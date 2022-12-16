When it comes to extreme weather ripping through the Sunshine State, we usually think of the summer and fall. Hurricane season in Florida runs from June through November. However, that does not mean that the summer months are the only time bad weather can pop up. Florida typically has warmer temperatures, but those temperatures can drop, and massive storms can turn your day from sunshine to trying to stop your umbrella from blowing away.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO