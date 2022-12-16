A Silver Alert was in effect Tuesday for a 94-year-old woman who was reported missing from the San Juan Capistrano area. Shirley “Jean” Airth was last seen leaving her home for one of her regular walks at about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 32000 block of Via Buena, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert Monday on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO