu with high-end RAM and storage specs
OnePlus has once again chosen to zoom in on camera hump updates in teasing its upcoming Android flagship smartphone ahead of its early 2023 debut. Therefore, the 11's switch to a round outer housing for its triple rear shooters is very well known by now; however, the president of the OEM's Chinese division, Li Jie Louis, has started to fill in finer details direct from the source, such as the new, "starry" finish for its background, apparently inspired by the Milky Way, that shows up under oblique lighting.
Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam announced with Microsoft Teams certification
Lenovo has launched a new 4K webcam to go with the many IdeaPad and ThinkPad laptops it announced today. The company claims it is "certified for Microsoft Teams". It will be available for purchase In July 2023 for EUR 119 (US$126). The Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam, as its name...
Deal | Alienware AW2521H 24.5-inch 360 Hz gaming monitor now 27% off on Amazon
Packing an IPS panel with an extreme refresh rate of 360 Hz and NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, 1 ms GtG response time, as well as sRGB 99% color gamut, the 24.5-inch Alienware AW2521H gaming monitor has an MSRP tag that reads US$649.99. Amazon's current list price of US$627.89 is now down to US$457.
Apple Mac mini: Apple still prototyping M2 and M2 Pro-based mini-PCs
Over two years have passed since Apple introduced the current Mac mini, one of the company's first devices to launch with its in-house silicon. Since then, Apple has launched various Macs powered by in-house chipsets, as well as several iPads. However, the Mac mini remains on the Apple M1, which sits within a design that is over a decade old at this point.
CES 2023 | Lenovo 500 USB Type-C Universal Dock expands a PC's I/O with more speedy ports
Even the largest of the latest IdeaPads to debut during CES 2023 are still a little light on USB type-C counts. Then again, the OEM asserts that a user can get the best out of just 1 of these powerful ports by connecting it to the new 500 Universal Dock.
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G touted as the world's first retractable portrait-lens smartphone
One might be inclined to think that the phrase "first-gen retractable-lens smartphone" might be associated with an OEM more like OPPO or Huawei; however, Tecno claims to have beaten them to the punch with the Phantom X2 Pro. The company asserts that its rear-mounted shooter is equipped with a working...
Banana Pi BPI-M2S launches for under US$100 in two SoC variants
Banana Pi has finally released the BPI-M2S, a single-board computer (SBC) that the company teased last year. Initially, the company had revealed a few specifications and 3D renders. However, the launch of the SBC on AliExpress coincides with the confirmation of all key specifications, including the board’s 65 x 65 mm dimensions. Additionally, Banana Pi offers the BPI-M2S in two processor variants, unlike many other of its SBCs.
Lenovo ThinkVision P32pz-30 and P27pz-30 mini-LED monitors introduced with 1,200 nits peak brightness, 1,152 local dimming zones and a KVM switch
Lenovo isn't the first name one thinks of when it comes to high-end, colour-accurate monitors, but that will change soon. The company has now announced two mini-LED monitors called the ThinkVision 272pz-30 and ThinkVision P32pz-30, both of which are targeted at professionals. They will be up for grabs in August 2023 at a starting price of $1,699 and $1,999, respectively.
Sony developed PSVR2 for a PlayStation 5 cable connection as it warns original VR games will be difficult to port
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Console Gaming. Scheduled for a February 22, 2023 release, the US$549 PlayStation VR2 headset's development has begun concurrently with the PlayStation 5 hence it won't feel as an afterthought like its predecessor which uses multiple cables to connect. According to Sony's SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino, the company started developing the PSVR2 about six years ago when it started work on the PlayStation 5 with the goal to craft the perfect match of console and virtual reality device.
ViewSonic X1 and X2 become world-first TÜV SÜD Low Blue Light Certified projectors
The California-based OEM ViewSonic has announced that its X1 and X2 FHD LED short-throw projectors are the first to attain the new TÜV SÜD certification for eye protection for their category of display devices. Therefore, ViewSonic can now say that the projectors' up-to-100 inch output can be enjoyed by users of all ages without fear of fatigue or discomfort, despite their high brightness ratings.
HTC Vive Flowcus: Official render and hardware details teased for Meta Quest Pro competitor ahead of CES 2023 showcase
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gadget Leaks / Rumors. HTC has begun teasing its return to the consumer VR market, having released the business-focused Vive Focus 3 last year. According to Shen Ye, HTC Vive's Global Head of Product, the unnamed VR headset will be 'one of the lightest that's on the market' with mixed VR support thanks to colour video pass-through. Additionally, the headset will be self-contained and will support 6DOF controllers with optical hand tracking. Eye tracking remains unknown at this stage, although Brad Lynch asserted last month that this functionality would be available eventually via a dedicated module.
