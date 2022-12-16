Read full article on original website
Judge Approves $2.8 Million Settlement Against Rowland Unified
A judge has approved a $2.8 million settlement of a lawsuit brought against the Rowland Unified School District on behalf of a girl who alleged she was molested by her second grade teacher. Lawyers for plaintiff Jane Doe J.C., now 12 years old, filed court papers on Nov. 4 with...
Man Arrested in Antisemitic Vandalism in BH; Latest L.A.-Area Hate Episode
A Texas man was in custody Monday for allegedly vandalizing and carving a Nazi symbol into the base of a large Menorah in Beverly Hills on the first night of Hanukkah. It was the latest in a string of recent antisemitic episodes in the Los Angeles area. Eric Brian King,...
Man Charged with Fatal Shooting in Huntington Beach
A Temecula man was charged Tuesday with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee is accused of killing 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles on Dec. 5, according...
Five Pounds Of Fentanyl And Methamphetamine Seized in Huntington Beach
Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when after an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger exit it and litter,...
Suspect in San Jacinto Bank Robbery Arrested
A 22-year-old man suspected of robbing a bank in San Jacinto Tuesday was arrested. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department’s San Jacinto Station responded at 10:48 a.m. to the Bank of Hemet branch in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue regarding a bank robbery, Sgt. Matt Posson said.
Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
Hemet Man Accused of Distributing Fentanyl via the Mail
A 37-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl out of his Hemet apartment, sending packets of the substance via U.S. mail, was in federal custody Monday. Ignacio Alcala was arrested last week following an investigation involving the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and U.S. Postal Service. Alcala was federally charged with...
Accused Driver in Fatal Santa Ana Drive-By Shooting Due in Court
A woman accused of being behind the wheel in a deadly drive-by shooting of an innocent bystander in Santa Ana is due to be arraigned Tuesday, while her alleged accomplice will go to court early next month on a murder charge. Brooke Victoria De La Cruz , 24, of Orange,...
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves Man Dead; Suspect Sought
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Suspect in Venice Shooting of Two Tourists in Arrested in West Virginia
A man wanted in a July shooting in Venice that left two tourists from the United Kingdom seriously injured was arrested in West Virginia Monday. Los Angeles Police Department detectives learned Friday Brandon Manyo Dixon was possibly hiding in West Virginia, police said. Detectives coordinated with a U.S. Marshals Service...
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves One Dead
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley and Tuesday an investigation into the shooting is underway. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Harvey Weinstein Convicted of LA-Area Rape, Acquitted of Another
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday of raping a woman in the Los Angeles area in 2013, but jurors acquitted him of a felony charge involving a second alleged victim and were unable to reach verdicts on a lesser charge involving that woman along with charges relating to two other women.
Burglary Suspect with Sword Barricaded in Venice
A Los Angeles police SWAT team responded to a report of a barricaded burglary suspect allegedly armed with a sword in Venice Monday. The initial call was made around 12:26 p.m. regarding a man with a sword outside of a residence in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue in Venice, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.
Attorneys for Mark Ridley-Thomas Formally File Suit Settlement Notice
Attorneys for suspended City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — who is facing federal corruption charges for misdeeds allegedly committed while he was a member of the county Board of Supervisors — have formally filed court papers confirming a resolution of his lawsuit against the city and City Controller Ron Galperin over the suspension of his pay and benefits.
Man With Autism Reported Missing in Palmdale is Found
A man with autism who went missing in Palmdale has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Alijah Amir Harris, 22, had last been seen at about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday morning, the...
Man, Woman Charged in Connection with Deadly Drive-by
A man and woman were charged Monday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, of Orange, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of gang activity. He also was charged with two counts of attempted murder and faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a gun causing death, gang activity, committing a crime while out on custody in another case and attempted premeditated murder.
Man Charged in Deadly Pursuit, Crash in Westminster
A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses in a drug-fueled crash in Westminster that killed one man and left another victim with life-threatening injuries. Fred Harper Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury, hit and run with permanent...
Felon Charged with Evading, Theft After Chase in Nuevo
A probationer accused of leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit in Nuevo with a stolen motorcycle loaded into the rear of his pickup truck, then fleeing into hills near Lake Perris where he surrendered, was charged Tuesday with felony evading and other offenses. Armando Reyes Gonzalez, 32, of Moreno...
Suspect Barricaded With Child in Lancaster Mobile Home Park
An armed man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit, during which he allegedly fired shots at pursuing officers, was barricaded in a Lancaster mobile home park with a year-old infant. California Highway Patrol officers began chasing the man in a white Kia SUV around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday as he...
Clerk Pepper-Sprayed During Confrontation at Perris Business
A clerk at a Perris business was allegedly pepper-sprayed Monday during a confrontation with a 27-year-old man, who was immediately apprehended. David Chavez of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of tear gas and brandishing a weapon not in self defense, both misdemeanors, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
