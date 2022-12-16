ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter

The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
notebookcheck.net

Motorola ThinkPhone: Leakers reveal more details and high-quality renders

Evan Blass has leaked more renders for the ThinkPhone, a ThinkPad-inspired smartphone that Lenovo will sell through Motorola. The ThinkPhone is expected to be available with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage too, among other features. Android Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Evan Blass has revealed...
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 13 Ultra to launch with periscope camera that 'will shock everyone'

According to leaker Kartikey Singh, Xiaomi is planning some big changes for its next 'Ultra' smartphone, which remains elusive for now. With Xiaomi bringing the Sony IMX989 from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra across to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, arguably one of the former's standout features, it should come as no surprise that Singh believes will turn to camera improvements again with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net

Cancelled Nvidia Titan Ada graphics card smiles for the camera in leaked renders

Rumours about Nvidia planning to bring back the now-dormant Titan line with an 800 Watt graphics card showed up well before the official Ada Lovelace release. Subsequent reports stated Nvidia had to cancel it due to melting PSUs and other peripherals. The SKU might never see the light of day, but one can gaze at the behemoth thanks to renders obtained by Moore's Law is Dead.
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone SE 4: Analyst claims 2024 postponement or cancellation of iPhone SE 2023

Ming-Chi Kuo has shared new thoughts on a next-generation iPhone SE, approximately two months after FrontPageTech leaked high-quality device renders. While the latter also provided specifications for the so-called iPhone SE 4, Kuo now claims that Apple may have postponed the project or cancelled it altogether. For reference, the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone SE (2023) was expected to launch for approximately US$500 with a 6.1-inch IPS display and an A15 Bionic chipset.
notebookcheck.net

Snappy Sony Xperia Ace IV supposedly takes Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 for a spin on Geekbench

An unknown Sony smartphone, which could end up being an Xperia Ace IV or similar, has allegedly been tested on Geekbench while sporting a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. Of course, it is possible the record is a fake, so fans of both Xperia devices and compact smartphones in general should remain skeptical for the time being. The Geekbench entry, shared by SumahoDigest, states a Model ID of SONY SM4375, with the latter part signifying the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.
notebookcheck.net

Apple Mac Pro: Analyst details reasons for delays and Apple M2 Extreme cancellation

Mark Gurman has shared new details about the long-awaited next-generation Mac Pro, one of the last Intel-based devices that Apple still sells. Until now, Apple had been expected to offer the Mac Pro in two SoC options that Gurman described previously as the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme. To recap, the pair were rumoured to contain the following hardware:
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | OnePlus 11 sweeps past the 1.3 million mark on AnTuTu with high-end RAM and storage specs

OnePlus has once again chosen to zoom in on camera hump updates in teasing its upcoming Android flagship smartphone ahead of its early 2023 debut. Therefore, the 11's switch to a round outer housing for its triple rear shooters is very well known by now; however, the president of the OEM's Chinese division, Li Jie Louis, has started to fill in finer details direct from the source, such as the new, "starry" finish for its background, apparently inspired by the Milky Way, that shows up under oblique lighting.
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam announced with Microsoft Teams certification

Lenovo has launched a new 4K webcam to go with the many IdeaPad and ThinkPad laptops it announced today. The company claims it is "certified for Microsoft Teams". It will be available for purchase In July 2023 for EUR 119 (US$126). The Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam, as its name...
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Alienware AW2521H 24.5-inch 360 Hz gaming monitor now 27% off on Amazon

Packing an IPS panel with an extreme refresh rate of 360 Hz and NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, 1 ms GtG response time, as well as sRGB 99% color gamut, the 24.5-inch Alienware AW2521H gaming monitor has an MSRP tag that reads US$649.99. Amazon's current list price of US$627.89 is now down to US$457.
notebookcheck.net

Apple Mac mini: Apple still prototyping M2 and M2 Pro-based mini-PCs

Over two years have passed since Apple introduced the current Mac mini, one of the company's first devices to launch with its in-house silicon. Since then, Apple has launched various Macs powered by in-house chipsets, as well as several iPads. However, the Mac mini remains on the Apple M1, which sits within a design that is over a decade old at this point.
notebookcheck.net

Banana Pi BPI-M2S launches for under US$100 in two SoC variants

Banana Pi has finally released the BPI-M2S, a single-board computer (SBC) that the company teased last year. Initially, the company had revealed a few specifications and 3D renders. However, the launch of the SBC on AliExpress coincides with the confirmation of all key specifications, including the board’s 65 x 65 mm dimensions. Additionally, Banana Pi offers the BPI-M2S in two processor variants, unlike many other of its SBCs.
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo ThinkVision P32pz-30 and P27pz-30 mini-LED monitors introduced with 1,200 nits peak brightness, 1,152 local dimming zones and a KVM switch

Lenovo isn't the first name one thinks of when it comes to high-end, colour-accurate monitors, but that will change soon. The company has now announced two mini-LED monitors called the ThinkVision 272pz-30 and ThinkVision P32pz-30, both of which are targeted at professionals. They will be up for grabs in August 2023 at a starting price of $1,699 and $1,999, respectively.
notebookcheck.net

Sony developed PSVR2 for a PlayStation 5 cable connection as it warns original VR games will be difficult to port

Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Console Gaming. Scheduled for a February 22, 2023 release, the US$549 PlayStation VR2 headset's development has begun concurrently with the PlayStation 5 hence it won't feel as an afterthought like its predecessor which uses multiple cables to connect. According to Sony's SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino, the company started developing the PSVR2 about six years ago when it started work on the PlayStation 5 with the goal to craft the perfect match of console and virtual reality device.
notebookcheck.net

ViewSonic X1 and X2 become world-first TÜV SÜD Low Blue Light Certified projectors

The California-based OEM ViewSonic has announced that its X1 and X2 FHD LED short-throw projectors are the first to attain the new TÜV SÜD certification for eye protection for their category of display devices. Therefore, ViewSonic can now say that the projectors' up-to-100 inch output can be enjoyed by users of all ages without fear of fatigue or discomfort, despite their high brightness ratings.
notebookcheck.net

HTC Vive Flowcus: Official render and hardware details teased for Meta Quest Pro competitor ahead of CES 2023 showcase

Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gadget Leaks / Rumors. HTC has begun teasing its return to the consumer VR market, having released the business-focused Vive Focus 3 last year. According to Shen Ye, HTC Vive's Global Head of Product, the unnamed VR headset will be 'one of the lightest that's on the market' with mixed VR support thanks to colour video pass-through. Additionally, the headset will be self-contained and will support 6DOF controllers with optical hand tracking. Eye tracking remains unknown at this stage, although Brad Lynch asserted last month that this functionality would be available eventually via a dedicated module.

Comments / 0

Community Policy