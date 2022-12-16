Read full article on original website
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersRockledge, FL
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablazeAmarie M.Melbourne, FL
UPDATE: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide inside Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said two people are dead after a shooting inside of a home on Tuesday evening. Orlando police said the two people found dead inside of a home Tuesday evening died from an apparent murder-suicide shooting. Officers believe Franco Cianfrano, 74, shot and killed Linda...
fox35orlando.com
Potential 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel plans in and out of Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous blizzard moving across the U.S. could become a "bomb cyclone" with damaging winds that is also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. The winter storm is expected to spawn a widespread flash freeze...
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
Florida Man Details Terrifying Encounter of Bear Charging Him While Walking His Dog
Recently, a Florida man was chased by a bear. He thinks that the curious animal was actually after his dog. So far this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has received thousands of reports of bear encounters in Central Florida. In most cases, everything goes smoothly and no one gets hurt. However, there have been occasions when people have been injured.
fox35orlando.com
Florida weather: Some cities could see freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend
ORLANDO, Flas. - While the Sunshine State is known for its abundance of sunshine, tropical palm trees, and beaches, a large arctic airmass will make its way across the country dropping temperatures in Florida, causing some parts of northern Florida to potentially see temperatures below freezing. On Monday in Orlando,...
WESH
Melbourne police arrest ex-boyfriend accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old woman
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police have identified both the 23-year-old woman killed and the suspect, her ex-boyfriend, in a deadly shooting Tuesday morning. The victim, Sha’dayla Johnson, was found shot several times after police were called in just before 8 a.m. to a house on Colbert Circle. Fire...
click orlando
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
cw34.com
$2 million top prize scratch-off ticket sold in Sebastian
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Someone from Vero Beach is $2 million richer, after winning the top prize from the FLORIDA 100X THE CASHscratch-off game. The top prize was claimed by Taylor Lubas, 30, trustee ofthe Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. The...
Skeletal remains found near Florida high school
Authorities are looking for answers after skeletal remains were found near a high school in Kissimmee Wednesday morning.
Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach
These reptiles aren't nearly as common as their relatives.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Cold front arrives in Central Florida: How long it will last
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 52 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 70 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: We have a beautiful early start to our Saturday ahead. Skies will be clear with afternoon highs in the low-60s. Rain chances increase throughout the day. BEACHES: The high rip current risk...
fox35orlando.com
Hole opens up in busy downtown Orlando intersection, weekend traffic to be impacted, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say what appears to be a sinkhole opened up in downtown Orlando which is expected to have an impact on traffic as the weekend gets underway. Orlando police tweeted a photo of the sinkhole located at Boone Avenue and E. Anderson Street near the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The hole is near many parking garages off the I-4 Anderson Street exit frequently used by visitors to downtown Orlando.
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
disneydining.com
Disney World Under Tornado Watch
When it comes to extreme weather ripping through the Sunshine State, we usually think of the summer and fall. Hurricane season in Florida runs from June through November. However, that does not mean that the summer months are the only time bad weather can pop up. Florida typically has warmer temperatures, but those temperatures can drop, and massive storms can turn your day from sunshine to trying to stop your umbrella from blowing away.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area
President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
wild941.com
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
Florida archaeologists believe mysterious beach debris is 1800s shipwreck
A large and mysterious wooden object, partially unearthed by hurricane erosion on a Florida beach, appears to be a shipwreck from the 1800s, according to archaeologists who inspected the site.
