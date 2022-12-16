ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnett, Bulldog staff closes strong in recruiting under difficult circumstances

It’s really hard to fathom the whirlwind that this Mississippi State football staff has been through in just a week’s time. Last Tuesday, the staff and the MSU football program had its world turned upside down with the tragic and sudden loss of head coach Mike Leach. While no one has dealt with as much pain and loss as the Leach family itself, the football program was left in a tough spot.
Florida State Football Signing Day HQ (3:45 p.m. Update)

TALLAHASSEE -- Wednesday marks the start of the Early Signing Period and Florida State is expected to officially sign a majority of their 2023 class at that time. Noles247 will have you covered from the start of the morning when LOIs begin to come in until the final one is through. We will provide updates below and will also have an official signing tracker (here). Stay tuned throughout the day for a constant flow of updates regarding FSU putting some final touches on their Early Signing Day class.
Four-star ATH Adam Hopkins commits to Colorado

Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star athlete Adam Hopkins has committed to Colorado. He felt close to several coaches on staff in Tim Brewster, Nick Williams and Kevin Mathis. “I just love everybody there,” Hopkins told 247Sports. “Me going in there I can trust them.”. Beyond the assistant...
