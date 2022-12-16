COOPER CITY, Fla.(CBS12) — After a day-long investigation, detectives said they found the man responsible for robbing a coffee shop at gunpoint and shooting a woman inside. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call regarding a shooting and an armed robbery at the Clutch Coffee Bar in Cooper City. Deputies and Fire Rescue saw a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries.

