Boynton Beach, FL

Mother of ‘Baby June’ arrested for tossing newborn into Florida inlet in 2018

By David Propper
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUmR7_0jkQkBft00

A Florida mother was arrested Thursday for allegedly tossing her newborn baby girl into an inlet back in 2018 because “she didn’t know what to do with her,” after the child was born, authorities said.

Arya Singh reportedly confessed to the sickening crime after she was brought into custody, Palm Beach Sheriff officials said during a press conference. The baby’s body was found floating in the Boynton Beach inlet on June 1, 2018 after she had been disposed of “like a piece of trash,” said an impassioned Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

Detective Brittany Christoffel, who spearheaded the case, said the mother confessed to putting the baby in the water and told authorities she didn’t even realize she was pregnant until she gave birth.

“She said when the baby was born she wasn’t sure if the baby was alive or dead and that was that,” Christoffel said of the Singh.

The baby was believed to be alive when she was thrown into the ocean, authorities said.

“She didn’t know what to do with her and she still had her with her and she just decided that’s where she was going to dispose of her,” Christoffel additionally said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001XYV_0jkQkBft00
Detective Brittany Christoffel, who spearheaded the investigation, explained the case Thursday.
Palm Beach County Sheriff

Singh, 29, is facing a first-degree murder charge, prosecutors said.

The baby was found by an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter while he was boating, according to a past WPTV report.

Christoffel explained police were able to track down the baby’s father who submitted to a DNA test and told investigators a woman he was dating at the time told him she was pregnant, but took care of it. The father assumed that meant an abortion, Christoffel said.

Investigators were able to grab covert DNA that belonged to Singh by picking up garbage she threw out, Christoffel said.

The slain newborn was called “Baby June” by authorities because of the day she was found. The mother never gave her a name after she was born on May 30, the sheriff’s office said.

