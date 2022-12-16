Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Becky Lynch Match Announced For 12/19 WWE Raw
The ongoing war that Damage CTRL is waging against the rest of the WWE main roster will see yet another big-time matchup on the upcoming December 19 episode of "WWE RAW." Damage CTRL leader and former multi-time women's champion Bayley will go one-on-one with Becky Lynch in Des Moines, Iowa.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
stillrealtous.com
Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look
It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss: When Things Break, They Shatter
Tell me something, my friend. Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?. The tale of Bray Wyatt in WWE is a wild one, both in the ring and outside of it. A man mocked for his weight, a member of The Nexus, a leader of the Wyatt Family, and a man teetering on the edge of otherworldly madness from the confines of the Firefly Funhouse and The Fiend, he was filled to the brim with creative ideas.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
nodq.com
Adult actress addresses Matt Riddle situation and brings up alleged drug use
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. Adult actress Jordan Maxx tweeted about the situation in response to a user’s joke about...
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion
Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
wrestlinginc.com
Dakota Kai Names WWE Stars She Wants To Face
Dakota Kai was released by WWE in April when Vince McMahon was still in power. Just about a week after McMahon's retirement, Kai became the first of many previously released stars to return to WWE as Triple H became the head of creative and talent relations. Kai had spent many years in "WWE NXT" and had held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez.
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
diva-dirt.com
Roxanne Perez Sits Down To Speak As New NXT Women’s Champion
The pre-taped Dec. 20 episode of NXT had a lot of attention from the women’s division. There were three matches and a fourth that never got underway. First, we had Nikita Lyons take on Zoey Stark as their feud continues to rage. Stark tried to attack Lyons from behind to start the match but unlike the last sneak attack, Lyons was ready and caught her with a Buzzsaw Kick. The match was pretty back and forth leading up to the ending which saw Stark stealing a victory. Stark reversed an O’Connor roll with a roll of her own while holding the ropes to get the pin.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
wrestlinginc.com
Doudrop Provides Status Update After Weeks Away From WWE TV
Doudrop has not been heavily featured on WWE programming following the retirement of Vince McMahon. Since Triple H became Chief Content Officer in July, Doudrop has only wrestled seven times, only picking up two wins in those seven matches. Her most recent contest saw her and former tag team partner Nikki ASH, now known as Nikki Cross, defeat Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne — a victory that came on the September 6, 2022, edition of "WWE NXT." This unexplained absence has left many fans concerned, but Doudrop recently posted an update on Twitter with a photo of her flexing and stated: "Not dead, don't worry."
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Paul Heyman welcomes fans to Raw from backstage and introduces himself. We pan over to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who says Raw is the home of Kevin Owens. He says he continues to leave his home to crash the gates of the Island of Relevancy, then tells him he’ll need much more than John Cena, possibly the entire Raw locker room, to have his back because he interfered in his business. He says it’s time to showcase the resources he has and says everyone will eventually acknowledge The Bloodline. We then catch up with the rest of The Bloodline, who are attacking Mustafa Ali.
411mania.com
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
bodyslam.net
MVP Teases Reunion With Bobby Lashley On RAW
Tonight on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce was interviewed about the firing and rehiring of Bobby Lashley. MVP then interrupted and asked Pearce to talk, saying he had to talk to him about Bobby Lashley. Adam agreed but before they got to talk, a referee ran up and dragged Pearce away to assist Dolph Ziggler and Cedric Alexander who were attacked backstage by the bloodline. MVP was left alone. When and if MVP gets his talk, could a Hurt Business reunion be on the horizon?
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Roberts Has High Praise For AEW Star: “He Is Underrated By All”
Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave high praise to Dax Harwood for his performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Alexa Bliss Blasts Bianca Belair With A Vase On RAW
Alexa Bliss let the evil inside her take over tonight on RAW. Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair had a sit down interview with Byron Saxton where they set up their championship match that’ll go down in two weeks. Both ladies started to get a little bit heated at each-other in the spirit of competition. When it seemed the interview was over, Alexa grabbed a glass vase that sat beside her and smashed it over Bianca’s head, leaving her laying out cold. You can see Alexa put all her might into the hit below.
