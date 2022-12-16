ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

WNDU

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 pigs are dead after a barn caught on fire late Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Emergency crews were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the 6800 east block of County Road 300 North. According to Kankakee Twp. Fire Chief Chip Winters, the scene was cleared just before 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbia City man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Goshen on Monday night. Officers tried to pull a vehicle over at Lincolnway East and Plymouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m., but police say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Travis King, refused to stop.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching in Niles earlier this year that was caught on camera. **WARNING: Some viewers might find the video attached to this story disturbing.**. It happened on April 14 just outside of the Methodist Church...
NILES, MI
hot1079fortwayne.com

Man critically hurt in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department believe speed was a contributing factor to a crash that left one man in critical condition Sunday afternoon. Just after 2:30 p.m., police say 23-year-old Marshall Davis was heading east on CR 28. According to a...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Rollover Accident

A Rochester woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Friday, December 16 on U.S. 6 east of the west junction of State Road 106. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. ET. Bremen Police, Bremen Fire and EMS, and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the scene where an investigation found that 21-year-old Makaila Caudill of Rochester was traveling east on U.S. 6 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control of the vehicle on an icy roadway.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County

A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Police in Elkhart County stepping up patrols during holidays

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s all part of the Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership’s “Safe Family Travel” holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers will also be on high alert for seat belt violations and other forms of unsafe driving.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Driver dies in crash on County Road 31

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
WNDU

Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man accused of killing another man in August 2020 has been found not guilty. On Thursday, Dec. 15., a jury found Brandon Stahl, who was 26 at the time, not guilty of killing Ryan Serafino, 28. Stahl chose not to testify at the trial; instead, his defense team presented evidence before the jury. After deliberation, the jury returned with its verdict.
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Jailer Assaulted by Robbery Suspect

(La Porte, IN) - A suspect in a Michigan City robbery is now facing criminal allegations of punching a La Porte County Jail officer. Avery Smith, 33, has been charged with Level 5 felony battery. According to court documents, the attack was incited when the jail officer on December 8th...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to residential fire in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire in Mishawaka. It happened at a home in the 800 block of Meridian Street, near Milburn Boulevard. It’s unclear at the time how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire, or if there were any injuries. Our crew on scene observed at least four trucks, and about 10-12 firefighters on scene.
MISHAWAKA, IN

