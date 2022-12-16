Read full article on original website
Counting down to Christmas in the Kitchen: Cranberry Orange Custard Pie
MACON, Ga. -- As Middle Georgia inches closer and closer to Christmas, WGXA is helping you count down the final days with recipes you can use this holiday season. We've partnered with Helms College in Macon to show you five easy recipes that are sure to impress your family and friends at a holiday party or on Christmas Day.
Countdown to Christmas in the Kitchen: Wild Mushroom Tartlets
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you're looking for that something with a little extra flair to wow the family at this year's Christmas dinner, Brittany Miller dropped in on Chef Lenae Radke to find just the thing. Wild Mushroom and Lemon Herbed Ricotta Tartlets!. As WGXA continues its partnership with...
Dublin alumni give back to elementary students for Christmas
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's the season of giving and some Dublin alumni put their Secret Santa hats on to give back to students in their hometown. Although the former students weren't able to physically be at Hillcrest Elementary School, they presented four Chromebooks to four students and their families.
Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
Warner Robins Police looking for missing woman
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the community for help to bring her home. On December 15th, Laresha Bray reported her 23-year-old daughter, Sierra Taylor, as missing to Warner Robins Police, stating that she had not heard from her since around 6:30 that morning. Bray says that she contacted some of Taylor's friends, who said they didn't know where she was, either, according to a press release from WRPD.
Forsyth welcomes new police chief
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- The city of Forsyth has a new police chief in office as of Monday. Woodrow Wilson Blue Jr. was named the city's new Chief of Police. Chief Blue comes with 43 years of law enforcement experience, 38 of those years serving as Chief of Police in Donalsonville, East Point, Milledgeville, and Hahira.
Christmas safe, Grinch apprehended in Crisp County
The Grinch will not be stealing Christmas this year, thanks to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Billy Hancock apprehended the Grinch on December 16, and after a brief stay at the Crisp County Detention Center, the Grinch had a change of heart and decided he would not try to steal Christmas this year.
City of Perry announces new Economic Development Director
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The city of Perry has hired its new Economic Development Director. In a media release, the city announced Holly Wharton has been appointed to the position. Wharton will be responsible for business development in the city. “I am very excited to serve the City of...
WEATHER WARN DAY: Extreme cold headed for Middle Georgia
The coldest air in years is headed for Middle Georgia, and just in time for Christmas. Due to the extreme cold, WGXA's SkyWatch Weather team has issued Weather Warn Days for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. A Weather Warn Day is issued when the potential of impactful and life-threatening weather is in the forecast.
Man hit, killed by truck on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal pedestrian accident is under investigation in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 5000 block of Eisenhower Parkway just after 11:15 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told investigators a man was in the road when he was hit by a Ford truck. The man died on the scene.
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside Macon's Full House Tavern
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting outside a Macon business. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis was arrested for the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls. Investigators say Bulls was shot to death outside Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12, 2022.
Bicyclist hit by car along Pio Nono Avenue in Macon Sunday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Macon Sunday. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Pio Nono Avenue, near its intersection with Dubose Street, just after 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say a woman was riding her bike when she was hit by a Honda Accord.
Dodge County mourning death of high school principal
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Dodge County School System is mourning the loss of one of its leaders. In a post on Facebook, the district says Pamela Melvin, Principal of Dodge County High School, passed away. District leaders say Melvin, "led our tribe with grace, sincerity, and the utmost...
Man who led troopers on a chase, shooting identified
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The man who led officers on a high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon after a failed traffic stop has been identified as Christopher Rodriguez, of Macon. The GBI provided more details about the high-speed chase turned officer-involved shooting. A Trooper reported that 33-year-old Rodriguez failed...
Teen facing arson charges for a summer fire in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teen has been arrested in connection to a summer arson in Dodge County. In a media release, Insurance and Safety Fire Commission John F. King says 19-year-old Grady Mitchell, of Eastman, was arrested in connection to a June 15, 2022 fire in Eastman. Investigators say the fire on Ninth Avenue caused moderate to severe damage to the 41-year-old house.
GSP: Man leads troopers on chase after carjacking, firing shots at troopers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been arrested following an intense, high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon, that involved the suspect carjacking someone, and shots fired between him and troopers. The chase ended in Macon near the intersection of Industrial Highway and Liberty Church Road. We've learned the...
Deputies: Search underway for driver who hit pedestrian in Macon and drove away
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A hit-and-run involving a pedestrian is under investigation in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Pio Nono Avenue. Investigators say the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian drove away after it happened.
Conviction upheld in 2009 Lamar County murder
BARNESVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- An indictment in a 2009 Lamar County murder has been upheld following a motion for a new trial being granted earlier this year. In December of 2009, Ronald Smith was indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder predicated on aggravated assault, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
Operation Sleighride nets big bust in Johnson County
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A joint effort law enforcement operation in Johnson County not only took a lot of drugs and guns off the streets but intercepted a suspected prison contraband drop, as well. Operation Sleighride, a high-visibility enforcement campaign to combat drunk driving and criminal activity during the holidays,...
