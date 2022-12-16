Rockets' Home Winning Streak Ends In Loss To Heat

The Houston Rockets' home winning streak comes to an end following Tyler Herro's career night for the Heat.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets came into the Toyota Center riding a five-game home winning streak and winners in six of their last 10 games.

The Rockets had put together a handful of impressive performances on the defensive end, which included holding Giannis Antetokounmpo to a season-low 16 points on Sunday.

But against the Miami Heat Thursday night, the Rockets ran into defensive trouble due to the play of Tyler Herro. Houston had no answer for the Kentucky product, who finished the night with a career-high 41 points on 10-of-15 shooting from behind the arc.

Herro's performance was enough to end Houston's home winning streak, as the Rockets fell 111-108.

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 22 points on an inefficient 8-of-21 shooting. Green's best period came during the third quarter when he scored 12 points .

The game was tied at 29 when the Heat began to take control. Miami outscored the Rockets 37-23 during the second quarter, where Houston trailed 66-52 at the half.

The Rockets battled back during the third quarter and briefly held an 87-86 lead at the 11:41 mark of the final period.

Kevin Porter Jr. added 21 points on 10-of-17 shooting and seven rebounds and five assists. Jabari Smith Jr., who was listed as questionable due to an illness, finished with his fifth career double-double. He added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

In addition to Herro, Jimmy Butler finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Heat.

Following the loss, the Rockets will continue their seven-game homestand on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT.

