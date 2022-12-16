Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arnett, Bulldog staff closes strong in recruiting under difficult circumstances
It’s really hard to fathom the whirlwind that this Mississippi State football staff has been through in just a week’s time. Last Tuesday, the staff and the MSU football program had its world turned upside down with the tragic and sudden loss of head coach Mike Leach. While no one has dealt with as much pain and loss as the Leach family itself, the football program was left in a tough spot.
Florida State Football Signing Day HQ (3:45 p.m. Update)
TALLAHASSEE -- Wednesday marks the start of the Early Signing Period and Florida State is expected to officially sign a majority of their 2023 class at that time. Noles247 will have you covered from the start of the morning when LOIs begin to come in until the final one is through. We will provide updates below and will also have an official signing tracker (here). Stay tuned throughout the day for a constant flow of updates regarding FSU putting some final touches on their Early Signing Day class.
Live Updates: Florida State Signing Day Press Conference with Mike Norvell, assistant coaches
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell will address the media at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the 2023 signing class so far. The assistant coaches for the Seminoles will speak starting at 4:30 p.m. FSU added 16 prospects from the high school and junior college ranks. They...
Four-star ATH Adam Hopkins commits to Colorado
Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star athlete Adam Hopkins has committed to Colorado. He felt close to several coaches on staff in Tim Brewster, Nick Williams and Kevin Mathis. “I just love everybody there,” Hopkins told 247Sports. “Me going in there I can trust them.”. Beyond the assistant...
Otto talks committing to FSU on his official, unveiling his decision, and being excited about what is next
Florida State officially landed the commitment from and signature of Key West (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Andre' Otto on Wednesday. Otto, who didn't do a good job during his exit interview with media on Sunday of hiding his future destination, shared when he informed head coach Mike Norvell and company.
247Sports
66K+
Followers
410K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0