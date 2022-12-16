Read full article on original website
WNDU
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
WNDU
10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 pigs are dead after a barn caught on fire late Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Emergency crews were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the 6800 east block of County Road 300 North. According to Kankakee Twp. Fire Chief Chip Winters, the scene was cleared just before 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
abc57.com
Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
WNDU
Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbia City man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Goshen on Monday night. Officers tried to pull a vehicle over at Lincolnway East and Plymouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m., but police say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Travis King, refused to stop.
WNDU
Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching in Niles earlier this year that was caught on camera. **WARNING: Some viewers might find the video attached to this story disturbing.**. It happened on April 14 just outside of the Methodist Church...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Man critically hurt in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department believe speed was a contributing factor to a crash that left one man in critical condition Sunday afternoon. Just after 2:30 p.m., police say 23-year-old Marshall Davis was heading east on CR 28.
max983.net
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Rollover Accident
A Rochester woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Friday, December 16 on U.S. 6 east of the west junction of State Road 106. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. ET. Bremen Police, Bremen Fire and EMS, and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the scene where an investigation found that 21-year-old Makaila Caudill of Rochester was traveling east on U.S. 6 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control of the vehicle on an icy roadway.
max983.net
Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County
A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
‘Scary’: 1 dead, 4 injured in Bangor house fire
Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
WNDU
Police in Elkhart County stepping up patrols during holidays
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s all part of the Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership’s “Safe Family Travel” holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers will also be on high alert for seat belt violations and other forms of unsafe driving.
abc57.com
Driver dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
WWMTCw
Crash kills man trying to pass driver in Comstock Township, deputies say
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man died Sunday after he lost control of his car and hit a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at East ML Avenue near 35th Street in Comstock Township around 5:30 Sunday night and found the man stuck inside an SUV, the sheriff's office said.
95.3 MNC
Firefighters near Wakarusa challenged by explosives inside burning building
It appeared to be a standard call about a fire at a barn in Elkhart County on Monday night, Dec. 19, but it took on a whole new scope when firefighters discovered explosives inside the building. The barn is along County Road 36, near County Road 7, north of Wakarusa,...
wfft.com
Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
WNDU
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man accused of killing another man in August 2020 has been found not guilty. On Thursday, Dec. 15., a jury found Brandon Stahl, who was 26 at the time, not guilty of killing Ryan Serafino, 28. Stahl chose not to testify at the trial; instead, his defense team presented evidence before the jury. After deliberation, the jury returned with its verdict.
hometownnewsnow.com
Jailer Assaulted by Robbery Suspect
(La Porte, IN) - A suspect in a Michigan City robbery is now facing criminal allegations of punching a La Porte County Jail officer. Avery Smith, 33, has been charged with Level 5 felony battery. According to court documents, the attack was incited when the jail officer on December 8th...
WWMTCw
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
Woman hospitalized after head-on collision in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A woman was injured after a head-on collision between two vehicles in snowy conditions, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. Police initially responded to a 12:30 p.m. report of a crash Saturday, Dec. 17, on Redfield Street in Cass County’s Milton Township. Police said...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire in Mishawaka. It happened at a home in the 800 block of Meridian Street, near Milburn Boulevard. It’s unclear at the time how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire, or if there were any injuries. Our crew on scene observed at least four trucks, and about 10-12 firefighters on scene.
WNDU
Benton Harbor man sentenced to 12 years for nationwide wire fraud scheme
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The last of seven defendants, six of whom are from Benton Harbor, received their prison sentence for leading a nationwide wire fraud scheme that targeted national retail giant Walmart. A judge sentenced 31-year-old Adarius Ferguson, of Benton Harbor, to 12 years in prison. Ferguson was...
