cw34.com
Man fell for the PBSO bait car, arrested for burglary
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Janeel Frontal had a Truist checkbook, black wallet, three BB&T Debit Cards, a driver's license, four PNC credit cards, two Virginia National Bank debit cards, two virtual wallet PNC cards, a safe deposit key and a Green Dot Visa Card But none of it belonged to him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Woman arrested for throwing computer monitor at airport gate agent in Miami
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Alabama missed her connecting flight, but it was from more than just a delay. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Camilia McMillie, 25, was traveling from Alabama to New York City, with a connecting flight at Miami International Airport. McMillie checked-in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight.
cw34.com
Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest. The baby's mother is being held...
cw34.com
South Florida man arrested for robbing coffee bar at gunpoint and attempted murder
COOPER CITY, Fla.(CBS12) — After a day-long investigation, detectives said they found the man responsible for robbing a coffee shop at gunpoint and shooting a woman inside. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call regarding a shooting and an armed robbery at the Clutch Coffee Bar in Cooper City. Deputies and Fire Rescue saw a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries.
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over the county and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said.
WSVN-TV
Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
56 Arrested In Undercover Drug Sweep In Palm Beach County
The seven-month investigation labeled "Operation Time Capsule" targeted street-level drug dealers.
Click10.com
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
WSVN-TV
Woman arrested after assaulting American Airlines employee at MIA
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Tempers were flying at a South Florida airport, as an airline employee was attacked and a passenger was arrested. On Tuesday, police confirmed they had arrested 25-year-old Camilia McMillie after she assaulted an American Airlines employee, Tuesday. Only In Dade provided a video showing...
cw34.com
New Brightline Boca station opens to public
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's high-speed train services that already connects West Palm Beach to Miami, officially added Boca Raton into the mix Wednesday morning. The new station where you can hop on the train or get dropped off, is located just minutes from Mizner Park and across from the downtown library on Northwest 4th Street.
WSVN-TV
Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
LAWSUIT CLAIM: Vase Falls On Woman At TJ Maxx Delray Beach, Critically Injured
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County woman shopping at T.J. Maxx at 1700 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach says she was critically injured when a vase fell from a shelf and shattered — lacerating skin all over her body. Jacques Moncur […]
cbs12.com
Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
Ex-FAU Student To Spend 24 Years In Federal Prison
Shawn Outler Produced Illegal Material Involving Teen Girl. Burning. Carving Cutting. FBI, Florida Atlantic University Police Credited With Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend 24 years in federal prison, then another 25 years under supervised release. […]
cbs12.com
56 people arrested in undercover drug sweep in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An undercover drug sweep in Riviera Beach led to the arrests of nearly 60 people, including three for a drug-related murder. Police said the Vice Unit launched the investigation seven months ago after receiving a number of complaints from the community about drug activity.
Brightline Opens 2 New Train Stations In South Florida
The Boca Raton and Aventura stations make five total in South Florida, ahead of the expansion of the high-speed rail to Orlando in early 2023.
cbs12.com
Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
cw34.com
Body of 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee, deputies say
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have found the body of a 17-year-old boy who vanished over the weekend. On Wednesday, deputies said Castaneda's body was found near 120th Ave. and 75th Lane N., at around 2:30 p.m. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Emmanuel Castaneda,...
Have You Seen John Clendaniel? He Was In Jail, Now He’s Missing In Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for John Clendaniel. He was last seen on November 19th when he was released from the Palm Beach County Jail. John, according to PBSO, suffers from mental health issues and […]
Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
Just days before the holiday weekend, a Palm Beach County woman almost had her Christmas ruined. It was certainly a close call for Judith Flynn.
