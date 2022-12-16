ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Florida Man Details Terrifying Encounter of Bear Charging Him While Walking His Dog

Recently, a Florida man was chased by a bear. He thinks that the curious animal was actually after his dog. So far this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has received thousands of reports of bear encounters in Central Florida. In most cases, everything goes smoothly and no one gets hurt. However, there have been occasions when people have been injured.
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL
cw34.com

$2 million top prize scratch-off ticket sold in Sebastian

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Someone from Vero Beach is $2 million richer, after winning the top prize from the FLORIDA 100X THE CASHscratch-off game. The top prize was claimed by Taylor Lubas, 30, trustee ofthe Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. The...
SEBASTIAN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hole opens up in busy downtown Orlando intersection, weekend traffic to be impacted, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say what appears to be a sinkhole opened up in downtown Orlando which is expected to have an impact on traffic as the weekend gets underway. Orlando police tweeted a photo of the sinkhole located at Boone Avenue and E. Anderson Street near the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The hole is near many parking garages off the I-4 Anderson Street exit frequently used by visitors to downtown Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Publix opens in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
disneydining.com

Disney World Under Tornado Watch

When it comes to extreme weather ripping through the Sunshine State, we usually think of the summer and fall. Hurricane season in Florida runs from June through November. However, that does not mean that the summer months are the only time bad weather can pop up. Florida typically has warmer temperatures, but those temperatures can drop, and massive storms can turn your day from sunshine to trying to stop your umbrella from blowing away.
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area

President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy