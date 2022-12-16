ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Don’t give any money to con artist Trump

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ei7ak_0jkQkCYc00

When Donald Trump teased a “major announcement” Wednesday, the MAGA boards went crazy with speculation. He’s going to be the next speaker of the House! He’s enlisted Ron DeSantis to be his vice presidential candidate! He’s finally found that voter fraud he’s been promising for two years!

But no, it was a digital card collection of Trump dressed up like a superhero. In other words, another money grab.

For those still inundated with Trump’s pleas for donations, which arrive three or four times a day with ALL CAPS emails and efforts to shame you into “not letting him down,” this is no surprise. Trump used to be in the business of hotels, golf courses, wine and dubious universities. Now he specializes in political fundraising.

He raised nearly $100 million promising to “stop the steal” and spent almost none of it on lawsuits or inquiries related to 2020 — because he knew, despite his rhetoric, that there was no steal. He sent emails about how important the midterms were, then banked most of what he raised for his endorsed candidates. These war chests pay for the salaries of families and allies, private jets, expenses — and get funneled into Trump’s other companies through hotel bills, consulting and fees.

Crashing in the polls , facing countless legal threats and opponents gaining in popularity, there is one area Trump can still try to assert his dominance — with money. He still holds sway over the Republican National Committee because he has the most sophisticated donor lists. There are various reasons he announced he was running for president two years early, but one is the idea that if he can build a large enough campaign bank account, he can clear the field.

Unfortunately for Trump, a number of large donors say they’re not going to give to him this time around. And how many of his small-dollar donors, tired of all this “winning” and burned by “major announcements” of the least desirable Pokémon, will finally send those email pleas to spam?

Fool us once, shame on you. Fool us 1,438 times, and it may finally be too much.

Comments / 350

Pat✌️
5d ago

LOL. "These cards reflect times, great times, in my life. It's been exciting a very exciting life. I've done many great things in my great life!" LMAO Tell me. When was he a cowboy, an astronaut,, a fireman, a cool guy or a 😅 super hero? LA LA LAND 🤪

Reply(24)
113
Joe S
5d ago

Did they put his stats on the back like a baseball card? He has to be leading the league in a few statistical categories. Impeachments, criminal investigations, bankruptcies.

Reply(12)
87
empath
5d ago

I almost, almost feel sorry for this grown man who’s trying so hard to be something he never was, a leader. He’s a child, with no reality. He lives in his own make believe world. He’s a lost boy with nothing but greed in his heart.

Reply(10)
87
Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Gizmodo

Trump’s Badly Photoshopped NFTs Appear to Use Photos From Small Clothing Brands

Over the last 24 hours, fans of ex-President Donald Trump have sat huddled in their chairs, waiting with bated breath for a supposed announcement the once tweeter-in-chief promised would blow their socks off. He posted a video to his Truth Social page showing an image of him in a kind of superhero garb, sporting pecs he most certainly does not have, as laser beams shoot from his eyes. What could this mean? What apocalypse was coming?
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The Independent

Donald Trump supporters mocked after $99 superhero trading card NFTs sell out in less than a day

The site where Donald Trump is selling his widely-mocked $99 digital trading cards is claiming that they have sold out their inventory.Mr Trump said in an announcement on Thursday that the “limited edition cards” would be “a great Christmas gift”.According to tracker OpenSea, there were 45,000 images up for sale at the start.The site hosting the sale of the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) claimed that “these Digital Trading Cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign”. “NFT INT LLC is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC...
The Independent

Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
The Independent

‘Has Trump lost his mind’: MAGA supporters blast ‘major’ trading cards announcement

Supporters of Donald Trump appear to be souring on the former president as his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards flops within parts of the MAGA movement. In a video announcement of the trading cards, Mr Trump said he was “hopefully your favourite president of all time – better than Lincoln, better than Washington”.“I’m doing my first official Donald J Trump NFT collection right here and right now. They’re called Trump digital trading cards,” Mr Trump said, adding that the cards would feature “really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career. It’s been very exciting....
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Steve Bannon hammers Trump trading cards announcement: ‘I can’t do this anymore’

Even Steve Bannon has come out against Donald Trump’s latest “major announcement” that he is selling digital trading cards of himself.The former president teased the announcement earlier this week with a cartoon video featuring Mr Trump in a Superman shirt. On Thursday, Mr Trump made it official.“My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.Mr Bannon was not a fan...
Salon

Kari Lake goes out with a whimper: She couldn't galvanize Trump's Jan. 6 army

In the end, the Big Lie 2.0 went out with a whimper, instead of the bang Donald Trump and his acolytes were clearly anticipating. For months, Trump-loyal Republican candidates for state and local offices — often those hand-picked by Trump himself — recycled his false claims that a secret cabal of Democrats had secretly created a system to "steal" elections from Republicans. Not only did MAGA superfans like Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake argue that Joe Biden had somehow stolen the 2020 from Trump, they repeatedly suggested that, should they lose in 2022, that should be presumed illegitimate as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
OK! Magazine

'A Desperate Cry For Help!': Donald Trump Ridiculed After His 'Major Announcement' Flops

After Donald Trump told his supporters he had a "major announcement" coming up, his fans were less than pleased with the news. On Thursday, December 15, the former president, 76, took to Truth Social to share what was happening. “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe,...
Vice

Trump’s Criminal Nightmare Officially Begins

Former President Donald Trump long ago honed his ability to narrowly escape legal consequences into his own personal brand of rare and exceptional performance art. But like Elvis in his Vegas years, Trump’s act is growing old. Prosecutors are after him like never before—and legal experts, including some who once doubted Trump would ever be charged with a crime, increasingly say the first indictment of a former U.S. president is now a real possibility.
GEORGIA STATE
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy