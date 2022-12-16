Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Deadly Pursuit, Crash in Westminster
A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses in a drug-fueled crash in Westminster that killed one man and left another victim with life-threatening injuries. Fred Harper Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury, hit and run with permanent...
mynewsla.com
Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Charged in Connection with Deadly Drive-by
A man and woman were charged Monday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, of Orange, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of gang activity. He also was charged with two counts of attempted murder and faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a gun causing death, gang activity, committing a crime while out on custody in another case and attempted premeditated murder.
mynewsla.com
Accused Driver in Fatal Santa Ana Drive-By Shooting Due in Court
A woman accused of being behind the wheel in a deadly drive-by shooting of an innocent bystander in Santa Ana is due to be arraigned Tuesday, while her alleged accomplice will go to court early next month on a murder charge. Brooke Victoria De La Cruz , 24, of Orange,...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Barricaded With Child in Lancaster Mobile Home Park
An armed man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit, during which he allegedly fired shots at pursuing officers, was barricaded in a Lancaster mobile home park with a year-old infant. California Highway Patrol officers began chasing the man in a white Kia SUV around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday as he...
mynewsla.com
Five Pounds Of Fentanyl And Methamphetamine Seized in Huntington Beach
Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when after an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger exit it and litter,...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Evading, Theft After Chase in Nuevo
A probationer accused of leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit in Nuevo with a stolen motorcycle loaded into the rear of his pickup truck, then fleeing into hills near Lake Perris where he surrendered, was charged Tuesday with felony evading and other offenses. Armando Reyes Gonzalez, 32, of Moreno...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in San Jacinto Bank Robbery Arrested
A 22-year-old man suspected of robbing a bank in San Jacinto Tuesday was arrested. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department’s San Jacinto Station responded at 10:48 a.m. to the Bank of Hemet branch in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue regarding a bank robbery, Sgt. Matt Posson said.
mynewsla.com
Clerk Pepper-Sprayed During Confrontation at Perris Business
A clerk at a Perris business was allegedly pepper-sprayed Monday during a confrontation with a 27-year-old man, who was immediately apprehended. David Chavez of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of tear gas and brandishing a weapon not in self defense, both misdemeanors, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Long Beach, Police Seek Suspect
A man was found dead Tuesday alongside a Long Beach street, but it remained unclear exactly how the person died. Police and fire officials responded at 5:13 a.m. to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard on a report of an injured person, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Two Suspects Arrested in Jurupa Valley Burglary
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the theft of more than $100,000 in property from a business in Eastvale, authorities said Monday. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station learned at noon Dec. 3 about a burglary at a business in the 6300 block of Archibald Avenue, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Art Mendez.
mynewsla.com
Woman With Schizophrenia Reported Missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing 43 year-old woman diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia who was last seen in downtown Los Angeles. Kristine Beverly Davis was last seen on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. near Seventh Street and Central...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Fatal Shooting in Huntington Beach
A Temecula man was charged Tuesday with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee is accused of killing 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles on Dec. 5, according...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves Man Dead; Suspect Sought
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man With Autism Reported Missing in Palmdale is Found
A man with autism who went missing in Palmdale has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Alijah Amir Harris, 22, had last been seen at about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday morning, the...
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Accused of Distributing Fentanyl via the Mail
A 37-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl out of his Hemet apartment, sending packets of the substance via U.S. mail, was in federal custody Monday. Ignacio Alcala was arrested last week following an investigation involving the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and U.S. Postal Service. Alcala was federally charged with...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested on Suspicion on Burglary, Fleeing Scene in U-Haul Truck
Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Santa Ana Shooting
One person died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Santa Ana Sunday. The Santa Ana Police Department reported it received a call from a hospital around 1:45 a.m. Sunday regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man, who was expected to survive,...
mynewsla.com
Man Struck, Killed While Riding His Scooter on SJ Street
A 35-year-old man riding a scooter was struck and killed on a San Jacinto street in a collision with an SUV, authorities said Monday. Arthur St. Clair of Norco was fatally injured about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on South San Jacinto Avenue, near Midway Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Long Beach Stabbing
A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was stabbed by another man near Junipero Beach in Long Beach. The stabbing was reported at 12:06 a.m. and investigators say it occurred in the 2000 block of East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening...
