Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Free game No. 7 at Epic Games: A ray tracing game awaits
The new order, 21.12.2022 at 18:40 by Thilo Bayer Wolfenstein, takes place at Epic Games in New York. At five p.m. sharp, Epic has again lifted the veil on the seventh mysterious game that will be given away for 24 hours around Christmas. After five indie games and a blockbuster (Wolfenstein new order), Lego Builders Journey is an absolute joy to watch and fortify a beautiful ray tracing building game.
game-news24.com
PlayStation VR2: Presentation at CES 2023 confirmed that the presentation of the game was well-known
Dennis Leschnikowski 12/20/2022 6:43 o’clock. Since Sony announced that the company will come to the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 and present the virtual reality headset PlayStation VR2, among other things. The presentation will be held during a press conference. Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023 for short) is traditionally the...
game-news24.com
The Xbox Game Pass is a failure, the PS5 Pro cost and dual-sensor battery life
The Wednesday books page has an overwhelmingly positive response to High On Life’s success, with the issuance of 35 years of Phantasy Star. Please note that we have already finished preparing our content for Christmas and New Year, which will include several Readers and Specials. Should you have any idea for your paper, or any gaming related subject you want, now would be good time to submit it at the below email address.
game-news24.com
Avatar 2: In the first half of last five years, the total is 500 million USD
No. 12/21/2022 at 12:21 by Claus Ludewig Avatar: The Way of Waters global box office sales have now exceeded $500 million. The second part of Avatar is being broadcast in the cinema from 14.12. There was a record start for Avatar 2: The Way of Water. In the USA, James Cameron’s new film achieved a maximum of around 130 million dollars on the release weekend and therefore fell short of the predicted of at least 150 million dollars. Now there is a reason for Disney’s celebration, given that the new avatar has now broke 500 million dollars, internationally. Yesterday the mark of 500 million dollars was surpassed.
game-news24.com
The latest Pokemon news: Eeveelutions will be a flash of the game. As the TCG technology turns into a revolution in streaming streaming, it will revolutionize the telecommunications app
It was a wild day to read Pokemon news. Pokemon Gos Winter Holiday Part 2 has been revealed. Eeveelution lovers love holiday hats even more. You’ll find them in-game for the better part of a week. In other news, it’s not often you see Pokemon TCG in the forefront...
game-news24.com
After starting shopping, the WoW player reached significant milestone
It’s a tedious task for most World of Warcraft players who would like to get the rare Renown recipes or get the Tuskarr transmogs on a hard basis. As much as the whole community still has a long way to go before joining the Iskaara Tuskarr family, this WoW player found a quick and efficient way to regain the popular reputation of this beloved faction.
game-news24.com
Bungie: The legendary game director is working on new things
The former Valorant player has now worked at Bungie in new areas. Two weeks ago, Joe Ziegler announced he would leave Riot Games after twelve years. Ziegler has been working as a game developer for 8 years, including for Valorant. Where would the next day lead?. As Ziegler tweeted now,...
game-news24.com
A new record is a success story for the Model Y to become the world’s best-selling car
Tesla has just announced its creation of 3,000 Model Ys a week at its Gigafactory in Berlin. This figure is impressive, but still falls short of the firm’s ambitions. It wanted to make the Model Y the world’s best-selling car. Tesla Gigafactory de Berlin. Will Tesla break a...
game-news24.com
For Christmas, this 500 GB SSD is offered with this Nvidia 3060 Ti
The end of the year celebrations often give you the perfect opportunity to upgrade your player config. The economy proved this Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti card at a cheap price and with the free 500GB NVMe SSD. If you’re one of those who wait for the end of year celebration...
game-news24.com
Need for speed Unbound Update First Update Expected at end of January 2023
Need for Speed Unbound developer Criterion revealed that the game will not get any major updates or content additions until the end of January 2023, when the first update’s expected to be released. We haven’t yet seen much details on the first update but we do know it’ll expand social play.
game-news24.com
PS5 Pro in 2023 hints Sony PS5 Slim still rumoured to be used
How much new hardware is Sony planning on coming year? (pic: Sony) Sony has refused to deny the claims that the new model is a PS5 console but it seems like it was an iPod Touch that snagged a PS5 Pro. The news circulating about a new model of the...
game-news24.com
Steam: The new offers are coming after the Winter Sale 2022
Steam lures shoppers with a new game sale in the middle of the week. The download platform is extending the discount for selected PC games and the new deals are live in the Midweek Madness section. In the offers, you’ll discover Sonic Frontiers, which has been reduced by thirty percent and currently available for 41.99 euros. Digital Deluxe Edition is available for 48.99 Euros and 30 percent discount. You also can try Naraka: Bladepoint on your behalf till Thursday, 7 p.m.
game-news24.com
Starfield will relaunch New Biomes Even Within Single Planets
Bethesda confirmed that Starfield will bring a whopping thousand planets, so players will explore one of these which will be procedurally generated, but what level of variation and environmental diversity can we expect with all this real estate throughout the games set of the Settled Systems? The game should have multiple different biomes across its many locations. While the size of its game is not so large, it’s going to be a much more impressive product.
game-news24.com
Nintendo: Inside the House of Indies Day 1, the news was for Switch of the event
Nintendo announced that on the day of today, December 19, 2022, a special video called Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Events will be posted. This video will include some news about games for Nintendo Switch. Today, the Day one begins, with four announcements. The video inside the house of...
game-news24.com
In India, the Way of Water has reopened to 154 Million Dollar and 453 Million Dollars in Global
Avatar: The Way of Water has won a spectacular opening to a $134 million domestic weekend victory paired with 435 million dollars globally. According to Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water was the third-biggest worldwide opening weekend during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now sits only behind Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness’ 440 million and Spider-Man’s a thousand thousand dollars.
Comments / 0