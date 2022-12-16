Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LACo Board Wants Answers on Killing of Puppy at Animal Shelter
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday ordered an investigation into the accidental euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy earlier this month at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee “erroneously...
mynewsla.com
Port of LA to Fund 22 Zero-Emission Trucks Through $6M in Grants
The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
mynewsla.com
Fumes Prompt Hazmat Response, Evacuations in Temecula Business District
Fumes seeping from underground prompted a hazardous materials response Tuesday in Temecula, where a business was evacuated and streets cordoned until an investigation determined there were no public safety threats. The hazmat emergency occurred at about 11:45 a.m. in the 28700 block of Via Montezuma, near Commerce Center Drive, according...
mynewsla.com
Cold Weather Alert Updated for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
With overnight temperatures dropping significantly in parts of the Southland this week, health officials Monday updated a cold weather alert that had been issued over the weekend for parts of the county. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert now is in effect Monday through Friday...
mynewsla.com
Thousands of LAUSD Students Attend Acceleration Day Classes
Winter break was delayed Monday for thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students who enrolled in the district’s first “acceleration day” designed to help students recover learning lost during the pandemic. Roughly 72,000 LAUSD students signed up for the acceleration classes scheduled for Monday and Tuesday...
mynewsla.com
Officials Seek Public Help Identifying Man Who Abandoned Sick Dog
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public’s help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization’s South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9 by...
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Accused of Distributing Fentanyl via the Mail
A 37-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl out of his Hemet apartment, sending packets of the substance via U.S. mail, was in federal custody Monday. Ignacio Alcala was arrested last week following an investigation involving the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and U.S. Postal Service. Alcala was federally charged with...
mynewsla.com
Judge Approves $2.8 Million Settlement Against Rowland Unified
A judge has approved a $2.8 million settlement of a lawsuit brought against the Rowland Unified School District on behalf of a girl who alleged she was molested by her second grade teacher. Lawyers for plaintiff Jane Doe J.C., now 12 years old, filed court papers on Nov. 4 with...
mynewsla.com
Firefighter Injured Battling Fire in Montebello Restaurant
A firefighter was injured Monday battling a fire at a restaurant in Monterey Park. The fire was reported about 8:40 a.m. in the 700 block of South Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which assisted Monterey Park firefighters sent to the scene. According to KTLA5, the...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Venice Shooting of Two Tourists in Arrested in West Virginia
A man wanted in a July shooting in Venice that left two tourists from the United Kingdom seriously injured was arrested in West Virginia Monday. Los Angeles Police Department detectives learned Friday Brandon Manyo Dixon was possibly hiding in West Virginia, police said. Detectives coordinated with a U.S. Marshals Service...
mynewsla.com
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Santa Ana Shooting
One person died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Santa Ana Sunday. The Santa Ana Police Department reported it received a call from a hospital around 1:45 a.m. Sunday regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man, who was expected to survive,...
mynewsla.com
Woman With Schizophrenia Reported Missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing 43 year-old woman diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia who was last seen in downtown Los Angeles. Kristine Beverly Davis was last seen on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. near Seventh Street and Central...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Woman Last Seen in San Juan Capistrano
A Silver Alert was in effect Tuesday for a 94-year-old woman who was reported missing from the San Juan Capistrano area. Shirley “Jean” Airth was last seen leaving her home for one of her regular walks at about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 32000 block of Via Buena, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert Monday on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Five Pounds Of Fentanyl And Methamphetamine Seized in Huntington Beach
Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when after an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger exit it and litter,...
mynewsla.com
Person Hit by Amtrak Train and Killed in Pomona
A person was hit by an Amtrak train and killed Wednesday in Pomona, police said. The person was injured about 5:40 a.m. near East First Street and Electra Street and died at the scene, according to the Pomona Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the...
mynewsla.com
Clerk Pepper-Sprayed During Confrontation at Perris Business
A clerk at a Perris business was allegedly pepper-sprayed Monday during a confrontation with a 27-year-old man, who was immediately apprehended. David Chavez of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of tear gas and brandishing a weapon not in self defense, both misdemeanors, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Rescue Two Elderly People After Solo-Vehicle Crash
Two elderly people were rescued after a solo-vehicle crash Sunday in San Pedro. The crash was reported about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at 1500 S. Gaffey St., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange. A man and a woman, both described by the fire department as about 90 years...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Long Beach Crash
A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash with a pickup in Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway near Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. Details of the crash were not available as the...
mynewsla.com
Flames Destroy Garden Grove Building; Adjacent Structures Saved
Firefighters waged a defensive battle Monday morning when a vacant building went up in flames in Garden Grove, and protected a gas station and other nearby commercial structures. The fire was reported at 11:49 p.m. Sunday in the 13500 block of Harbor Boulevard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish House Fire in South Los Angeles 13 Minutes
A fire at a one-story house in South Los Angeles was extinguished in 13 minutes by 32 firefighters Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 9:37 p.m. and firefighters responded to 1341 W. 84th St., near Normandie Avenue, where they quickly contained the flames, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
