A man and woman were charged Monday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, of Orange, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of gang activity. He also was charged with two counts of attempted murder and faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a gun causing death, gang activity, committing a crime while out on custody in another case and attempted premeditated murder.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO